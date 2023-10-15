Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas

When we checked in, person at counter asked what our story was? From birth, after college? First time I've been asked that at a course by staff. I was a single and they put me between two 3 sums. Starter blamed pro shop for not telling him I was a single and the 2sum with me canceled. So I got stuck between 2 3sums. The course itself is scenic, especially the back 9 set against the mountains with some holes following Fish Creek and moderate elevation changes and scenic views. Liked that some par 4's required less than driver and strategic ball placement. Front 9 is more bland. Course conditions were good overall from tee to green, with holes 1 and 2 cart path only due to maintenance. But the course is simply overpriced and not a good value. I've played many just as nice or nicer courses for less money.

Otherwise the course is a fun play.