The Sonnenalp
1265 Berry Creek Road / PO Box 1080 , Edwards, Colorado 81632, US
(866) 284-4411
About The SonnenalpLocated near Vail in Edwards, Colorado is The Sonnenalp Club, which features 127 units and an 18-hole private golf course available to guests of the resort. Accommodations range from individual guest rooms to suites and multi-bedroom villas and cottages. There are multiple dining options onsite from casual and outdoor at Bully Ranch to fine dining. In addition to the golf course, activities include guided hikes and mountain excursions and a kids club for youths. The golf course, designed by Bob Cupp, is 18 holes and plays over 7,100 yards. In addition to the golf course at Sonnenalp, golfers are also within easy access to other Colorado Rocky Mountain resort courses including Beaver Creek and Vail.
Facts
Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres160
Year Opened1979
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf courses at The Sonnenalp
Images from The Sonnenalp
A sunny day view of a green at Sonnenalp Club. Sonnenalp Club
A sunset view of a hole at Sonnenalp Club. Sonnenalp Club
A view from the clubhouse of the putting green at Sonnenalp Club. Sonnenalp Club
A view from a tee at Sonnenalp Club. Sonnenalp Club
A view of a green protected by bunkers at Sonnenalp Club. Sonnenalp Club
Reviews
4.0
Played On 08/13/2019
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
Nice one time splurge
This place is really expensive if you aren't a member so I wouldn't play here regularly...BUT against courses in the same high price category (like Red Sky Ranch) I would argue this place is better. More memorable holes and better shot values. So as a stand alone round it was actually pretty good.
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good