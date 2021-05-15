Cypress Bend Resort
About Cypress Bend ResortCypress Bend Resort is located near the Texas-Louisiana border on Toledo Bend Lake, a popular spot for bass fishing. An 18-hole golf course on property, designed by Dave Bennett, features scenic lakefront holes. The hotel features 95 units, 14 of which are two-bedroom golf villas with complete kitchens. There are a handful of casual dining concepts at the hotel and golf clubhouse. An indoor pool, spa and hiking trail round out the off-course amenities.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Cypress Bend Resort
Images from Cypress Bend Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Fun challenge
Cypress offers some of the best views you will find on any course in the area. Very strategic layout with many doglegs forcing you to club down and play the holes honestly. Course routinely in solid shape. Hard to beat it in Central LA/East TX.
The course was good but the greens need a little work and it may be the time of year .
Great course!
This is a nice course in good shape even after a hard rain. Due to wetness the back 9 was closed. No complaints here. The greens were fast and true. Will be back again. The pro is a nice guy. I was the only one playing today. Nice to have the entire course to yourself. I’ll be back!
Nice course. Great views
Had a great time and enjoyed the awesome views of the lake.
Absolutely beautiful course!
I've played this course many times and I've never seen in better shape especially during the winter. If you get a chance to check it out. You'll won't be disappointed
Helpful staff and beautiful course
I've stayed at this resort before but this was first time golfing. Beautiful course and courteous staff. We will most definitely be back!
Beautiful Layout
Greens slow and bumpy fairways nice first cut thick and hard to find any balls that end up there, not really tall grass but the ball would settle down in it so hard to find. There are many blind T shots and approach shots to elevated greens that require extra club . Not sure they can speed up the greens and still be playable for average golfers, low handicap players could manage I think but high handicap players would wouldn't enjoy speedy greens here. Lots of elevated T shots , really pretty layout. You really have to hit golf shots here. Very hilly , can tire you out just walking to / from your ball from cart. you'll feel it the next day
beautiful course
Great course worth the drive challenging but fair layout love playing there.
Tight Course
Very tight golf course. Layout was interesting with hard doglegs and and big elevation changes. Would need to play it quite a bit to learn the lines off the tee boxes. Fairways and rough were OK for this time of year but not as good as other courses I’ve played recently. Greens are Bermuda and in terrible shape. We quit reading putts after a couple of holes because it really didn’t matter what line you started your putt on. Was like putting on the price is right plinko board.
Great course!
Eric was nice to open the course up on a closed day. The course was in great shape and the greens were fast and true. Fun day of golf on a challenging course.
Nice course.
The course was in good shape considering all the rain we had lately. Nice layout with fast greens and challenging holes. Will play again.
Great place at the Lake
Course was in great shape. Greens were firm yet receptive and rolled smooth. Looking forward to playing again.
Hard course.
Played 4th of July. Unfortunately it rained a little and got HOT! And with all the elevations got wore out pretty quick. Used to flat land. So be well rested. All the elevations are fun to hit from and has some really pretty views. Guessing rain didn't let them cut the grass because roughs were ball swallowed. But still was in great condition. And staff was top notch.