The Highlands at Harbor Springs
About The Highlands at Harbor SpringsThe 72-hole Highlands at Harbor Springs is one of the premier golf resorts in the Midwest. Activities are aplenty during summer: Ziplining, adventure camp, horseback riding, tennis, chairlift rides, Segway tours, hiking and biking. A heated swimming pool and the state's largest outdoor hot tub are gathering spots. The complimentary Cuff Links par 3 course is right out back of the ivy-covered main lodge. Other accommodations range from the Bartley House, Heather Highlands Inn, Alpine Village, Ross Cottages, Arthur Hills Townhomes, Heather Highlands Townhouses and home rentals. The Young Americans Dinner Theatre entertain all summer long. With more than 10 eateries, no guest goes hungry. The Boyne Golf Academy can help your game prepare for The Heather, host of multiple Michigan Amateurs.
Golf courses at The Highlands at Harbor Springs
Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.37
Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.276088235331
Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.367647058819
Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.970588235320
Harbor Springs, MichiganResort0.00
The most beautiful course I have ever played!
This course is strikingly beautiful and very well maintained. It also has a huge grass driving range. I will definitely come back next Summer.
Arthur Hills Does it Again
This is how golf was meant to be played.... in the woods, secluded, with a great variety of holes. Bravo Mr Hills, bravo.
Beautiful golf course
This was our first time up here for any of the Boyne Highlands courses.We played the Donald Ross Memorial course, and it was an excellent choice.. Everything exceeded our expectations . Layout, greens staff all were great.
Thanks for having me, I will be back again and again.
What A Shame!!!
The Donald Ross used to be one of my favorites but apparently Boyne Management decided to ruin a really good thing. Taking out over 80 Michigan trees on Hole 1 to try to recreate FLORIDA!! OMG! The result is a Florida like junk sand pit and they’ve killed another 30 trees plus on 15 which is still closed.
When you imagine a course that commemorates a great Golf Course designer, you don’t try to retrofit environs that destroy your local environment and waste money. And only a year ago they had patted themselves on the back for Environmental Stewardship with the Heather. What a joke!
Donald Ross would roll over in his grave to see this abortion that they’ve done to this course. Play it if you like. For my money there are plenty other non-Boyne courses to enjoy at lower costs.
Go ahead and let the chain saws and bulldozers roll! I guess they’ve lost sight of the Environment and Golf in favor of Land Devastation. Fore!!
Overpriced
The course is under repair and actually had a hole closed. If you; are going to pay 600.00 for a group of 4 I would steer somewhere else.
There is little Heather or Fescue
You won’t find much of its namesake here as most holes are lined with trees, but it’s a fine course regardless. Course was in great shape, staff was nice and it was about 2 minutes from our stay n play condo.
Greens are tough on approach as bunkers excellently protect the greens and will also demand accuracy to avoid fairway bunkers. A tad unimpressed as The Heather is consistently ranked a top tier Michigan course, it’s very nice but Boyne, The Highlands, and Bay Harbor boast a couple better courses in my opinion. Worth the play for sure
I have no criticism of the golf course. However, there is not one sign indicating the Donald Ross Memorial golf course. Therefore, they got course was extremely hard to find. Not withstanding, the course was in excellent condition and since all of the holes were the best of Donald Ross design, there is not one bad hole on the course.
Don Ross
Course was in great condition, played later in the day and I was the only one on course. Only con I can think of is that after 4 it seems you can’t get any food on the course, but seems to be norm at any courses in up north MI.
Great course. Great Value.
I love this classic course. Great shape. Great design. So fun to play.