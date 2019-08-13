About The Sonnenalp Located near Vail in Edwards, Colorado is The Sonnenalp Club, which features 127 units and an 18-hole private golf course available to guests of the resort. Accommodations range from individual guest rooms to suites and multi-bedroom villas and cottages. There are multiple dining options onsite from casual and outdoor at Bully Ranch to fine dining. In addition to the golf course, activities include guided hikes and mountain excursions and a kids club for youths. The golf course, designed by Bob Cupp, is 18 holes and plays over 7,100 yards. In addition to the golf course at Sonnenalp, golfers are also within easy access to other Colorado Rocky Mountain resort courses including Beaver Creek and Vail.

Facts Price Range $$$, $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 160 Year Opened 1979 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes