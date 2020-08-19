Island Resort & Casino
About Island Resort & CasinoThe Island Resort & Casino, owned by the Hannahville Indian Community, is a golf and gaming mecca in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. With 326 rooms and suites and an RV Park, there are accommodations for every budget. Golfers can tee it up at Sweetgrass and Sage Run, two courses designed by Paul Albanese. The casino, night club and a 1,315-seat showroom, which hosts concerts, comedians and more, entertain after dark. Eight different eateries are available.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Island Resort & Casino
-
Harris, MichiganPublic5.09
-
Bark River, MichiganResort4.109647058820
Images from Island Resort & Casino
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
3 Green Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
5 Green Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
12 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
13 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
15 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
15 Green Photo submitted by noahjurik on 08/19/2020
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/02/2018
-
Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/02/2018
-
16th Hole Photo submitted by ajmager on 07/31/2018
Top 5 UP Golf Course
Sweetgrass is one of the best golf courses in the UP and in the same class as Greywalls, Pine Grove, Wild Bluff and Timberstone. This is one of the best conditioned courses I have ever played. The layout and greens have a very modern feel.
The course does not have the elevation change and the quirk of their other course Sage Run. I prefer Sage Run: I love quirk, elevation changes and believe blind shots add to a fun round. If you prefer all hazards to be evident / right in front of you and don't want quirk Sweetgrass should be your course.
Prepare Yourself
1st time playing this great track! Very challenging, with a number of blind tee shots starting with number 1. But not just blind, some have dramatic elevation changes as well. We played on a day where there wasn't any pace-of-play issues, so we drove up to have a look on a few holes before teeing off. That, along with the course information available, made things a bit easier. There are a lot of risk/reward decisions to be made with bunkers, blind shots, elevation changes, slopes, etc. so, it tests the mind as well. Yes, the rough after the 1st cut has rocks; when we were in there and it was an issue we just moved our ball. No sense damaging club or body for a recreational round of golf. Scenery is beautiful, with splendid fall colors, wide vistas, and nice overlooks.
Course was in excellent condition, tee-to-green. Some have complained about uneven tee boxes. Well, first, there are no tee boxes. Usually just a short, fairway-like mowed area with a single marker at the side edge. You can tee anywhere in the area behind your marker (within 2 club lengths), so it's easy enough to find a suitable spot. Fairways and greens were immaculate. Greens were a bit tricky with undulations and pretty fast, but rolled true. Our approach shots did not hold the green as well as we would have liked/expected for us higher handicappers (read: we don't spin the ball), but it had been dry the previous week, so playing shots landing short and running up on the putting surface was the order of the day for us. No bunker rakes (covid) so we played lift-smooth with your foot-place if you ended up in a footprint or other bad bunker lie.
Clubhouse is minimal but adequate with quick food at the turn. Electric carts with GPS are really nice. Nice on-course restrooms with real plumbing, not outhouses or portable toilets. Carts are stationed in a section of the parking lot with an attendant there. They brought carts right to our car when we parked, so a quick and easy operation to load the carts and head to the clubhouse to check in. Then it was off to the range (balls included!) to warm up. At the end of the round, we went straight to the parking lot and off-loaded and the attendant took the cart. Not much reason to stay at the clubhouse after, no seating area (in- or outdoors); thinking that they expect you are heading back to the Island Resort & Casino and all the fun there.
The staff was exceptionally nice and helpful. Cart attendants in the parking lot were really nice, letting us know where to go, etc. Check-in was quick and easy. The Starter was very helpful giving us a quick overview, especially of #1 as it is a blind tee shot. The gal working the food and drink area was fun, asking how it was going at the turn. The was no beverage cart service although it is fall golf on a day when it barely hit 50°F.
All in all we had a great day, and we'll definitely be back. It's the type of course where you have to play it a few times to get the "lay of the land". If you like a fun challenge instead of your typical back-and-forth golf course, you've got to try Sage Run.
Holy Crap
Might have been the hardest course I ever played. The change in elevation on some holes was like nothing I played before. Fairways were adequate size, the greens were tough. The tee boxes were not flat but they were built that way. I normally shoot in the 90's and I was 20 more than that here.
Incredible Golf
This is a top course in all of Michigan. Playing from the tips, it's incredibly challenging as you face many inclined, blind and just flat out difficult shots and terrain. Many uphill drives and tough lies in the fairways and regular rough. The front nine showcases the extreme challenges the course offers, while the back nine changes pace to more of a pure play layout that will be a lot of fun for beginner to intermediate players. The deep rough is extremely difficult, made up entirely of rock, hardened sand, steep hills, and deep fescue, so you must hit the fairways or your score will suffer and so will your wallet after losing all of your balls. lol. The greens are generally large, but all have tricky curves and undulations. Many times I have been in the position for birdie but came out of the hole with a bogey or double bogey simply because the greens are so challenging. Great rates as well, $59 w/cart for county residents, $85 w/cart for non-residents. A beautiful and unique course to enjoy in the UP.
