The Bluffs on Thompson Creek

About The Bluffs on Thompson CreekThe Bluffs on Thompson Creek is located 30 minutes by car from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and features a lodge and 18-hole golf course. The semi-private golf course was designed by Arnold Palmer in 1988 and winds through wetlands and a master-planned golf community. The Lodge features one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens that are suitable for golf groups. There is also a restaurant, the Palmer Grille, onsite.
17th tee box Photo submitted by u314160248851 on 11/13/2020
18th tee box Photo submitted by u314160248851 on 11/13/2020
Photo submitted by u314159841435 on 11/07/2020
Photo submitted by Tom5929581 on 09/27/2020
Photo submitted by RGA11D5586E1EB84817E on 05/22/2020
Didn't know they got rid of that creek on the left, that hole area is in rough shape Photo submitted by lsutigers17 on 01/08/2020
Typical bunker condition Photo submitted by u000005447986 on 08/03/2017
#8 Photo submitted by Bigboudreaux on 06/23/2017
Hole 9 Photo submitted by jl12 on 01/16/2017
PAR 3(8TH) Photo submitted by lsutigers17 on 02/14/2013
Greens 3***
I saw much improvement from a month ago in the greens. The greens are mostly grown in , just a few blemishes in the middle, mostly slower greens. Bunkers are out of shape, little to no sand fairway bunkers, some green side bunkers are decent shape.
Stay out the bunkers or just play them as ground under repair.
The Bluffs have fallen off
Course wasn’t in best condition. 5 hour and 45 minute round. Nowhere to go, people on every tee box and fairway. Food from clubhouse was inedible. Chicken fingers & burger clearly microwaved. Couldn’t pay me to eat there again. For what they want to charge go to Beaver Creek or Santa Maria.
DISAPPOINTED
I've been hearing about The Bluffs for years and was excited to finally get to play there. I also booked a room as we were heading to Carter Plantation the next day.
What a HUGE disappointment. The cart paths are worse than the streets in NOLA. The course itself looked like it was abandoned. Weeds, ruts, rocks...ugh. The traps were wet packed rocky sand-totally unplayable. The staff seemed super disinterested. The lodge was a bummer, too. Mold on the shower curtain, no batteries in the remote for the TV, etc. I won't be going back.
Poorly Maintained Greens and Bunkers
This was the fourth time I have played at The Bluffs, all within the past 18 months. The first three were not bad at all. The last round before today was in early March 2021, so the greens got a bit of a pass due to a fairly hard winter. Now in May, it has gotten considerably worse.
It seems that they haven’t done any sort of maintenance on the greens or bunkers at all this year. Most greens were very dry, hard, and bumpy with many dead or sandy spots. Almost every single putt would dance around the surface on the way to the hole.
All of the sand traps seemingly have not had any new sand in several months and are basically equivalent to river silt at this point.
Even the staff seemed very dejected and not particularly helpful or friendly, which as far from the norm I’ve come to expect. In the clubhouse, we waited over ten minutes to get a round of drinks with no other customers at the bar.
The Bluffs is one of my favorite course layouts in the area and is very enjoyable when in good shape. However, that sadly just is not the case at the moment. It seems to me that they are in desperate need of a management shakeup in order to bring in a renewed focus on the qualities that previously made the course so enjoyable.
Unfortunately, I would not recommend the course or not any to play here again until there is some real effort to rejuvenate the course.
What irrigation
Oh my dry. Maybe try watering the fairways? Or perhaps the tee boxes. this course has incredible potential but the management has changed several times over the years and clearly they still can’t get it right.
Greens are awful condition.
The greens were the worst I have ever played on. They had e 3 5 soms in front of us that made it even worse. I will not be back anytime soon.
Poor course conditions.
The course was not ready for play. Only 9 holes opened due to a bridge that was out on the back 9. Greens were awful due to recent rain and freeze. The staff was very understanding and friendly and I will return when the weather gets better.
Cart path
You will need a chiropractor after a round due to this cart path!
Could be wonderful.
Played on March 27, 2021. Course is in poor shape. Greens are full of POA and in desperate need of TLC. Pace of play was awful. Pulled up to 1st tee and had three groups waiting to tee off at our tee time. No marshal -- essentially the wild west.
That said, the course has a great layout and could be wonderful if the conditions improved 70%. The fairways were ok, but the greens and bunkers are in rough, rough shape.
Given the other courses out there in LA, Oakbourne, Beaver Creek, etc., there is just much better courses to enjoy out there.
Cart path s in rear bad shape.
Bunkers have trashy sand full of river silt not golf course sand and some were full of water because they didn't install the correct drainage when the course was built.
Greens were in extremely poor condition (no grass and covered in crab grass.
High Expectations
From the hype in the group, I was pumped to play a "fantastic course" as they have told me that for a year or more. By the end of the round, everyone said that they wouldn't come back for a while - even someone who has a membership and plays for free! Between the cart paths being completely destroyed with cracks and bumps to the greens that were mostly sand and/or had small spots that would make your ball wobble on putts, I won't be back for a long time. Very disappointed in the course conditions.
Do not play on a Tournament day
To start this off the course was very enjoyable to play and I will play it again. The main issue was that we played a day when the club was hosting a tournament. When we arrived we asked to hit range balls and were told that they were only for the tournament. Strike 1. Strike 2 is that we had a 1:07 Tee time. After waiting almost an hour we finally got a cart and proceeded to play. Strike 3 the tournament pace was really slow. We caught up with the last group and experienced 15 to 20 minute wait times on the tee box. Recommendation call before you play to ensure no tournaments are going on that day.
The greens had no grass the fairways were cut nice it was clean but the greens were bad
