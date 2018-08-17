I come to Mackinac Island often, but I had never played the Jewel. I'm very glad I did, because it's a wonderful golf experience with some of the best views you'll see on a course.

While playing the first nine, you can feel the history. You're playing golf right next to the famous Grand Hotel and right below the governor's mansion. It's a short nine, but the doglegs, water hazards, and the 245 yard par 3 7th make it more difficult than you'd think. Speaking of the 7th (a hole recently showcased by Pure Michigan), you'll want to take a moment on the tee box and take in the history and gorgeous northern Michigan views before trying to achieve a difficult par.

After you're done playing the short front nine (with some deceivingly fast greens), you hop onto a taxi carriage and take a ride to the top of the island to play the back nine. I didn't think the views on the front nine could be beaten until I got to the back. Holes 10, 17, and 18 all give you glimpses of the Mackinac Bridge and the upper peninsula and the rest are set in a beautiful and dense forest. Those holes (10,17,18) with views of the Straits of Mackinac get very windy and there's a good chance you'll have a plane or two fly over since it's right next to the airport. It's a much longer set of holes with a lot of elevation changes and some tight tee shots thrown in the mix. Both nines are extremely fun golf.

I don't think you'll find a more unique course anywhere else. The history, carriage ride, and contrast between nines are a rare occurrence- one you should experience for yourself.