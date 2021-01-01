About A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort The A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort (pronounced Ah-Ga-Ming) in tiny Kewadin north of Traverse City has blossomed into one of Michigan's largest and most impressive golf resorts. Its original Torch course overlooks the popular Torch Lake, redesigned by major champion Chick Harbert in 1986. Since then, guest lodging, real estate developments and three courses have been added - the Sundance built by Jerry Matthews in 2005 and Antrim Dells and Charlevoix Country Club purchased in 2012 and 2017, respectively. The resort accommodations are individually owned townhomes, ranging from one to four bedrooms. All three clubhouses have restaurants, including Charlevoix, which opened Shanahan's Pub in 2018 to complement its fitness center and pool. Charlevoix is 30 miles away from the resort.

Facts Price Range $$, $$$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1974 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual Practice Facility Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No