Firm, Fast, and Fun
Sage Run is in great shape for only being a few years old. Its conditions are nearing the level of its sister course. The rough is very penal, but the fairways are generally pretty easy to hit. You need to stay sharp on and around the greens because your ball will roll forever (which creates a lot of fun and thought-provoking putts and approaches). There are a few uphill shots that might be difficult if you don't hit the ball very high, but other than that, it's pretty playable for the average resort guest. The vistas are gorgeous and it's a very fun round. This course is well on its way to maturing into a real gem.
Top 5 in Michigan
Got rained out at Sweet Grass and wasn't notified. They were able to get us on Sage Run. After a unique little drive to the middle of nowhere. The course was great and the staff was friendly. The have a nice range to get started. The course was pounded with rain the day before and all morning. but it had great drainage and played well. I am glad I had my laser to find distances and the cart GPS was accurate as well to help navigate the course.The greens were the best I have played in Michigan. Only complaint was no transfusions in the club house.
Quarry pit golf
We were hoping to finish up our trip playing Sage Run as something new and interesting that was of the caliber of Timberstone and Grey Walls the days before, a reasonable expectation considering it is in the same price tier and where Sweetgrass is rated as well. Our expectations were quickly dashed upon teeing up on hole 1, having to search for a reasonably flat spot on what was shaped as slightly more than and extended section of fairway with tees marked by wherever the summer help seemed to think was a good spot to stick the different colored markers. Good luck finding a decent tee box that isn’t sloping one way or another throughout the entire round. The rustic natural layout i get, but basic formed tee boxes are a must have for any mediocre or better course. Hopefully there are plans to bring the bulldozers back out along with some fill to shape some decent tees.
The fairways and greens were in excellent shape for a course this young, and very nicely shaped with challenging but fair contours. It’s everything else that unfortunately takes away from the excellent worksmanship on these features. Lacking available GPS course data online or any decent course maps, other than the cart onboard gps system, it is very difficult to navigate the blind uphill shots and doglegs not knowing where a poorly designed and placed fairway bunker is lying to swallow up what appeared to be an excellent shot off the misshapen back 40 tee box. If you have decent length off the tees, you will find yourself hitting off clumping fescue and native plants amongst the coarse quarry gravel pit that lies just off the first cut rough. I enjoy the challenge of hitting out of fescue and appreciate the penalty it costs for misplaced shots, but in this stuff you’re more likely to hit a nice shot on a rock before or below your ball than making good contact with a decent release out of fescue. Unless your shot is aligned with the direction of the dozer tracks, which there is way too much unfinished grading right up into in bounds areas, you’re going to wish you left that club fitting tape on the bottom and face of your wedges and irons to absorb some of the rock dings you’re sure to a accumulate as a lasting reminder of playing in this rock pit. The same goes for just outside where they dumped the sand that probably cost a fortune and then failed to finish shaping the bunker edges and raking out the quarry rocks.
Regarding the layout, why the fairway bunkers protruding prominently into the landing zones on the par 5’s? I guess for a bro’s weekend to see who can jack their tee shots over and clear them as a bit of a side game to provide some additional entertainment on the less intriguing holes, they provide that dynamic. But hole 12, seriously just bring the bulldozers back out and try again. It’s as though someone measured wrong and tried to turn this remaining bit of hillside that runs the length of the fairway into the impossible fairway to land a decent shot on. The uphill par 3’s and 4’s, yes Greywalls pulls it off beautifully, but they should have stuck with downhill bluff shots to make the most out of the natural geology in the course layout. I personally don’t get a whole lot of enjoyment out of smacking a driver up in between a couple fairway hills and watching my ball ricochet between them and back down like a pin ball machine.
Bottom line, the course has potential and is very well kept on the fairways and greens, but they need to bring the dozers back out and do it right and finish the job for it to be at the price point being charged in this area.
Wild Rugged Ride in UP
I’m shocked by all of the negative reviews. Yes the course is new. Yes the rough has rocks in it. The fairways do not. The course has a ton of character: from the big elevation changes, to the bold greens, to the strategic bunkering, and to the unique layout. The course is highly recommended. If you want a unique course with great fairways and greens and big elevation changes. If you want flat greens, flat fairways, manicured rough and no character goto Myrtle Besch!
Upper Peninsula bold course
I am shocked by the numerous extensive negative reviews. Yes the course has a lot of rocks in the deep rough, but not the fairway. Yes there are some blind shots and large elevation changes. These are what give the course tons of character. If you want flat, bland, characterless course goto Myrtle Beach.
