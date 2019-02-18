Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
About Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto RicoThe beachside Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico features can deliver a first-class family golf and beach getaway. Located near the El Yunque rainforest, the 579-room resort features a lagoon-style pool, two Tom Kite-designed golf courses and is just minutes from the historic Old San Juan. Its amenities are many - three tennis courts, pickle ball, beach volleyball, adult and kids pools, a spa with another private pool and three restaurants with bars and lounges. The courses regularly host the Puerto Rico Open of the PGA Tour.
Good tournament course
The fairways are wide, the greens are large and the wind is usually present on this tropical seaside course that hosts the Puerto Rico Open. That means it's playable by most resort guests and members, and pros can go pretty low on it if it isn't too windy, like D.A. Points did a couple of years ago at 20-under par. In short, it's a good course for resort guests as well as accomplished players. There's lots of water, palm trees and warm sunshine, which make this course a good choice for anyone coming to Puerto Rico for a golf vacation.
I was particularly impressed with the front nine, they way the holes weaved around water and sand with the mountains in the backdrop. There aren't many ocean holes, just a couple of the back nine, but you definitely get the feel that this is seaside golf. Having finally played it, it'll be fun to watch the tournament unfold in February.
Not as nice as the Champion
I stayed at the resort the weekend after the Puerto Rico Open, unfortunately the course they played (Champion) was booked the whole weekend for local tourneys. Playing the International was fine, but wished that I could have played the Champion. The course has a hilly side (front) and a forest feel (back). The tee boxes, fairways and greens were fine, but if you are in the rough, just a lot of different grasses and weeds. As you drive into the resort you pass both courses, but only see two holes of the International, the rest are the Champion. The back was ok, but it felt really scary back there. I played by myself and 7 of the 9 holes are lined with tropical trees, (it was pretty, but being back there just felt strange). I will say on the back, especially the 12 hole, you will see a lot iguanas.
Beautiful course
Booked a tee time for the International Course and was upgraded to the Champions Course. The scenery was amazing. More signage needs to be added as to the route to the next hole on some. More water stands need to be added because of the heat out there. I saw the refreshment cart when I first started and never saw here again, and it was a hot one that day. Other than those minor things it was a great playing there. I would definitely do it again if I were to return to Puerto Rico!
Great but course needs better signs to the next hole.
Loved it all but the signs between holes need improvement.
Its all about thendeal
Really enjoyed the International. Spectacular views on a couple of the front side par 3's Got a GN hot deal for a C note
championship
championship course was towards the beach side and the international course was towards the mountain side and had elevated tees. both sides were nice just depends on the view you would like. no gps on carts.
Exceeded my expectation!
I paid $100 on Golfnow to play the International course, finished in 2 1/2 hours and offered to play the Tournament course at no additional charge. Both courses are challenging, especially the PAR 3 from the gold tee, lots of elevation and rolling greens, lpve the layout, remind me of some Michigan courses, which is quite impressive on a Caribbean course. The tournament courses is flatter than the international, but the last 4-5 holes are near the ocean, very scenic and picturesque. These last few holes are affected by the winds from the ocean which make it much more challenging to select the right clubs. Another signature of Trumph"a courses are the amount of acreage used for the layout, there are spread out quite vastly, some hole to hole distance ate unusually far. Overall I enjoyed it tremendously.
Golf get away PR
Great time. The only downside was you pay for the course and club house only to find the the club house is for members only and there were non there. Puzzling. Aside from that the course was sweet and well maintained. The staff does not stop running the motors during play so that is a drian on concentration. Bring your A game and have fun.
A Wonderful Day on the Links
The course, played two weeks after the PGA Puerto Rico Open, was in excellent condition. I was able to go off a little early by myself and played my round on the Championship course in approximately 3 hours. I had to work my way around a few slow groups, and the course can be a bit difficult to navigate since the Championship and International course holes are interspersed in a few places and the signs that direct you from one hole to the next can be a bit small. Still, all in all a great day out.
Beautiful views and challenging course
The course was in great shape and there wasn't many people playing, so were able to play at our own pace and enjoy the scenery. Wouldn't recommend walking, there is lots of distance between holes, so take a cart. The green rolled very well and you had to hit a varied of shots. Overall very enjoyable round of golf.
Fairway or Jungle?
Great course. Stay on fairway and be rewarded. Get off the fairway and the iguanas and jungle eat your balls. Had a great time.
enjoyable round
Played several courses while in PR...this was my favorite because greens were nice, layout unique(front nine in the hills, back nine in the jungke), other course conitions good as well...large, undulating greens, long par 3s made scoring tough, but fair...tips only 6700 or so....fairways for the most part very wide...nice Tom Kite design
Staff makes it a great experience
Awesome layout and the people working there make it well worth the trip
Great Course
Great course and would play again if in puerto rico. only draw back was cart path only since pga puerto rico open was in three weeks and getting course ready. plays longer than card with trade winds at 25-30mph constantly. nice deep bunkers and awesome views.
International
Definitely need a cart.some long distances between green to tee, particularly on the back 9.
Great round of golf!
The greens and fairways were in excellent condition. The course was challenging but fair. Overall a fun day in PR.
Mediocre
We had an early tee time and there was no food or beverages available (granola bars, coffee, or even water). The staff was incredibly friendly and eventually found bottled water. This was extremely surprising as it's a resort course and I'd imagine most people are not from the area. Needless to say, it didn't get off to great start.
The course itself was in pretty good condition, but the layout was definitely on the bland side. Greens were very well kept and fairways were good except for a few patches being reseeded. There were 2 elevated par 3s (holes 2 and 8) with great views of the facility. The routing of the holes is the most awkward I've ever seen and there were multiples times where we'd had to double back to holes, and several very long cart rides between holes.
Pace of play was amazing. We teed off first and literally didn't see another golfer until the 8th hole.
Disappointing
Unfortunately, based on our experience, I would not recommend this course. Our Proshop experience was: "here is your ticket ... give that to the starter", end of conversation. We arrived early on a Sunday, had a noon starting time. The restaurant was not open, so we got a "sandwich" from the half-way-house, which took 20min to prepare, and had little taste to it. The design of the course is fine, but nothing special. For some reason the course was VERY soggy (We played courses in Farjado and Humacao which were firm and dry so I can’t explain the contrast). Because the course was wet, the fairways and greens were shaggy. There are some unusually long drives in between holes ... which is fine, however, our cart lost its charge and we had to have someone phone in to the clubhouse to deliver a new one. The person who called in was not the beverage cart staff, because they were practically non-existent. We saw them 1 time, on the 8th green. The practice area here is good.
Playing the wet .soggy front nine holes
The front nine holes were the most unpleasant 9 I ever played,,,,
It was car path only and we were walking in the mud ,,,
I would take iron shots and the mud was spraying on my clothes our expensive ecco shoes were ruined ,,The people in charge should have not allowed the front nine to open that day!!!!
IT WAS UNPLAYABLE !!!!
Their comment at the end of the round was{ I guess it was wet out there,,,
We enjoyed the back nine
Thank you
Course was very wet
It was wet, driving range closed, so that was disappointment. Course had some wet spots, Drainage problems I suppose. Holes could be marked clearer. Thx Wayne