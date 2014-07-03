El Conquistador Resort

I think I need another shot at El Conquistador before I pass a final judgment. The first time playing it, I felt like a second-grader trying to do calculus. I got lost – and so did a handful of balls - trying to solve its quirks. To its credit, El Conquistador, designed by Arthur Hills in 1992, plays like nothing else on the island. It’s a wild ride up and down its hills. I love that the course is committed to firm and fast conditions, although all its slants and tilts constantly kick the ball around, more often than not into trouble. Its most controversial holes – others would say they’re the holes with the most personality – come during a dramatic stretch on the back nine. The uphill par-4 13th hole and par-3 14th hole severely punish even the slightest of misses to the right. The elevated 15th hole seems to overlook the entire island. It’s a great view on a fun hole. That is, until you find your ball in the woods after what you thought was a perfect drive. That’s El Conquistador, a beautiful mistress that messes with your mind.