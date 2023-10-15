Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Colorado Golf Resorts

Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas

About
Packages
Courses
Images
Reviews
2200 Village Inn Ct. , Steamboat Springs, Colorado 80487, US
(970) 879-2220
Visit Website
Location Map

About Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas

Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas, a brand of Marriott Hotels, is located in western Colorado at the base of the Steamboat Springs mountain village, and one mile from Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, of which it is a partner resort property. This ski and summer property has over 200 units of accommodation ranging from large rooms and suites to 1, 2, and 3-bedroom villas for families and large groups. There are several dining concepts onsite as well as numerous off-property within walking distance in the village of Steamboat Springs. There is one outdoor pool, full-service spa and a fitness center.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1973
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Villas/Casitas, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Featured Offers

Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Golf Packages
Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Experience Rollingstone Ranch Golf Package
FROM $307 (USD)

Golf courses at Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas

Reviews

4.6
32 Reviews (32)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u973667787
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great lay out

You charged me for 18 holes and only 9 holes was open!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004690948
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u772097484
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
DeeDeeLucas
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Overpriced

Nice course but I expected more for $200; ran out f water on back nine on 90 degree August afternoon.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pcollare
Played On
Reviews 29
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good course overall winding through the mountains of Steamboat Springsp

Fairways could have been better maintained but greens were excellent shape. Good pace of play and well staffed and organized on the day we played. Would play again for sure

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
DeeDeeLucas
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Can’t run out of water!

When spending $200 to golf I don’t expect course to run out of water on back nine on a 90 degree August afternoon. Shame on you; luckily you have the best cart girl who brought us ice and water. I liked it for location and tricky holes but question the money? And $5 for an iced tea. Hawaii prices in Colorado. Give the cart girl a raise she was the nicest part.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u520936006
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Whew!!!!!

Solid mountain golf course that should be played more than once. It is extremely challenging and you certainly must be careful and strategic in club selection. Toward end of season so a little dry but the greens and fairways are all noteworthy. Putting is a challenge given the undulation and speed of the greens. I certainly lost some golf golfs on this one.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u973667787
Played On
Reviews 11
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jaredm1
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Course!

Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife:)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 635
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Finishing in the dark

Any time you finish a round in complete darkness, it's memorable. We played our final hole, the par-3 8th, in such darkness that we had to listen for a splash in the pond to know whether we hit the green. As the sun set, the course shimmered in the fading light. It's a beautiful layout with seven holes interacting with Fish Creek. There's a proposal in place for a major renovation, so improvements could be coming soon. It's already plenty good right now.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bdiederi
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001156997
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful

Loved the course. We found it challenging but playable and fair. Very beautiful. We will be back

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
eksperber
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Mountain golf

Overall staff was very friendly. Starter was very helpful and escorted our twin sons to the 2nd tee as they were delayed reaching the course. At this price point surprised that no GPS on the carts. Would be very helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162252015
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful setting and a grea track

Loved the course, a great mix of straight fairways , and doglegs which make you strategize your shots. Beautiful setting, and loved the elevation changes.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jamesstewart5
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hacksalot03
Played On
Reviews 200
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
California Advisor
Top 50 Contributor
First Time Playing

Overpriced, Expected more from a Sheraton Property

When we checked in, person at counter asked what our story was? From birth, after college? First time I've been asked that at a course by staff. I was a single and they put me between two 3 sums. Starter blamed pro shop for not telling him I was a single and the 2sum with me canceled. So I got stuck between 2 3sums. The course itself is scenic, especially the back 9 set against the mountains with some holes following Fish Creek and moderate elevation changes and scenic views. Liked that some par 4's required less than driver and strategic ball placement. Front 9 is more bland. Course conditions were good overall from tee to green, with holes 1 and 2 cart path only due to maintenance. But the course is simply overpriced and not a good value. I've played many just as nice or nicer courses for less money.
Otherwise the course is a fun play.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cbrowning4545
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162100729
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pcollare
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overall good course winding through mountains at Steamboat Springs

All holes playing at different elevations between tee box and greens as the course winds through the mountains. Some very significant drops from the tee box as expected for a mountain course. Non resident rate of $199 is to much for this course. Managed to get a $ 140 Golf Now hot deal rate which is about right compared to one other course in the area

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
eksperber
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great greens

Had a beautiful day for golf. Greens were tricky and had more 3 putts than normal due to deceptive nature of mountain course but they were in great shape. Pace of play was good. Not much for amenities and they charge like you’re playing a high end ocean course. No GPS on the carts so kind of playing blind to various hazards.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
1 2
Now Reading
Search Near Me