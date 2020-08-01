The Bluffs on Thompson Creek

This was the fourth time I have played at The Bluffs, all within the past 18 months. The first three were not bad at all. The last round before today was in early March 2021, so the greens got a bit of a pass due to a fairly hard winter. Now in May, it has gotten considerably worse.

It seems that they haven’t done any sort of maintenance on the greens or bunkers at all this year. Most greens were very dry, hard, and bumpy with many dead or sandy spots. Almost every single putt would dance around the surface on the way to the hole.

All of the sand traps seemingly have not had any new sand in several months and are basically equivalent to river silt at this point.

Even the staff seemed very dejected and not particularly helpful or friendly, which as far from the norm I’ve come to expect. In the clubhouse, we waited over ten minutes to get a round of drinks with no other customers at the bar.

The Bluffs is one of my favorite course layouts in the area and is very enjoyable when in good shape. However, that sadly just is not the case at the moment. It seems to me that they are in desperate need of a management shakeup in order to bring in a renewed focus on the qualities that previously made the course so enjoyable.

Unfortunately, I would not recommend the course or not any to play here again until there is some real effort to rejuvenate the course.