Rustic charm
Shocked by some of the extensive negative reviews!! I had no problems with the tee boxes and yes portions of the far off the fairway rough were rocky. However, the goal is not to hit it there. I loved the elevation changes and use of the drumlin to give the course some distinctive character. If you want flat fairways, flat greens and everything being right in front of you without blind shots or charm goto Myrtle Beach. If you want a bold unique layout that has elevation changes, some blind shots, undulating greens and a ton of character seek out Sage. Run!
Wild ride in the UP
I am shocked by the extensive negative reviews. Cons: course does have a fair amount of rocks that have been removed from the fairways but nor rough, there are some blind shots and are associated with the bold elevation changes. Pros: fairways and greens in great shape, greens have a lot of character and I love the elevation changes. If you want flat fairways, flat greens, manicured rough and no character goto Myrtle Beach . If you want elevation changes, tons of character and a great course play here.
Sage "No Fun" Run
Wow, where to begin. First off, I try to stay positive about new courses that have just opened recently. I don't know if I'd call this a golf course or a glorified gravel pit with good greens. If you are a high handicap, do yourself a favor and stay away from Sage Run. I'm a 3 handicap and I shot 78 here and still didn't enjoy it. There are endless sand traps in the middle of tight fairways that are also surrounded by another ring of fescue and gravel rocks which make finding a fairway even with a decent tee shot mission impossible. I thought I hit a few decent tee shots and ended up in fairway bunkers or the fescue that surrounds them. You'll also spend a LOT of time looking for golf balls just off the edge of the fairways in the fescue.
Rocks, Rocks, and more Rocks!
Put gorilla tape on your clubs or bring an old set.
Even if you are a solid plus hcp or scratch golfer, I would say avoid this course at all costs. The fescue that lines almost all of the fairways is filled with rocks. If you value your thousand dollar irons or new wedges don't bring them to this course. You will ding, dent, and scratch them at this course.
Layout:
Very scenic piece of property. However, you end up with lots of blind tee shots uphill, around blind doglegs, and the fairways are very hard to hit on many holes. Hole 3 is an impossible par 5 with a green that needs to be bulldozed. It's a huge mounded turtleback green, and the greens are so fast you can't even get a ball close to the hole, and even if you do you'll probably 3 putt or roll it off the green back into the fairway. The greens were impeccable, very very fast/firm, but rolled true. However, there is far too much undulation to have greens rolling at an 11-12 on the stimp. Expect to 3 putt more than you think, even if you are inside of 10 feet on your approach shots. All of rocks in the fescue lining the fairways are very annoying. You should never have that many rocks at a golf course. Whoever the architect is for this course, must not be a true golfer.
Recommendation:
Go play Sweetgrass or Timberstone and save yourself the headache of Sage "No Fun" Run. At least those courses are both super scenic and super fun to play for all handicaps and you won't damage your clubs hitting rocks.
There is plenty of hardened sand and rock all over the course but it is located in the deep rough OUTSIDE the normal rough.
If you're playing from the deep rough that often, you are not an advanced player. Because you say you play golf a few times a week does not make you an advance player. You are probably a beginner to intermediate player and you're lying about your score as well. Only an idiot plays out of the rocks...that's when you drop and take a penalty stroke because you suck at golf....again, you are not in the regular rough if you are hitting from the rocks and hardened sand on this course. This is a championship course that punishes you extremely for your mistakes. If you can't appreciate the challenge of this course, then go play with the duffers at sweetgrass until you're good enough for the course.
UP Gem
One of the best, most challenging, beautiful courses in Michigan. Be curious about the course before you play, it’s rough and rugged, young, unique, and how it’s integrated into the natural terrain is incredible. I can’t overstate how much fun it was to play Sage Run, a contrast to the other 3 connected courses Sweetgrass, TimberStone in Iron Mountain and Greywalls in Marquette (played them all). The staff at Sage Run was friendly, knowledgeable, accommodating. Our starter,Dwayne, the very best, he went out of the way- friendly, knowledge, patience! Lucky to have him! Highly recommended and we can’t wait to return
Well Done!
Afeter reading the reviews of Sage Run I was thinking that we should have played elsewhere, however it was a great experience. Are there blind shots - yes (some of the best courses in Ireland have blind shots - Can you say Ballybunion?). Is it flat and boring - no! There are rocks in the rough - so do courses in Hawaii - lava!
Course is in great shape and a very friendly staff. The layout is very different from Sweetgrass as there are elevation changes. The only criticism is the tee boxes are not very flat. If you are looking for a boring, down and back course, play elsewhere. If you want to have fun play Sage Run.
what a pile of manure
Played Sweetgrass Saturday Sage Run today. Loved Sweetgrass. Hated Sage Run. It began at the clubhouse when my Garmin had nothing so had to rely on the course GPS which was not accurate. Hit several clubs over greens believing distance. Then the starter told us how to play number 5 uphill blind par 3. Said stick to the cart path. Did so. Came up pin high 25 yards right of the green.
