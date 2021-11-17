Home

El Legado Golf Club

CARR. 713, Km 2.5 BO. Villodas, Guayama, Puerto Rico 784, US
(787) 866-8894
Located near the southeast coast of the island, the El Legado Golf Resort offers villas and one-bedroom apartments for rent or for sale to give guests a tropical golf escape for a week or a lifetime. The golf course was designed by island legend Chi Chi Rodriguez on 285 acres of a former horse ranch. The Guamani Restaurant & Bar serves up fine fare and drinks. The property is surrounded by the mountains called "La Cordillera Central" to the north and the Caribbean Sea to the south.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres285
Year Opened2002
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
Practice FacilityYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

5 Reviews

vajeel
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Green front 9 need help

This golf course has a lot of potential; however the greens in the front 9 need a lot of help. Once we started playing the back nine, the green were acceptable to ay. The course play very long but you get lots of rolling out of your tee shot. Once the front 9 greens are fixed, I will recommend the course at current rate, but in this condition the course rate should less.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
u1943573
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
u000006303014
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Don2582725
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Will come back

First time at Legado. Friends had played recently and enjoyed. Course has been upgraded as have the facilities
Green's were fast and hard to read partly because of the different grasses on the greens. Layout was interesting and fun. Course layout would have been helpful. No GPS and phone GPS did not work so trouble spots not always visible from tees.
Staff was friendly and 55$ price was good value. Weather was good and thus is dry side of the island.
I would play again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
shaneanderson
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Best golf value in Puerto Rico

This is my favorite course in Puerto Rico. And the Greens in my opinion are one of the two best in Puerto Rico. The course has a challenging yet enjoyable layout. The pace of play is always good. The restaurant and bar has excellent food and customer service. El legado Golf Club is genuinely a wonderful Caribbean golf experience. I have played the courses around San Juan and in my opinion it's better to head south and play El Legado!!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
