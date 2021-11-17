El Legado Golf Club
About El Legado Golf ClubLocated near the southeast coast of the island, the El Legado Golf Resort offers villas and one-bedroom apartments for rent or for sale to give guests a tropical golf escape for a week or a lifetime. The golf course was designed by island legend Chi Chi Rodriguez on 285 acres of a former horse ranch. The Guamani Restaurant & Bar serves up fine fare and drinks. The property is surrounded by the mountains called "La Cordillera Central" to the north and the Caribbean Sea to the south.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at El Legado Golf Club
Images from El Legado Golf Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Green front 9 need help
This golf course has a lot of potential; however the greens in the front 9 need a lot of help. Once we started playing the back nine, the green were acceptable to ay. The course play very long but you get lots of rolling out of your tee shot. Once the front 9 greens are fixed, I will recommend the course at current rate, but in this condition the course rate should less.
Will come back
First time at Legado. Friends had played recently and enjoyed. Course has been upgraded as have the facilities
Green's were fast and hard to read partly because of the different grasses on the greens. Layout was interesting and fun. Course layout would have been helpful. No GPS and phone GPS did not work so trouble spots not always visible from tees.
Staff was friendly and 55$ price was good value. Weather was good and thus is dry side of the island.
I would play again.
Best golf value in Puerto Rico
This is my favorite course in Puerto Rico. And the Greens in my opinion are one of the two best in Puerto Rico. The course has a challenging yet enjoyable layout. The pace of play is always good. The restaurant and bar has excellent food and customer service. El legado Golf Club is genuinely a wonderful Caribbean golf experience. I have played the courses around San Juan and in my opinion it's better to head south and play El Legado!!!!