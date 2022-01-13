Home

A view over the water from East Course at TPC Dorado Beach
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, Puerto Rico 646, US
(787) 626-1100
About Dorado Beach

Founded by Laurence Rockefeller, Dorado Beach has been a popular warm-weather getaway for more than 50 years. It has been reinvigorated within the past decade by new developments, including The Plantation Resort Residences and the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a boutique, beachfront retreat. The residences are expansive 3-bedroom condos that come with a kitchen, dining and living rooms and their own four-seat golf cart to explore the resort's beaches and trails. Although Dorado Beach has lost two courses to closure since its heyday, the TPC Dorado Beach's East and Sugarcane courses remain two of the island's best golf experiences. A golf academy, multiple restaurants, tennis courts, an 8,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center, pools and the Encanto Beach Club mean the fun never ends.
Dorado Beach Resort - East Course - hole 4
Renewal comes to Dorado Beach Resort & Club in Puerto Rico
An all-encompassing, 18-month restoration has breathed life back into Dorado Beach Resort & Club's East course. It officially opens Nov. 13, 2011 as the star of the four original Robert Trent Jones Sr. courses. What was previously little more than an overgrown jungle has been reshaped into a well manicured paradise that stands among the best courses in the Caribbean. The entire resort is in a state of transformation, actually.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC Dorado Beach golf course
Trip Dispatch: The TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico is a premium product to be sure -- especially when you add in golf at the TPC Dorado Beach. Expectations were high on my visit. It didn't disappoint.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Round Trip Feature: Puerto Rico
The List: Puerto Rico's best golf courses
This Caribbean golf getaway offers 18 different courses. Here is where you should start.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1400
Year Opened1958
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
PoolOutdoor, Waterpark
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Dorado Beach

4.5
47 Reviews (47)

TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
u998334209
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

A fantastic experience

Based on the reviews that I read here, I wasn't expecting much. Boy, was I surprised.

The grass range has detailed markers with yardage and was completely empty when I arrived and the practice green I saw was huge and had plenty of undulation.

It seems like the staff really upped their game - the conditions were fantastic including perfectly manicured bunkers, Lush fairways, and clean hitting areas in the tee boxes. I saw a ton of staff working the course the entire day which I take as a great sign.

The design is fun, with plenty of challenging shots, beautiful landscape views of the ocean, and other water hazards + palm trees that certainly come into play.

The par 5s are gettable and fair and the staff was generally nice. Free water, tees, and markers are a nice touch.

Cart service was available all day.

The clubhouse is also beautiful with all of the amenities you could ask for.

I didn't eat at the club so I can't give any insight there.

My only complaint was that the greens were a bit slow, but I'm really nitpicking to find much wrong with the course.

It's a great play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
Hpellot
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
Links67
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

TERRIBLE GREEN MAINTENANCE

Not even during pick tourist season, they are able to maintain good conditions

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
u1943573
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
Jahmal
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wet One but not enough

Had a great time, some slight drizzle but not enough to stop play. Some wet fairways, Cart bath only but had no affect on play. East Course for sure is for the seasoned player(s). Great views..See you in a few months.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
sciangel
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Dorado Beach— sugar cane plantation

Known around here as the sugarcane course, this TPC plays beautifully from the forward tees. The reviews say it is very challenging — but I am a high handicap ( 20) golfer from the northeast— and I loved the wide fairways, level lies, and a little water once in a while. My only problem was puddles on the front 9’. I guess there has been so much rain and the front 9 had area.s of standing water that seemed to swallow balls. Once I figured that out it was smooth sailing. Very friendly staff. Attentive without being all over you

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
wnoblH73jW22pXF0BCa1
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

