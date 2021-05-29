Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge

330 Bagby Pkwy, Fort Gaines, Georgia 39851, US
(229) 768-2571
George T. Bagby State Park is located in southwestern Georgia and set along the 48,000-acre Walter F. George Lake. It has arguably the finest of the state park courses, Meadow Links at George T. Bagby, which plays 7,000 yards from the championship tees and opened in 1996. Guests of the state park can choose from the Lodge's 60 guest rooms or five cabins, each of which have two bedrooms. These cabins have full kitchens, lake views and cable TV. Guests of the lodge receive welcome gifts and unlimited use of bicycle rentals and a state park pass. Park amenities beyond golf feature a swimming pool and lakefront beach, historical sites and boat rentals.

Price Range$
Property Class★★★
Acres700
Year Opened1996
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
A view from Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby

4.7
96 Reviews (96)

Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
XRT62
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
gulfstar50
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Be careful

Do NOT go to either close golf courses in Alabama. They do not compare in any way to here. I will spare the Alabama courses the embarrassment to mention them here.
Was a great course in everyway except the greens were slow and a little bumpy. Best value for miles and miles though.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u000005329603
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Very nice course for low price!

Course was in great shape and should cost way more than it does to play. Nice layout but playable at any skill level. Very scenic and you are surrounded by nature.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314159877652
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Cute & Fun Golf Course

I like playing this course. Greens were just punched, but I was still able to roll in a few good ones. Fairways in great condition. The payout is really cool and challenging.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314161250253
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Lots of fun

Had a great time on the course. Not being a regular golfer, I found the course very well laid out.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314161190233
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
CONSIGLIEREG8R
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

A little of the beaten path but worth the drive. The course was in good condition but had suffered from the winter conditions and a lot of rain. I have played this court before, in the summer, and it was in better shape. Don't get me wrong, it is worth the effort to find it. I would rate a PGA tour course excellent or five stars and nice resort course four stars.. I will go back again and again.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u000007528629
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Was not busy, was in very good condition and had a great layout. Greens are very slow. Great experience will be going back for sure

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
ace67
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
hyung1211
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314161009348
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
RGCA2BA6FF7E834074F5
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u067731084
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rude staff

Played the course several times. Lady at the front desk is one of the rudest people I’ve ever encountered at a golf course. Makes you not even want to come back. The course is great and I’ll be back but there is no reason to be so unfriendly and unwelcoming.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314160939554
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u000007767896
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314160869445
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Grief ! Take it easy on the sprinklers!

Nice enough course, but the areas around the front of greens were SO WET that everything plugged or died if it landed just short. Cart was really LOUD, to the point of being annoying. I've played two other courses at state parks in GA, and they were phenomenal. This one? Not so much. OK, but mildly disappointing. Seems like somebody left the sprinklers on too long.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/12/2020

Hi, we appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby. We hope to see you again in the future.

Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
Aok123
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u314160589508
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
CoachDee30
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
Default User Avatar
u376064603
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hole location

Seems like whenever the greens are fast, the holes are cut on top of ridges so a near miss becomes a 10 foot comeback putt. Frustrating.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
