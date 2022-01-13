Dorado Beach

Based on the reviews that I read here, I wasn't expecting much. Boy, was I surprised.

The grass range has detailed markers with yardage and was completely empty when I arrived and the practice green I saw was huge and had plenty of undulation.

It seems like the staff really upped their game - the conditions were fantastic including perfectly manicured bunkers, Lush fairways, and clean hitting areas in the tee boxes. I saw a ton of staff working the course the entire day which I take as a great sign.

The design is fun, with plenty of challenging shots, beautiful landscape views of the ocean, and other water hazards + palm trees that certainly come into play.

The par 5s are gettable and fair and the staff was generally nice. Free water, tees, and markers are a nice touch.

Cart service was available all day.

The clubhouse is also beautiful with all of the amenities you could ask for.

I didn't eat at the club so I can't give any insight there.

My only complaint was that the greens were a bit slow, but I'm really nitpicking to find much wrong with the course.

It's a great play.