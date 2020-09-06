Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort

Very good layout with mix of longer and shorter par 3s, 4s and 5s.

Tees and fairways were very good, only suggestion would be to add divot mix to the carts.

Greens were cut but not fast.

The bunkers and the surrounding area need work.

Pro Shop a bit light on inventory, but that could be due to recent sale of the course.

FYI due to recent sale no booze currently, no big deal to me but for those planning an outing it could matter.