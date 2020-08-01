Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Louisiana Golf Resorts

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek

14233 Sunrise Way, St. Francisville, Louisiana 70775, US
(225) 634-6400
The Bluffs on Thompson Creek is located 30 minutes by car from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and features a lodge and 18-hole golf course. The semi-private golf course was designed by Arnold Palmer in 1988 and winds through wetlands and a master-planned golf community. The Lodge features one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens that are suitable for golf groups. There is also a restaurant, the Palmer Grille, onsite.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres300
Year Opened1988
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesSuite
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

3.7
The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
CLPace
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 06/30/2021

Hi, CLPace. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
Michael7209760
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens 3***

I saw much improvement from a month ago in the greens. The greens are mostly grown in , just a few blemishes in the middle, mostly slower greens. Bunkers are out of shape, little to no sand fairway bunkers, some green side bunkers are decent shape.
Stay out the bunkers or just play them as ground under repair.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Commented on 06/28/2021

Hi, Michael7209760! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
ritchby1
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 06/28/2021

We're glad you enjoyed your 5-star experience with us, ritchby1. Please comment or reach out to our team in the golf shop to let us know more about your round at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u019772496
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The Bluffs have fallen off

Course wasn't in best condition. 5 hour and 45 minute round. Nowhere to go, people on every tee box and fairway. Food from clubhouse was inedible. Chicken fingers & burger clearly microwaved. Couldn't pay me to eat there again. For what they want to charge go to Beaver Creek or Santa Maria.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hi, Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. Your feedback about the course is important to us. We are working to get everything up to par. We have projects ongoing to recover the fairways and greens. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We are going to escalate your feedback to our team so we can make improvements before your next game, and we will continue to work towards an excellent experience by using your comment for guidance. Thank you for playing The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. We hope to see you again soon.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
cSHpiUNBXFr1yH8RRPrz
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

DISAPPOINTED

I've been hearing about The Bluffs for years and was excited to finally get to play there. I also booked a room as we were heading to Carter Plantation the next day.
What a HUGE disappointment. The cart paths are worse than the streets in NOLA. The course itself looked like it was abandoned. Weeds, ruts, rocks...ugh. The traps were wet packed rocky sand-totally unplayable. The staff seemed super disinterested. The lodge was a bummer, too. Mold on the shower curtain, no batteries in the remote for the TV, etc. I won't be going back.

Conditions Poor
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 06/02/2021

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
zachmet12
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Poorly Maintained Greens and Bunkers

This was the fourth time I have played at The Bluffs, all within the past 18 months. The first three were not bad at all. The last round before today was in early March 2021, so the greens got a bit of a pass due to a fairly hard winter. Now in May, it has gotten considerably worse.

It seems that they haven't done any sort of maintenance on the greens or bunkers at all this year. Most greens were very dry, hard, and bumpy with many dead or sandy spots. Almost every single putt would dance around the surface on the way to the hole.

All of the sand traps seemingly have not had any new sand in several months and are basically equivalent to river silt at this point.

Even the staff seemed very dejected and not particularly helpful or friendly, which as far from the norm I've come to expect. In the clubhouse, we waited over ten minutes to get a round of drinks with no other customers at the bar.

The Bluffs is one of my favorite course layouts in the area and is very enjoyable when in good shape. However, that sadly just is not the case at the moment. It seems to me that they are in desperate need of a management shakeup in order to bring in a renewed focus on the qualities that previously made the course so enjoyable.

Unfortunately, I would not recommend the course or not any to play here again until there is some real effort to rejuvenate the course.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Commented on 06/01/2021

Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u990182879
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

What irrigation

Oh my dry. Maybe try watering the fairways? Or perhaps the tee boxes. this course has incredible potential but the management has changed several times over the years and clearly they still can't get it right.

Conditions Poor
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Commented on 06/02/2021

Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve, and we are working towards getting things up to par. We hope to see you again soon.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u314161620432
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Commented on 06/02/2021

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, u314161620432. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
Robertsc
Played On
Reviews 42
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 05/12/2021

Hi, Robertsc. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
dansass12
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens are awful condition.

The greens were the worst I have ever played on. They had e 3 5 soms in front of us that made it even worse. I will not be back anytime soon.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Commented on 04/27/2021

Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u314159517135
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Commented on 04/23/2021

We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u000007368634
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Poor course conditions.

The course was not ready for play. Only 9 holes opened due to a bridge that was out on the back 9. Greens were awful due to recent rain and freeze. The staff was very understanding and friendly and I will return when the weather gets better.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 04/23/2021

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. We hope to see you again in the future.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
fnfalman
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Cart path

You will need a chiropractor after a round due to this cart path!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Commented on 04/06/2021

Thank you for taking the time to review us, fnfalman. Your feedback is valuable, and we look forward to delivering you excellent service again soon. The Bluffs on Thompson Creek thanks you!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
atom88
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 04/06/2021

Hi, atom88. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u863907406
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
2.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Could be wonderful.

Played on March 27, 2021. Course is in poor shape. Greens are full of POA and in desperate need of TLC. Pace of play was awful. Pulled up to 1st tee and had three groups waiting to tee off at our tee time. No marshal -- essentially the wild west.

That said, the course has a great layout and could be wonderful if the conditions improved 70%. The fairways were ok, but the greens and bunkers are in rough, rough shape.

Given the other courses out there in LA, Oakbourne, Beaver Creek, etc., there is just much better courses to enjoy out there.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Commented on 04/05/2021

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
Wayne1956
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Cart path s in rear bad shape.
Bunkers have trashy sand full of river silt not golf course sand and some were full of water because they didn't install the correct drainage when the course was built.
Greens were in extremely poor condition (no grass and covered in crab grass.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 03/29/2021

Hello, Wayne1956. Thanks for the review. We take single-star feedback very seriously at our course. Please reach out to our management team at (225) 634-5757. Thank you for playing The Bluffs on Thompson Creek.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
DaytonWhite42
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

High Expectations

From the hype in the group, I was pumped to play a "fantastic course" as they have told me that for a year or more. By the end of the round, everyone said that they wouldn't come back for a while - even someone who has a membership and plays for free! Between the cart paths being completely destroyed with cracks and bumps to the greens that were mostly sand and/or had small spots that would make your ball wobble on putts, I won't be back for a long time. Very disappointed in the course conditions.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
1976Bone1976
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Do not play on a Tournament day

To start this off the course was very enjoyable to play and I will play it again. The main issue was that we played a day when the club was hosting a tournament. When we arrived we asked to hit range balls and were told that they were only for the tournament. Strike 1. Strike 2 is that we had a 1:07 Tee time. After waiting almost an hour we finally got a cart and proceeded to play. Strike 3 the tournament pace was really slow. We caught up with the last group and experienced 15 to 20 minute wait times on the tee box. Recommendation call before you play to ensure no tournaments are going on that day.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 03/29/2021

Hello, 1976Bone1976. Thank you for taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass along your feedback to the staff. Thanks for visiting The Bluffs on Thompson Creek!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
Michael8907030
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Commented on 03/15/2021

Hello, Michael8907030. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
u446970270
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The greens had no grass the fairways were cut nice it was clean but the greens were bad

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 03/15/2021

Good Morning and Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. Your feedback about the course is important to us. We are working to get everything up to par. We have projects ongoing to recover the fairways and greens. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We are going to escalate your feedback to our team so we can make improvements before your next game, and we will continue to work towards an excellent experience by using your comment for guidance. Thank you for playing The Bluffs on Thompson Creek. We hope to see you again soon.

