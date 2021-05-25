About Omni Interlocken Hotel Omni Interlocken Hotel is located between Denver and Boulder, Colorado off Highway 36. This Omni property has 390 guest rooms and suites, the Makara Spa, two outdoor pools and 27 holes of championship golf. Its location near the Colorado Rocky Mountain front range makes it a good base for mountain and hiking adventures, as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a legendary area concert venue. The golf course opened in 1999 and was designed by Gary Panks. It features three interchangeable 9-hole courses. The golf course has a full driving range and short game area with practice bunker and is open for daily-fee play, as well as stay-and-play packages through the hotel. There is a wealth of area shopping and dining at Flatiron Crossing, as well as nearby hotels.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 300 Year Opened 1999 Number of Units 300-500 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No