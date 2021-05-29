George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge
About George T. Bagby State Park & LodgeGeorge T. Bagby State Park is located in southwestern Georgia and set along the 48,000-acre Walter F. George Lake. It has arguably the finest of the state park courses, Meadow Links at George T. Bagby, which plays 7,000 yards from the championship tees and opened in 1996. Guests of the state park can choose from the Lodge's 60 guest rooms or five cabins, each of which have two bedrooms. These cabins have full kitchens, lake views and cable TV. Guests of the lodge receive welcome gifts and unlimited use of bicycle rentals and a state park pass. Park amenities beyond golf feature a swimming pool and lakefront beach, historical sites and boat rentals.
Be careful
Do NOT go to either close golf courses in Alabama. They do not compare in any way to here. I will spare the Alabama courses the embarrassment to mention them here.
Was a great course in everyway except the greens were slow and a little bumpy. Best value for miles and miles though.
Very nice course for low price!
Course was in great shape and should cost way more than it does to play. Nice layout but playable at any skill level. Very scenic and you are surrounded by nature.
Cute & Fun Golf Course
I like playing this course. Greens were just punched, but I was still able to roll in a few good ones. Fairways in great condition. The payout is really cool and challenging.
Lots of fun
Had a great time on the course. Not being a regular golfer, I found the course very well laid out.
Hidden Gem
A little of the beaten path but worth the drive. The course was in good condition but had suffered from the winter conditions and a lot of rain. I have played this court before, in the summer, and it was in better shape. Don't get me wrong, it is worth the effort to find it. I would rate a PGA tour course excellent or five stars and nice resort course four stars.. I will go back again and again.
Great course
Was not busy, was in very good condition and had a great layout. Greens are very slow. Great experience will be going back for sure
Rude staff
Played the course several times. Lady at the front desk is one of the rudest people I’ve ever encountered at a golf course. Makes you not even want to come back. The course is great and I’ll be back but there is no reason to be so unfriendly and unwelcoming.
Good Grief ! Take it easy on the sprinklers!
Nice enough course, but the areas around the front of greens were SO WET that everything plugged or died if it landed just short. Cart was really LOUD, to the point of being annoying. I've played two other courses at state parks in GA, and they were phenomenal. This one? Not so much. OK, but mildly disappointing. Seems like somebody left the sprinklers on too long.
Hole location
Seems like whenever the greens are fast, the holes are cut on top of ridges so a near miss becomes a 10 foot comeback putt. Frustrating.
Hi, we appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby. We hope to see you again in the future.