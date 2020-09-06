Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort
About Hawk’s Eye Golf ResortHawk's Eye, a very good John Robinson design across the street from Shanty Creek Resorts, was purchased by Shanty Creek in 2021 and brought into the fold, bringing the resort to 90 holes. Its accommodations are a collection of houses and condos surrounding the course and rooms above clubhouse.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort
-
Bellaire, MichiganPublic/Resort4.6547647059255
Images from Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u593231625 on 05/27/2021
-
Number 10 Photo submitted by u240285340 on 06/09/2020
-
Photo submitted by tomgardnerjr on 09/28/2019
-
Photo submitted by tomgardnerjr on 09/28/2019
-
Photo submitted by tomgardnerjr on 09/28/2019
-
Photo submitted by tomgardnerjr on 09/28/2019
-
Photo submitted by u000003242348 on 07/24/2019
-
Photo submitted by u000007877502 on 07/22/2019
-
Photo submitted by u240285340 on 06/08/2019
-
18th green wonderful conditioning Photo submitted by HOTSPOTTS on 06/13/2018
-
Nice 3 hole birdie run Photo submitted by Johnnycher on 02/17/2017
-
The beautiful uphill hole #8. Photo submitted by Johnnycher on 02/17/2017
-
This is what up north golf should look like. Sorry, I can't adjust this picture to be right-side up. Photo submitted by Johnnycher on 02/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by Kelly6461504 on 06/27/2014
-
Hole 1 Photo submitted by mjbrady on 05/25/2013
This course is a must play. My favorite in the state!
Great Course, Slow Greens
Great course. Very challenging. My only complaint is the greens were slow. I was told that they were shutting the course down to fix the greens and bunkers.
Beautiful
The course is spectacular with breathtaking views Enough tees for every skill level and a good pace of play. Better signage would help in going from hole to hole, especially if you are not familiar with the course.
Love this course.
Lots of great views and certainly challenged you to make choices. Pace of play was slow, but otherwise it was awesome.
Shanty Creek New
Great elevation
A couple blind holes, so first time playing it is tough
It’s a must play again in the fall
Great course with Beautiful Views
The course is beautiful, heavily wooded course with rolling hills and some severe elevation changes that made the course fun to play. It was in great shape and the service was very good. One of the best values in the area, I highly recommend this course!
Awesome Course
Even though the weather was terrible, the day was great because the course was in great shape and the layout is challenging and fun! We will be back.
Hot, hot!
Beautiful course conditions, thoroughly enjoyed the day. Very hot. Make sure you take tick protection. Very bad this year.
excellent shape from tee box to green
excellent condition although greens were a little slow having been dressed. Only wildlife observed was one red fox. had not played in 2 years and enjoyed immensely.i agree carts could use sand.
Another Northern Michigan Gem!!
Very good layout with mix of longer and shorter par 3s, 4s and 5s.
Tees and fairways were very good, only suggestion would be to add divot mix to the carts.
Greens were cut but not fast.
The bunkers and the surrounding area need work.
Pro Shop a bit light on inventory, but that could be due to recent sale of the course.
FYI due to recent sale no booze currently, no big deal to me but for those planning an outing it could matter.
Northern Michigan Gem
Very nice layout in good condition. Tee boxes and fairways close to perfect. Adding divot mix to the carts would be a good idea. Greens cut but not fast. Bunkers and areas around them need some work. Pro Shop poorly stocked but that could be due recent sale.
FYI no liquor sales yet due to recent sale of the course, awaiting transfer to new ownership.
Last thing was that I called to use my First Tee of Michigan discount and was told they were not partnering up players due to Covid yet I was allowed to book a single with an existing twosome on Golfnow.
Favorite
My absolute favorite up north course!!
Hi, u593231625. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Hawk's Eye Golf Resort.
-
Food & Beverage Discount20% Off F&B
-
Exclusive Tee Time (Availability or Discounts)20% Off Green Fee
-
Travel CreditComplimentary Green Fee Replay
Hello, Greg. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Hawk's Eye Golf Resort. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!