Cypress Bend Resort

Greens slow and bumpy fairways nice first cut thick and hard to find any balls that end up there, not really tall grass but the ball would settle down in it so hard to find. There are many blind T shots and approach shots to elevated greens that require extra club . Not sure they can speed up the greens and still be playable for average golfers, low handicap players could manage I think but high handicap players would wouldn't enjoy speedy greens here. Lots of elevated T shots , really pretty layout. You really have to hit golf shots here. Very hilly , can tire you out just walking to / from your ball from cart. you'll feel it the next day