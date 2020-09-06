Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort

2620 Hawks Eye Drive, Bellaire, Michigan 49615, US
(231) 533-4295
Location Map

About Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort

Hawk's Eye, a very good John Robinson design across the street from Shanty Creek Resorts, was purchased by Shanty Creek in 2021 and brought into the fold, bringing the resort to 90 holes. Its accommodations are a collection of houses and condos surrounding the course and rooms above clubhouse. 

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened2004
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort

Reviews

4.7
255 Reviews (255)

Reviewer Photos

Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
WolfLake
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

This course is a must play. My favorite in the state!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
bdromey1
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Great Course, Slow Greens

Great course. Very challenging. My only complaint is the greens were slow. I was told that they were shutting the course down to fix the greens and bunkers.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
salimari
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Beautiful

The course is spectacular with breathtaking views Enough tees for every skill level and a good pace of play. Better signage would help in going from hole to hole, especially if you are not familiar with the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u592235710
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
5.0
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
halpinm
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u000005250737
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Love this course.

Lots of great views and certainly challenged you to make choices. Pace of play was slow, but otherwise it was awesome.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
pegfeltner
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Shanty Creek New

Great elevation
A couple blind holes, so first time playing it is tough
It’s a must play again in the fall

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Golfinfool54
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Great course with Beautiful Views

The course is beautiful, heavily wooded course with rolling hills and some severe elevation changes that made the course fun to play. It was in great shape and the service was very good. One of the best values in the area, I highly recommend this course!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Anonymous
Played On
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Stumpy2
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Greg4020463
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Conditions Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Commented on 08/19/2021

Hello, Greg. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
Joegmartin
Played On
Reviews 100
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u000007450800
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Awesome Course

Even though the weather was terrible, the day was great because the course was in great shape and the layout is challenging and fun! We will be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u494685102
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u240285340
Played On
Reviews 37
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Hot, hot!

Beautiful course conditions, thoroughly enjoyed the day. Very hot. Make sure you take tick protection. Very bad this year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
shadrap
Played On
Reviews 92
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
excellent shape from tee box to green

excellent condition although greens were a little slow having been dressed. Only wildlife observed was one red fox. had not played in 2 years and enjoyed immensely.i agree carts could use sand.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
apologuy
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Another Northern Michigan Gem!!

Very good layout with mix of longer and shorter par 3s, 4s and 5s.

Tees and fairways were very good, only suggestion would be to add divot mix to the carts.

Greens were cut but not fast.

The bunkers and the surrounding area need work.

Pro Shop a bit light on inventory, but that could be due to recent sale of the course.

FYI due to recent sale no booze currently, no big deal to me but for those planning an outing it could matter.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
apologuy
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Northern Michigan Gem

Very nice layout in good condition. Tee boxes and fairways close to perfect. Adding divot mix to the carts would be a good idea. Greens cut but not fast. Bunkers and areas around them need some work. Pro Shop poorly stocked but that could be due recent sale.

FYI no liquor sales yet due to recent sale of the course, awaiting transfer to new ownership.

Last thing was that I called to use my First Tee of Michigan discount and was told they were not partnering up players due to Covid yet I was allowed to book a single with an existing twosome on Golfnow.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
u593231625
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Favorite

My absolute favorite up north course!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hi, u593231625. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Hawk's Eye Golf Resort.

Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
scottandkevin
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