First Class Island Golf at TPC Dorado Breach

The course lives up to the TPC brand it licenses. First class in all respects. Customer service. Conditions. Amenities. Best of all is the location of the oceanside East Course, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., then renovated by RTJ Jr. The course is one of two that are amenities of the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The other is the Sugarcane, which I have not played yet. The greens are fast and tricky. And it can play as long as you want. The caddie program and practice facility are superb. I've taken a caddie two of the four times I've played there, and it's a treat. They know their stuff and are the real deal. Stroke savers for sure. I highly recommend this place for people who seek and appreciate top of the line golf experiences.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
Dtshep11
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Worthy of Top 100 status

Played the course for the second time. The first time I played with a caddie, and I had an excellent one. When I played it the second time, it was typically better as I knew what to expect more. So I saved a few strokes (once to learn it, twice to own it!). The conditions were immaculate, the design is intuitive yet creative, and the setting and beauty off the charts. It starts with the drive to the first hole which is long and gorgeous, culminating with the ocean unveiling itself as you drive along it to get to the first tee. It's a pretty a course as I've played, except maybe in Kauai at Poipu Bay or Makai. It's an amenity of the luxury Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, and open to the public. The greens fee is pricey, but for me, the value is there given how memorable and fulfilling was the experience. Also, if going to Puerto Rico and wanting to play several golf courses, recommend playing this course once, then a few of the others that are pretty close by (Coco Beach, Bahia Beach, Rio Mar). Make sure you hit the restaurant after your round. The food is exceptional and you never know who you'll run into. We sat next to Carlos Beltran, he of 478 MLB home runs. Forgot to mention how good the practice facilities are. Make sure you get there early to soak in that part of the experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
Hpellot
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
johnephoto
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Windy weather
Used cart

Not worth the money

If your interested in a round of golf on a course that is fairly easy, and in beautiful condition, and you don't care about paying top dollar for golf....then be my guest.

If you want an interesting layout, with beautiful or at least interesting views, then go play at a resort along the coast.

I played as a single that quickly came up behind a fivesome... A FIVESOME at a TPC???
At any rate, I played through them, and finished my round in 2 hours 45 minutes.

And for a course named "sugarcane" I didnt see a single stick of the stuff growing anywhere.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
fae97f64-c866-5e4f-b8f1-d7d89b27fe98
MikeBaileyGolf
Played On
Reviews 378
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Might be the best in Puerto Rico

Every hole is memorable, shot values are terrific and this Robert Trent Jones classic was in excellent shape. What's not to like? Arguably Puerto Rico's best golf course, and certainly its most famous, TPC Dorado Beach is a must-play when visiting the island.

The course has also finally recovered from Hurricane Maria a year and a half ago, There was no evidence on the courses of the devastation that wreaked havoc on the island. In fact, it may have opened the course up a little. What remains are 18 terrific holes, punctuated by the signature par-5 fourth with its Caribbean backdrop.

Excellent caddie service completes the experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
u570866336
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Course

Solid option with a few holes that give you some great scoring opportunities. Greens were a little slow and wet, however, in pretty good shape for August.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
u5091062
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
4.0
Previously Played

great course

Loved plating at the plantation course, conditions are always challenging

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
ngmharris
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Fun round!

Dorado sugercane was a fairly challenging course mostly because of huge amounts of sand traps around the greens as well as fairly intense wind... at least the day we played. My only complaint is that many of the sand traps did not have much sand in them. The $60 Twilight rate is a fairly okay deal but their regular rate of $150 (give or take) I feel I would not be a great deal at that price point. The greens were surprisingly slow, mostly because it had been raining earlier that day and the day before.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
Default User Avatar
strangr419
Played On
Reviews 50
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice track

Expected more for the price and TPC name. Course was nice and conditions were solid. In no way were any shot affected by any poor conditions of the course. Pace of play was great as the course was pretty empty. Cart girls cane around often. Arrive early as the first tee is a 10 minute cart ride from the clubhouse. Overall I enjoyed the round and experience I just think for the price I expected more.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
u763476511
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great play

Although there was some repair in the sidelines I thought the course beautiful and challenging

I loved it - played twilight

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
u763476511
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Dorado Beach - Sugarcane
Default User Avatar
kpack1970
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