From there, I would tell you this is the largest rock quarry to ever allow golfers. 3 yards off the fairways was 12 inch grass and the largest rock collection I have ever seen on a golf course. Every hole. And then there was hole 16 designed by a complete moron. Cart path only. Up- hill par 4 of 280 or so. Walked up the path where my playing partner hit his drive, then up another 200 yards of 45 degree slant to my ball carrying 5 clubs, all because of the design of the hole. No- zero yardage markers in the fairway. Not on sprinkler heads. No 100/150/200 yard markers not even the cart path.
This is a glorified cow pasture new or not. I see very little in the way of improving the course. If you are doing a weekend at the Island (nice place) do yourself a favor and play Sweetgrass twice. I will not play this course again!!!
Oh no, there are rocks in the deep rough! Yeah that's part of the challenge. 16 is one of the best holes on the course if you're an actual golfer. Stop lying in your review and about your playing level...no advanced golfer, who should experience playing the most difficult course, would ever have a problem with this course. In real championship golf, there are no yardage markers or GPS allowed! Only an idiot would prefer sweetgrass to this course. Why don't you drop your pretense and go back to the driving range, amateur. Or better yet, go play it again and again until you're good enough to fully appreciate the masterpiece that it is.
Midwest Gem!
If you can make the trek to Upper Michigan , Sweetgrass is worth the effort. While the facilities are nothing spectacular in the shadow of the Island Resort Casino, the staff and the course easily make up for it with friendliness and conditioning that is on par with the best Midwest courses. The course was in fine shape in spite of recent rain and colder fall temperatures. Throw in the fact they are a week from peak colors and the setting is what you want for fall golf in the UP. Great mix of length and variety in the hole designs. Contouring in the fairways and greens is what makes this a stiff test. The course plays long even from the middle, white tees at almost 6500 yards. A yardage book is a wise purchase for the first time players as you need to know where to place an approach or tee shot on these greens. The greens are well defended by elevation, bunkering and contours. Miss in one direction and you will find yourself with a potential three putt. Both finishing holes on each 9 are par 5’s that surround a pond with cascading water down the middle. Except for more advanced players, they are 3 shot par 5’s and are almost the same hole, just played on different sides of the water.
If Swwetgrass is not an annual stop on your summer golf tour, it should be.
Midwest Gem!
If you can make the trek to Upper Michigan , Sweetgrass is worth the effort. While the facilities are nothing spectacular in the shadow of the Island Resort Casino, the staff and the course easily make up for it with friendliness and conditioning that is on par with the best Midwest courses. The course was in fine shape in spite of recent rain and colder fall temperatures. Throw in the fact they are a week from peak colors and the setting is what you want for fall golf in the UP. Great mix of length and variety in the hole designs. Contouring in the fairways and greens is what makes this a stiff test. The course plays long even from the middle, white tees at almost 6500 yards. A yardage book is a wise purchase for the first time players as you need to know where to place an approach or tee shot on these greens. The greens are well defended by elevation, bunkering and contours. Miss in one direction and you will find yourself with a potential three putt. Both finishing holes on each 9 are par 5’s that surround a pond with cascading water down the middle. Except for more advanced players, they are 3 shot par 5’s and are almost the same hole, just played on different sides of the water.
If Swwetgrass is not an annual stop on your summer golf tour, it should be.
Great Upper Peninsula golf experience
Sweetgrass seems like it shouldn't be in Michigan. The water hazards and conditioning make it seem like a tropical course, which is fitting because it's at the Island Resort and Casino. While it doesn't have vast elevation changes or spectacular lake views, it has great (and challenging) hole design and flow. The staff is extremely friendly, just as you'd expect in the UP. My only minor complaint is that the green were a little too quick, and it had even rained the night before, so I can't imagine them dry. It created a challenge when my short game came into play. The round was still extremely enjoyable and I will definitely be back. I'd suggest taking a trip to the UP to try out the fantastic golf. Don't let the island green get in your head!
All your review tells the reader is that you had business being out on this course. Not every course is meant for you and your buddies to go out and have a relaxing day on the course, unless you enjoy the challenge of a course like sage run. If your are hitting from the rocks, hardened sand and fescue regularly on this course, then you have not only missed the fairway, you have also missed the regular rough and journeyed into the treacherous rough, where you should not be expected to be forgiven for your crappy golf on any championship course. Also, you should not be hitting off rocks in your amateur attempt to be a"pure play" golfer, you are not a pro, and you will not salvage your score trying to hit off a rock. Do what all amateurs do and take the drop and penalty stroke for your amateur play on the course. Your score and your wallet will benefit from this. Go play sweetgrass until you're good enough to play sage run or have accepted the challenges off the course.