El Conquistador Resort
About El Conquistador ResortPerched on a 200-foot oceanfront cliff, the El Conquistador Resort reopened in 2021 after a multi-year closure due to substantial hurricane damage. The newly remodeled resort is home to 230 rooms, the Coqui Waterpark, five restaurants and a hilly, dramatic Arthur Hills golf course. One of its most unique experiences is the chance to take a water taxi to the resort's private island, Palomino Island, for a day at the beach.
Golf courses at El Conquistador Resort
Images from El Conquistador Resort
Reviews
El Conquistador is one wild ride
I think I need another shot at El Conquistador before I pass a final judgment. The first time playing it, I felt like a second-grader trying to do calculus. I got lost – and so did a handful of balls - trying to solve its quirks. To its credit, El Conquistador, designed by Arthur Hills in 1992, plays like nothing else on the island. It’s a wild ride up and down its hills. I love that the course is committed to firm and fast conditions, although all its slants and tilts constantly kick the ball around, more often than not into trouble. Its most controversial holes – others would say they’re the holes with the most personality – come during a dramatic stretch on the back nine. The uphill par-4 13th hole and par-3 14th hole severely punish even the slightest of misses to the right. The elevated 15th hole seems to overlook the entire island. It’s a great view on a fun hole. That is, until you find your ball in the woods after what you thought was a perfect drive. That’s El Conquistador, a beautiful mistress that messes with your mind.
A hilly, scenic test
This is a gorgeous, hilly piece of property on the northeast side of the island and attached to a Waldorf Astoria property. The course itself is very undulating (and full of iguanas - like most parts of land on the island these days). There are tons of elevated tees here (some to rather tight fairways) and the views of the ocean and rainforest are some of Puerto Rico golf's best. That said, I curry a little favor to some of the more traditional layouts on the island - but this is one spectacular experience.
Awesome..
What a spectacular course. Worth another trip to Puerto Rico just to play again. My wife and i enjoyed the many tee options but mostly the beautful setting and excellent condition of the course. Elevation changes make shot selection difficult and i would definitely keep the driver in the bag on many of the downhill tee shots since landing areas are tiny and sloped towards trouble. A caddie might be a good idea if one were offered, since the yardage book is okay, but not enough for first timers. All in all a great course and great experience made even better by the GOLFNOW discount!
Truly amazing course
One of the best courses you will ever play in your life.