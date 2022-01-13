Dorado Beach
About Dorado BeachFounded by Laurence Rockefeller, Dorado Beach has been a popular warm-weather getaway for more than 50 years. It has been reinvigorated within the past decade by new developments, including The Plantation Resort Residences and the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a boutique, beachfront retreat. The residences are expansive 3-bedroom condos that come with a kitchen, dining and living rooms and their own four-seat golf cart to explore the resort's beaches and trails. Although Dorado Beach has lost two courses to closure since its heyday, the TPC Dorado Beach's East and Sugarcane courses remain two of the island's best golf experiences. A golf academy, multiple restaurants, tennis courts, an 8,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center, pools and the Encanto Beach Club mean the fun never ends.
Photo submitted by u998334209 on 01/13/2022
My foursome at TPC Dorado Beach on the East Course with the ocean in the background. Photo submitted by wnoblH73jW22pXF0BCa1 on 05/07/2020
This is how actually looks the signature hole, they remove a lot of palm trees after the hurricane and never replaced them Photo submitted by Links67 on 02/28/2020
Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
Hole 1 Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
First Hole Green Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
Green Cconditions Photo submitted by Links67 on 10/20/2019
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/07/2019
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/07/2019
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/07/2019
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/07/2019
The par-5 fourth hole on the East Course at Dorado Beach Resort & Club is named the "Z" hole because its reverse Z-shaped fairway zigzags around two water hazards. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 02/06/2014
Photo submitted by u000003011798 on 01/31/2014
Photo submitted by u000003011798 on 01/31/2014
A fantastic experience
Based on the reviews that I read here, I wasn't expecting much. Boy, was I surprised.
The grass range has detailed markers with yardage and was completely empty when I arrived and the practice green I saw was huge and had plenty of undulation.
It seems like the staff really upped their game - the conditions were fantastic including perfectly manicured bunkers, Lush fairways, and clean hitting areas in the tee boxes. I saw a ton of staff working the course the entire day which I take as a great sign.
The design is fun, with plenty of challenging shots, beautiful landscape views of the ocean, and other water hazards + palm trees that certainly come into play.
The par 5s are gettable and fair and the staff was generally nice. Free water, tees, and markers are a nice touch.
Cart service was available all day.
The clubhouse is also beautiful with all of the amenities you could ask for.
I didn't eat at the club so I can't give any insight there.
My only complaint was that the greens were a bit slow, but I'm really nitpicking to find much wrong with the course.
It's a great play.
TERRIBLE GREEN MAINTENANCE
Not even during pick tourist season, they are able to maintain good conditions
Wet One but not enough
Had a great time, some slight drizzle but not enough to stop play. Some wet fairways, Cart bath only but had no affect on play. East Course for sure is for the seasoned player(s). Great views..See you in a few months.
Dorado Beach— sugar cane plantation
Known around here as the sugarcane course, this TPC plays beautifully from the forward tees. The reviews say it is very challenging — but I am a high handicap ( 20) golfer from the northeast— and I loved the wide fairways, level lies, and a little water once in a while. My only problem was puddles on the front 9’. I guess there has been so much rain and the front 9 had area.s of standing water that seemed to swallow balls. Once I figured that out it was smooth sailing. Very friendly staff. Attentive without being all over you
NOT AS GOOD AS IT USED TO BE
Terrible green conditions, unacceptable for a Ritz Carlton Resort golf course and a TPC facility
NOT AS GOOD AS IT USED TO BE
Terrible green conditions, completely unacceptable in a Ritz Carton Reserve Resort
First Class Island Golf at TPC Dorado Breach
The course lives up to the TPC brand it licenses. First class in all respects. Customer service. Conditions. Amenities. Best of all is the location of the oceanside East Course, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., then renovated by RTJ Jr. The course is one of two that are amenities of the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The other is the Sugarcane, which I have not played yet. The greens are fast and tricky. And it can play as long as you want. The caddie program and practice facility are superb. I've taken a caddie two of the four times I've played there, and it's a treat. They know their stuff and are the real deal. Stroke savers for sure. I highly recommend this place for people who seek and appreciate top of the line golf experiences.
Worthy of Top 100 status
Played the course for the second time. The first time I played with a caddie, and I had an excellent one. When I played it the second time, it was typically better as I knew what to expect more. So I saved a few strokes (once to learn it, twice to own it!). The conditions were immaculate, the design is intuitive yet creative, and the setting and beauty off the charts. It starts with the drive to the first hole which is long and gorgeous, culminating with the ocean unveiling itself as you drive along it to get to the first tee. It's a pretty a course as I've played, except maybe in Kauai at Poipu Bay or Makai. It's an amenity of the luxury Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, and open to the public. The greens fee is pricey, but for me, the value is there given how memorable and fulfilling was the experience. Also, if going to Puerto Rico and wanting to play several golf courses, recommend playing this course once, then a few of the others that are pretty close by (Coco Beach, Bahia Beach, Rio Mar). Make sure you hit the restaurant after your round. The food is exceptional and you never know who you'll run into. We sat next to Carlos Beltran, he of 478 MLB home runs. Forgot to mention how good the practice facilities are. Make sure you get there early to soak in that part of the experience.
Not worth the money
If your interested in a round of golf on a course that is fairly easy, and in beautiful condition, and you don't care about paying top dollar for golf....then be my guest.
If you want an interesting layout, with beautiful or at least interesting views, then go play at a resort along the coast.
I played as a single that quickly came up behind a fivesome... A FIVESOME at a TPC???
At any rate, I played through them, and finished my round in 2 hours 45 minutes.
And for a course named "sugarcane" I didnt see a single stick of the stuff growing anywhere.
Might be the best in Puerto Rico
Every hole is memorable, shot values are terrific and this Robert Trent Jones classic was in excellent shape. What's not to like? Arguably Puerto Rico's best golf course, and certainly its most famous, TPC Dorado Beach is a must-play when visiting the island.
The course has also finally recovered from Hurricane Maria a year and a half ago, There was no evidence on the courses of the devastation that wreaked havoc on the island. In fact, it may have opened the course up a little. What remains are 18 terrific holes, punctuated by the signature par-5 fourth with its Caribbean backdrop.
Excellent caddie service completes the experience.
Great Course
Solid option with a few holes that give you some great scoring opportunities. Greens were a little slow and wet, however, in pretty good shape for August.
great course
Loved plating at the plantation course, conditions are always challenging
Fun round!
Dorado sugercane was a fairly challenging course mostly because of huge amounts of sand traps around the greens as well as fairly intense wind... at least the day we played. My only complaint is that many of the sand traps did not have much sand in them. The $60 Twilight rate is a fairly okay deal but their regular rate of $150 (give or take) I feel I would not be a great deal at that price point. The greens were surprisingly slow, mostly because it had been raining earlier that day and the day before.
Nice track
Expected more for the price and TPC name. Course was nice and conditions were solid. In no way were any shot affected by any poor conditions of the course. Pace of play was great as the course was pretty empty. Cart girls cane around often. Arrive early as the first tee is a 10 minute cart ride from the clubhouse. Overall I enjoyed the round and experience I just think for the price I expected more.
Great play
Although there was some repair in the sidelines I thought the course beautiful and challenging
I loved it - played twilight