500 Interlocken Blvd. , Broomfield, Colorado 80021, US
(303) 438-6600
About Omni Interlocken Hotel

Omni Interlocken Hotel is located between Denver and Boulder, Colorado off Highway 36. This Omni property has 390 guest rooms and suites, the Makara Spa, two outdoor pools and 27 holes of championship golf. Its location near the Colorado Rocky Mountain front range makes it a good base for mountain and hiking adventures, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a legendary area concert venue. The golf course opened in 1999 and was designed by Gary Panks. It features three interchangeable 9-hole courses. The golf course has a full driving range and short game area with practice bunker and is open for daily-fee play, as well as stay-and-play packages through the hotel. There is a wealth of area shopping and dining at Flatiron Crossing, as well as nearby hotels.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres300
Year Opened1999
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Omni Interlocken Hotel

Reviews

4.4
228 Reviews (228)

Reviewer Photos

Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
gtuccio
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fun Course

This course is just, straight up a fun course to play at all handicap levels.. It's in great shape and I really don't have a favorite 9 because they are all equally fun & challenging. The greens are difficult, but true to read & putt. It's definitely the top 5 course to play in the north Denver area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u263510046
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u705496558
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u000002830116
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
Danny2267
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
todddex
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u000002797206
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather

COULD BE BETTER

WHEN MAKING T TIME, STAFF DID NOT TELL ME IT WAS CART PATH ONLY. LOTS OF WALKING EVEN THOUGH I PAID FOR A CART. I WOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED OTHERWISE. COURSE CAN BE A CHALLENGING WALK.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
kevinglynn
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
bouldermike
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
daniel8654846
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u348070888
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u717424566
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Worth it

Challenging golf course with a few really pleasant holes.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
bigkilla67
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u189254282
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

Rude Starter, but course is really nice

We've played this course a bunch of times and always love it. It's in great shape and is a lot of fun to play. The only complaint we have (and have had many times in the past) is the negative attitude and rude demeanor of Charlie, the Starter. He has zero customer service skills, and every time he's the Starter at this course we end up starting our round in a bad mood. This review would have 5 stars if it wasn't for him.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u314159977891
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u314159650888
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Tough Greens

Greens were extremely fast with nasty pin placement on many of the holes. Late season conditions which were fairly good. Excellent Driving Range and Chipping and Putting area, which is included in the price along with cart which had GPS. Most tee boxes involved hitting over hazards, so be concervative on which tee you hit off of..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
u202276643
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
Kevster
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0

Nice Course

This might be the best course in North Metro Denver. Three very nice nines, with good course conditions. Can be pricey. Probably worth up to $70, but not $100.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
studioj
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
Default User Avatar
sinned46
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Omni Interlocken Golf Club

The weather was terrific, the course was in pristine condition except for the 4 inch thick rough, but the pace of play was ridiculous. This is a three 9 hole golf club so there should not be a wait on every hole which we experienced yesterday.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
