Coushatta Casino Resort

We really enjoyed playing at Koasati Pines. All areas of play were in great condition & it was a fun, but tough course to play.The GPS carts were very helpful, as long as you paid attention to the warnings.The two water & ice stations at the nice restrooms were helpful & appreciated. My only complain is that there were no drink carts seen on the course & that would have been a nice amenity enjoyed at most every Texas course I've played. Small issue compared to the well maintained, beautifully landscaped Louisiana Golf Gem we were able to enjoy yesterday. Would love to come back again.