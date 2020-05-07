Coushatta Casino Resort
About Coushatta Casino ResortCoushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana, close to the golf and gaming destination of Lake Charles near the Louisiana-Texas border. This property, home to the largest casino in the state with live table games and poker, features an 18-hole golf course, Koasati Pines, and three different lodging units. The Grand Hotel is an adults-only hotel connected to the gaming floor. It has spacious and quiet guest rooms and suites. The Seven Clans hotel is a non-smoking hotel also connected to the casino. Additionally, there are chalets and and RV park onsite. The golf course was a Golfers' Choice 2020 selection and is a par-72 championship facility featuring live oaks and pines, as well as a 19th-hole par 3.
Top Notch Course!
We really enjoyed playing at Koasati Pines. All areas of play were in great condition & it was a fun, but tough course to play.The GPS carts were very helpful, as long as you paid attention to the warnings.The two water & ice stations at the nice restrooms were helpful & appreciated. My only complain is that there were no drink carts seen on the course & that would have been a nice amenity enjoyed at most every Texas course I've played. Small issue compared to the well maintained, beautifully landscaped Louisiana Golf Gem we were able to enjoy yesterday. Would love to come back again.
Excellent layout and great condition after major storms.
Good Friday
In spite of recent freeze and very tough winter— the course was in amazingly good shape. The staff reopened the kitchen and made us appetizers.
Tough
This course will test you ability to make shots and has a big risk reward .
The Standard
Continues to be a “must play” in southwest Louisiana. Always in great shape, practice facilities are good, staff is cordial and amenities are average.
Very well maintained
Love the Club House and Putting Green atmosphere.The greens and sand traps were in excellent shape especially for the winter freeze the week before. The greens were fast and smooth. Unique 19th hole. Looking forward to playing again in the spring and summer
Good course
Greens were in great shape, unfortunately we played after a rain and the fairways were muddy in several spots. I haven’t played this course in a few years but it still a great place to play.
Open undulating sand and water
Usually drains well but a lot of rain lately and 30-40 mph winds. A little unusual for here
Koasati Pines
I gave a 3 star for Course Condition only due to the course being wet and cart path only. The greens though were in good conditions. The pace was good. I have always enjoyed this course and the staff is always friendly.
Loved the course.
Will return. Great shape. I don't think it could have been in better shape considering it was the middle of winter.