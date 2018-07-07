Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Kansas Golf Resorts

Prairie Band Casino and Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
12305 150th Road , Mayetta, Kansas 66509, US
(785) 966-7777
Visit Website
Location Map

About Prairie Band Casino and Resort

Prairie Band Casino and Resort is a 300-room casino hotel property located north of Topeka, Kansas, owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The casino features more than 1,000 slot machines, numerous table games including blackjack, roulette and craps, as well as a 400-seat bingo hall. There are four dining options as well as a lobby bar, an on-site convenience store and an RV Park. Enjoy live performances and entertainment at the Grand Lakes Ballroom. Stay and play packages are available for the adjacent Firekeeper Golf Course, the first signature course of Notah Begay III. Opened in 2011, the 7,500-yard, par-72 championship golf course rolls gently through the Kansas prairies and natural creeks, featuring bent grass from tee to green with fescue rough.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1998
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

Reviews

5.0
12 Reviews (12)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u154577424
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Prairie Golf

Just love doing playing this golf course. The conditions in the fall are outstanding. The grass blowing in the wind as the background against the beautiful green fairways is a beautiful sight. The course plays long so don't be thinking you need to play it back. Move up to a comfortable yardage and it will be a lot more fun. The fairways are wide and generous but second shots are tough and the slick greens make for a fun and challenging day. Overall, a truly fine course, friendly staff and would highly endorse as a stay and play spot as having a second day to replay and get another's go at it would be fun. Don't mis this Midwest jewell.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Husker4theSpurs
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Nebraska Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather

Great Conditioning

First time playing this and it was in superb condition. The first 7 holes are fairly straightforward and maybe even a bit boring compared to the last 11 holes. I think I was expecting terrain similar to the last 11 holes for the entire round. Did I mention the course was in immaculate shape? There are a few signs that warn you the course is getting more difficult as you make your way through the back 9 and that felt a bit hokey. I would not hesitate to play here again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kiltros
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Bent grass fairways

The course was In excellent condition. The rough was a little bit long for a resort course. Difficult to find balls. The greens rolled true but I would have liked them cut shorter, there is not a lot of undulations, and many greens and surrounding approaches could be firmer and faster.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Firekeeper Golf Course
fae97f64-c866-5e4f-b8f1-d7d89b27fe98
MikeBaileyGolf
Played On
Reviews 374
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Terrific casino course, good test of golf

Unless you're from Kansas or western Missouri, Firekeeper is pretty much in the middle of nowhere. But if you're anywhere in the area, this is definitely worth the drive. First off, Jeff Brauer doesn't do bad golf courses, and Firekeeper is an example of how good his work is. The course is plenty playable, especially if it's not windy (which it was for us... hot, too), and plenty interesting. It features a terrific variety of par 3s and par 5s, the latter of which aren't exactly birdie holes for the most part. The fourth, at 640 yards, is particularly difficult, especially into the wind. My only complaint on the entire golf course is that the tee shot on that hole is blind, and it doesn't take a particularly bad shot to find the rough (which I did). And the rough is thick, which meant finding that ball took a while. Other than that, conditions were terrific, the greens were interesting, and the course is a fun ride throughout.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
berg8624
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

#1 Course in Kansas

Played here because of the ranking by Golf Digest, and I agree with their ranking. The course conditions were excellent, and had a nice mix of toughness vs playability. You could hit some less than perfect shots and not ruin your round. Worth playing if you're in the Kansas City area!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pigdoc
Played On
Reviews 61
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Windy day great course

Played here on a weekday afternoon, just ahead of a scramble. Course design was quite good, course condition was great, lots of grass on fairway and greens, just a bit windy for control. Only below average part were the bunkers, clumpy sand had not been raked or worked enough, so bad lies due to lack of attention.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
David2533
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great course

This is one of the best course I have played. The course condition was excellent. Tee boxes were perfect, bent grass fairways were like playing on carpet, the greens are bent grass and rolled true and perfect.. They were about 10.5 to 11 on the meter. The ball would roll out very nicely. The management was friendly and helpful. The overall experience was excellent. Would recommend anyone to play this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
abird5
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Course

The day before I played it rained a lot, therefor it was cart path only and mad it really hard to get the right distance and my fault but keep hitting away from the cart path. It would have been easier to just walk.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Ole2928856
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Immaculate

Immaculate conditions repeating three times in three years. The staff was awesome keeping us informed of approaching bad weather. Lunch at the turn was excellent and efficient. Our group will return. If you like to play a fun course, nice layout with oversized fast greens, this is a course for you. I wish Firekeeper would have discounted rates for Seniors.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004778237
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Would play this course every day!

Have played this course multiple times. Love it every time. Course conditions are always superb. Staff is always friendly and helpful. The first 7 holes are links style with native grass. Starting with hole 8 the course tightens up with some trees but is still fair. Challenging course but there are opportunities for birdies. Several sets of tees to choose from. My wife only plays golf a few times a year but loves playing this course. I can't wait until I get to play it again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Noss11
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent course

The course was in excellent condition from tee to green. Challenging layout but also with opportunities to score well. If you live within 100 kids of this course you must play it

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Firekeeper Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Tony8279646
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

One of the best around!

Firekeeper is a gem! Phenomonal course layout, excellent course conditions, unmatched staff, excellent clubhouse and practice facilities, great pro shop, and amazing views! I have played this course each of the last two years and I cannot wait to get back! Certainly in my top 10!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me