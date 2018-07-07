Prairie Band Casino and Resort
About Prairie Band Casino and ResortPrairie Band Casino and Resort is a 300-room casino hotel property located north of Topeka, Kansas, owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The casino features more than 1,000 slot machines, numerous table games including blackjack, roulette and craps, as well as a 400-seat bingo hall. There are four dining options as well as a lobby bar, an on-site convenience store and an RV Park. Enjoy live performances and entertainment at the Grand Lakes Ballroom. Stay and play packages are available for the adjacent Firekeeper Golf Course, the first signature course of Notah Begay III. Opened in 2011, the 7,500-yard, par-72 championship golf course rolls gently through the Kansas prairies and natural creeks, featuring bent grass from tee to green with fescue rough.
Prairie Golf
Just love doing playing this golf course. The conditions in the fall are outstanding. The grass blowing in the wind as the background against the beautiful green fairways is a beautiful sight. The course plays long so don't be thinking you need to play it back. Move up to a comfortable yardage and it will be a lot more fun. The fairways are wide and generous but second shots are tough and the slick greens make for a fun and challenging day. Overall, a truly fine course, friendly staff and would highly endorse as a stay and play spot as having a second day to replay and get another's go at it would be fun. Don't mis this Midwest jewell.
Great Conditioning
First time playing this and it was in superb condition. The first 7 holes are fairly straightforward and maybe even a bit boring compared to the last 11 holes. I think I was expecting terrain similar to the last 11 holes for the entire round. Did I mention the course was in immaculate shape? There are a few signs that warn you the course is getting more difficult as you make your way through the back 9 and that felt a bit hokey. I would not hesitate to play here again!
Bent grass fairways
The course was In excellent condition. The rough was a little bit long for a resort course. Difficult to find balls. The greens rolled true but I would have liked them cut shorter, there is not a lot of undulations, and many greens and surrounding approaches could be firmer and faster.
Terrific casino course, good test of golf
Unless you're from Kansas or western Missouri, Firekeeper is pretty much in the middle of nowhere. But if you're anywhere in the area, this is definitely worth the drive. First off, Jeff Brauer doesn't do bad golf courses, and Firekeeper is an example of how good his work is. The course is plenty playable, especially if it's not windy (which it was for us... hot, too), and plenty interesting. It features a terrific variety of par 3s and par 5s, the latter of which aren't exactly birdie holes for the most part. The fourth, at 640 yards, is particularly difficult, especially into the wind. My only complaint on the entire golf course is that the tee shot on that hole is blind, and it doesn't take a particularly bad shot to find the rough (which I did). And the rough is thick, which meant finding that ball took a while. Other than that, conditions were terrific, the greens were interesting, and the course is a fun ride throughout.
#1 Course in Kansas
Played here because of the ranking by Golf Digest, and I agree with their ranking. The course conditions were excellent, and had a nice mix of toughness vs playability. You could hit some less than perfect shots and not ruin your round. Worth playing if you're in the Kansas City area!
Windy day great course
Played here on a weekday afternoon, just ahead of a scramble. Course design was quite good, course condition was great, lots of grass on fairway and greens, just a bit windy for control. Only below average part were the bunkers, clumpy sand had not been raked or worked enough, so bad lies due to lack of attention.
Great course
This is one of the best course I have played. The course condition was excellent. Tee boxes were perfect, bent grass fairways were like playing on carpet, the greens are bent grass and rolled true and perfect.. They were about 10.5 to 11 on the meter. The ball would roll out very nicely. The management was friendly and helpful. The overall experience was excellent. Would recommend anyone to play this course.
Great Course
The day before I played it rained a lot, therefor it was cart path only and mad it really hard to get the right distance and my fault but keep hitting away from the cart path. It would have been easier to just walk.
Immaculate
Immaculate conditions repeating three times in three years. The staff was awesome keeping us informed of approaching bad weather. Lunch at the turn was excellent and efficient. Our group will return. If you like to play a fun course, nice layout with oversized fast greens, this is a course for you. I wish Firekeeper would have discounted rates for Seniors.
Would play this course every day!
Have played this course multiple times. Love it every time. Course conditions are always superb. Staff is always friendly and helpful. The first 7 holes are links style with native grass. Starting with hole 8 the course tightens up with some trees but is still fair. Challenging course but there are opportunities for birdies. Several sets of tees to choose from. My wife only plays golf a few times a year but loves playing this course. I can't wait until I get to play it again!
Excellent course
The course was in excellent condition from tee to green. Challenging layout but also with opportunities to score well. If you live within 100 kids of this course you must play it
One of the best around!
Firekeeper is a gem! Phenomonal course layout, excellent course conditions, unmatched staff, excellent clubhouse and practice facilities, great pro shop, and amazing views! I have played this course each of the last two years and I cannot wait to get back! Certainly in my top 10!