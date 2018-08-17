Grand Hotel
About Grand HotelThe Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is lost in time between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula. Old-world charm and hospitality oozes from this National Historic Landmark that dates to 1887. Turn back the clock, where dressing up for dinner is required, as is sitting on a rocking chair on the world's longest porch to view a world without cars. Bikes and horse-drawn carriage rides are the only modes of transportation on the island. The Jewel Golf Course also has historic roots back to 1901 before Arthur Hills redesigned the front nine in the 1980s and added the Woods back nine further inland in 1991. Golfers take a horse and carriage ride between the nines. Afternoon tea, lawn games, the Esther Williams pool, a bike ride around the entire island, tasting fudge at the downtown shops, touring the Fort Mackinac and Fort Holmes, the spa - They are all popular ways to enjoy the day.
Reviews
-
The Jewel is part of the remarkable Grand Hotel. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
-
Fort Mackinac overlooks the Jewel Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
-
The par-3 7th on the Jewel Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
-
Horse ride to/from the Woods nine Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
-
Par 3 on the Woods nine Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
-
elevated tee on the Jewel Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 06/01/2017
The Jewel is a Jewel
This is the only course where you take a horse and carriage for a more than a mile ride between the front and back nine. The course is narrow and has beautiful views of the Straights of Mackinac.
Spectacular golf on a spectacular island
I come to Mackinac Island often, but I had never played the Jewel. I'm very glad I did, because it's a wonderful golf experience with some of the best views you'll see on a course.
While playing the first nine, you can feel the history. You're playing golf right next to the famous Grand Hotel and right below the governor's mansion. It's a short nine, but the doglegs, water hazards, and the 245 yard par 3 7th make it more difficult than you'd think. Speaking of the 7th (a hole recently showcased by Pure Michigan), you'll want to take a moment on the tee box and take in the history and gorgeous northern Michigan views before trying to achieve a difficult par.
After you're done playing the short front nine (with some deceivingly fast greens), you hop onto a taxi carriage and take a ride to the top of the island to play the back nine. I didn't think the views on the front nine could be beaten until I got to the back. Holes 10, 17, and 18 all give you glimpses of the Mackinac Bridge and the upper peninsula and the rest are set in a beautiful and dense forest. Those holes (10,17,18) with views of the Straits of Mackinac get very windy and there's a good chance you'll have a plane or two fly over since it's right next to the airport. It's a much longer set of holes with a lot of elevation changes and some tight tee shots thrown in the mix. Both nines are extremely fun golf.
I don't think you'll find a more unique course anywhere else. The history, carriage ride, and contrast between nines are a rare occurrence- one you should experience for yourself.
Hits the spot on historic Mackinac Island
There are bucket list golf destinations all over Michigan. Car-free Mackinac Island, however, is a bucket list historic summer destination with family-friendly, complementary golf.
The Jewel is part of the legendary Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, one of the historic icons in Midwest hospitality. The Jewel's original nine holes play right next door. It's a modest but interesting nine with uphill and downhill holes. The par-3 7th is certainly the signature: a downhill shot over 200 yards to a green guarded on each side by water.
What's really interesting is the back nine is separated by a 1.5-mile horse ride deep into the island' interior to the Woods nine. This nine is a little longer and in dense woods. Unfortunately, we only got in a few holes on this nine before being rained out, but I drove the entire course and there are some really good holes, included a meaty, narrow par 5 with an elevated green.
Afterwards, stop inside the historic Woods restaurant and throw a few balls of duckpin bowling. Or, have dinner or drinks outside at the Jockey Club at the main clubhouse, part of the Grand Hotel.
The Jewel is one of the more unique and family-friendly options anywhere. And that goes for the whole of Mackinac Island, too.
