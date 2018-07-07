Prairie Band Casino and Resort

Unless you're from Kansas or western Missouri, Firekeeper is pretty much in the middle of nowhere. But if you're anywhere in the area, this is definitely worth the drive. First off, Jeff Brauer doesn't do bad golf courses, and Firekeeper is an example of how good his work is. The course is plenty playable, especially if it's not windy (which it was for us... hot, too), and plenty interesting. It features a terrific variety of par 3s and par 5s, the latter of which aren't exactly birdie holes for the most part. The fourth, at 640 yards, is particularly difficult, especially into the wind. My only complaint on the entire golf course is that the tee shot on that hole is blind, and it doesn't take a particularly bad shot to find the rough (which I did). And the rough is thick, which meant finding that ball took a while. Other than that, conditions were terrific, the greens were interesting, and the course is a fun ride throughout.