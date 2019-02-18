Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

The fairways are wide, the greens are large and the wind is usually present on this tropical seaside course that hosts the Puerto Rico Open. That means it's playable by most resort guests and members, and pros can go pretty low on it if it isn't too windy, like D.A. Points did a couple of years ago at 20-under par. In short, it's a good course for resort guests as well as accomplished players. There's lots of water, palm trees and warm sunshine, which make this course a good choice for anyone coming to Puerto Rico for a golf vacation.

I was particularly impressed with the front nine, they way the holes weaved around water and sand with the mountains in the backdrop. There aren't many ocean holes, just a couple of the back nine, but you definitely get the feel that this is seaside golf. Having finally played it, it'll be fun to watch the tournament unfold in February.