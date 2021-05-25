Omni Interlocken Hotel
About Omni Interlocken HotelOmni Interlocken Hotel is located between Denver and Boulder, Colorado off Highway 36. This Omni property has 390 guest rooms and suites, the Makara Spa, two outdoor pools and 27 holes of championship golf. Its location near the Colorado Rocky Mountain front range makes it a good base for mountain and hiking adventures, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a legendary area concert venue. The golf course opened in 1999 and was designed by Gary Panks. It features three interchangeable 9-hole courses. The golf course has a full driving range and short game area with practice bunker and is open for daily-fee play, as well as stay-and-play packages through the hotel. There is a wealth of area shopping and dining at Flatiron Crossing, as well as nearby hotels.
Fun Course
This course is just, straight up a fun course to play at all handicap levels.. It's in great shape and I really don't have a favorite 9 because they are all equally fun & challenging. The greens are difficult, but true to read & putt. It's definitely the top 5 course to play in the north Denver area.
COULD BE BETTER
WHEN MAKING T TIME, STAFF DID NOT TELL ME IT WAS CART PATH ONLY. LOTS OF WALKING EVEN THOUGH I PAID FOR A CART. I WOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED OTHERWISE. COURSE CAN BE A CHALLENGING WALK.
Worth it
Challenging golf course with a few really pleasant holes.
Rude Starter, but course is really nice
We've played this course a bunch of times and always love it. It's in great shape and is a lot of fun to play. The only complaint we have (and have had many times in the past) is the negative attitude and rude demeanor of Charlie, the Starter. He has zero customer service skills, and every time he's the Starter at this course we end up starting our round in a bad mood. This review would have 5 stars if it wasn't for him.
Tough Greens
Greens were extremely fast with nasty pin placement on many of the holes. Late season conditions which were fairly good. Excellent Driving Range and Chipping and Putting area, which is included in the price along with cart which had GPS. Most tee boxes involved hitting over hazards, so be concervative on which tee you hit off of..
Nice Course
This might be the best course in North Metro Denver. Three very nice nines, with good course conditions. Can be pricey. Probably worth up to $70, but not $100.
Omni Interlocken Golf Club
The weather was terrific, the course was in pristine condition except for the 4 inch thick rough, but the pace of play was ridiculous. This is a three 9 hole golf club so there should not be a wait on every hole which we experienced yesterday.