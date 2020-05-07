Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Louisiana Golf Resorts

Coushatta Casino Resort

Koasati Pines Golf Club has a real 19th hole to settle bets.
777 Coushatta Drive, Kinder, Louisiana 70648, US
(800) 584-7263
Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana, close to the golf and gaming destination of Lake Charles near the Louisiana-Texas border. This property, home to the largest casino in the state with live table games and poker, features an 18-hole golf course, Koasati Pines, and three different lodging units. The Grand Hotel is an adults-only hotel connected to the gaming floor. It has spacious and quiet guest rooms and suites. The Seven Clans hotel is a non-smoking hotel also connected to the casino. Additionally, there are chalets and and RV park onsite. The golf course was a Golfers' Choice 2020 selection and is a par-72 championship facility featuring live oaks and pines, as well as a 19th-hole par 3.

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres65
Year Opened1995
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Coushatta Casino Resort

4.8
171 Reviews (171)

Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
Jared2561252
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
deanss5
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
SmokeWagon
Played On
Reviews 73
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Top Notch Course!

We really enjoyed playing at Koasati Pines. All areas of play were in great condition & it was a fun, but tough course to play.The GPS carts were very helpful, as long as you paid attention to the warnings.The two water & ice stations at the nice restrooms were helpful & appreciated. My only complain is that there were no drink carts seen on the course & that would have been a nice amenity enjoyed at most every Texas course I've played. Small issue compared to the well maintained, beautifully landscaped Louisiana Golf Gem we were able to enjoy yesterday. Would love to come back again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
uYWZJ9447YW
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
julius12345
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u000001641479
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Excellent layout and great condition after major storms.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u297349485
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good Friday

In spite of recent freeze and very tough winter— the course was in amazingly good shape. The staff reopened the kitchen and made us appetizers.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u2411597
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tough

This course will test you ability to make shots and has a big risk reward .

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
Bugg1957
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

The Standard

Continues to be a “must play” in southwest Louisiana. Always in great shape, practice facilities are good, staff is cordial and amenities are average.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u000003055695
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very well maintained

Love the Club House and Putting Green atmosphere.The greens and sand traps were in excellent shape especially for the winter freeze the week before. The greens were fast and smooth. Unique 19th hole. Looking forward to playing again in the spring and summer

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u239540843
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good course

Greens were in great shape, unfortunately we played after a rain and the fairways were muddy in several spots. I haven’t played this course in a few years but it still a great place to play.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
HaywoodLandry
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u672960386
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Open undulating sand and water

Usually drains well but a lot of rain lately and 30-40 mph winds. A little unusual for here

Conditions Poor
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
rserna
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart

Koasati Pines

I gave a 3 star for Course Condition only due to the course being wet and cart path only. The greens though were in good conditions. The pace was good. I have always enjoyed this course and the staff is always friendly.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
RG32ACB5BDEA4FB69527
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
u641135816
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
GWV505
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
RowdyMac
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
birdiebobby
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Loved the course.

Will return. Great shape. I don't think it could have been in better shape considering it was the middle of winter.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Default User Avatar
LeightonGolf
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
