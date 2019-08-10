About The Club at New Seabury Contrary to what some people realize, The Club at New Seabury is accessible for non-members, thanks to stay-and-play accommodations: 19 two-bedroom, two-bathroom Sea Quarter Cottages. These lodgings are tucked into a quiet section of the property between the first and 10th holes of the Dunes Course. Nicely appointed and built in classic Cape Cod style, they are particularly well laid out for families, with one bedroom having a king-size bed and the other having two twin-size beds. The Ocean Course stands out from the crowd in New England by playing along Succonesset Point, affording southeasterly views across Nantucket Sound. The Dunes Course is newer and shorter but no less fun.

Facts Price Range $$$, $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 1500 Year Opened 1962 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Villas/Casitas Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes