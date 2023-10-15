Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas
About Sheraton Steamboat Resort VillasSheraton Steamboat Resort Villas, a brand of Marriott Hotels, is located in western Colorado at the base of the Steamboat Springs mountain village, and one mile from Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, of which it is a partner resort property. This ski and summer property has over 200 units of accommodation ranging from large rooms and suites to 1, 2, and 3-bedroom villas for families and large groups. There are several dining concepts onsite as well as numerous off-property within walking distance in the village of Steamboat Springs. There is one outdoor pool, full-service spa and a fitness center.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Featured Offers
Golf courses at Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas
-
Steamboat Springs, ColoradoResort4.594964705932
Images from Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Great lay out
You charged me for 18 holes and only 9 holes was open!
Overpriced
Nice course but I expected more for $200; ran out f water on back nine on 90 degree August afternoon.
Good course overall winding through the mountains of Steamboat Springsp
Fairways could have been better maintained but greens were excellent shape. Good pace of play and well staffed and organized on the day we played. Would play again for sure
Can’t run out of water!
When spending $200 to golf I don’t expect course to run out of water on back nine on a 90 degree August afternoon. Shame on you; luckily you have the best cart girl who brought us ice and water. I liked it for location and tricky holes but question the money? And $5 for an iced tea. Hawaii prices in Colorado. Give the cart girl a raise she was the nicest part.
Whew!!!!!
Solid mountain golf course that should be played more than once. It is extremely challenging and you certainly must be careful and strategic in club selection. Toward end of season so a little dry but the greens and fairways are all noteworthy. Putting is a challenge given the undulation and speed of the greens. I certainly lost some golf golfs on this one.
Great Course!
Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife:)
Finishing in the dark
Any time you finish a round in complete darkness, it's memorable. We played our final hole, the par-3 8th, in such darkness that we had to listen for a splash in the pond to know whether we hit the green. As the sun set, the course shimmered in the fading light. It's a beautiful layout with seven holes interacting with Fish Creek. There's a proposal in place for a major renovation, so improvements could be coming soon. It's already plenty good right now.
Beautiful
Loved the course. We found it challenging but playable and fair. Very beautiful. We will be back
Mountain golf
Overall staff was very friendly. Starter was very helpful and escorted our twin sons to the 2nd tee as they were delayed reaching the course. At this price point surprised that no GPS on the carts. Would be very helpful.
Beautiful setting and a grea track
Loved the course, a great mix of straight fairways , and doglegs which make you strategize your shots. Beautiful setting, and loved the elevation changes.
Overpriced, Expected more from a Sheraton Property
When we checked in, person at counter asked what our story was? From birth, after college? First time I've been asked that at a course by staff. I was a single and they put me between two 3 sums. Starter blamed pro shop for not telling him I was a single and the 2sum with me canceled. So I got stuck between 2 3sums. The course itself is scenic, especially the back 9 set against the mountains with some holes following Fish Creek and moderate elevation changes and scenic views. Liked that some par 4's required less than driver and strategic ball placement. Front 9 is more bland. Course conditions were good overall from tee to green, with holes 1 and 2 cart path only due to maintenance. But the course is simply overpriced and not a good value. I've played many just as nice or nicer courses for less money.
Otherwise the course is a fun play.
Overall good course winding through mountains at Steamboat Springs
All holes playing at different elevations between tee box and greens as the course winds through the mountains. Some very significant drops from the tee box as expected for a mountain course. Non resident rate of $199 is to much for this course. Managed to get a $ 140 Golf Now hot deal rate which is about right compared to one other course in the area
Great greens
Had a beautiful day for golf. Greens were tricky and had more 3 putts than normal due to deceptive nature of mountain course but they were in great shape. Pace of play was good. Not much for amenities and they charge like you’re playing a high end ocean course. No GPS on the carts so kind of playing blind to various hazards.