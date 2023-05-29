Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

The Cottages at Bucks Run

View of the 18th green and clubhouse at Bucks Run Golf Club.
1559 S. Chippewa Road, Mount Pleasant, Michigan 48858, USA
(989) 773-6830, (989) 779-9973
About The Cottages at Bucks Run

Opening in 2024, The Cottages at Bucks Run offer a stay and play option to the existing Bucks Run Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Enjoy luxury amenities with views of Lake Fisher, in cottages nestled on hole 18 of the course that are equipped with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a kitchen and dining space, living room, and private patio and fire pit. There is also an on-site restaurant to complete the perfect day of golf.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2024
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesCabins/Home Rental
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Cottages at Bucks Run

Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
loservandross1234
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Jerry Matthew’s doesn’t disappoint

An unplanned quick 9 on the way home turned out to be a great choice. I will definitely be back to play a full 18. Conditions ideal and not a soul on the track when I played. Golf heaven has a few locations and this is one of them.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cDEZ0ElbBiJYbfZn7kRE
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course in Central Michigan

Played in early Nov during a warm spell. Course was nearly empty but they were still working hard to keep it in good shape and keep the leaves out of play. Lots of water and plenty of trees but I never felt hemmed in or like my drives had to be perfect. Greens were in fantastic condition. I expect they are really fast in the summer but they were still a little fast in Nov and ran true. Loved the mix of shorter par 3s. About the only hole I didn’t like was 18, a very long par 4 with water all down the left side and a forced carry almost right up to the green. I’m a low single digit handicap but only drive the ball about 230 or so. On this day it was dead into the wind so standing on the tee I just made the call to treat it like a par 5.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
smak4432
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jason4116452
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tlfortner
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

It's a fantastic golf course. It was a bit slow, 5 hours.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Joe8097662
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice!

Staying at the nearby Soaring Eagle Casino, the location was ideal. First time playing this course. Very nice layout with par 4s that are distinct. Excellent conditions. Bent grass fairways. Greens very good, leaning toward fast with tricky undulations but fair. Fairways tend toward narrow If you spray your drive, you will be exceedingly unhappy as holes are cut through the woods, at least on the front. Back is a little more open. I would rate this as a good walking course though the hike on 17 and 18 is a bit long. Round was 4.5 hours following a scramble outing. ( the group in front of me was terrible. They were at least 10 over.) I would definitely play again at $85.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Jesse766
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Pretty great

Excellent course, sucks that the carts won't let you actually manoeuvre around the course to retrieve balls

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mayera3
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome track!

This course has lots of water on the front nine holes and it is a lot of fun. Bring your driver and make sure you can hit it where you wanted to go. Long par three on the front nine. If it’s windy this course is very tricky. Only played nine holes because we played twilight after work. It was my birthday and what a treat discourse was. The greens are fast and the layout is superb. I shot a 46 in my body shot a 43.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
e7uuEleq69Cy5kMcyY3O
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fantastic track

Love the layout. Greens still recovering from aeration hut in good shape. Best hot dogs Ever.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
51a47add-1a09-509b-95d5-da02ec0b8b37
KL1121
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Michigan Advisor
Previously Played

Favorite course in mid-Michigan

I think you could argue $70 is the best deal in the state, and that includes a good amount of range balls for free. Bucks Run is a very playable course for higher handicap players and I think it’s a great time for large groups of players. The greens run fast but I thought they held approach shots well. Great mix of holes to start as the first hole is pretty easy but the second is probably the most difficult hole on the course. Only complaint is I thought the beer selection on the beverage cart was average and they didn’t have any seltzer’s.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dharley3
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u3369473
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kazucks
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Drop dead gorgeous course

One of the finest maintained course that I have played. Greens immaculate. Pro shop great. Had lunch and dinner and both were superb.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u3369473
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004329019
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Pure!

WOW! This place was an add on to a Tullymore/Forest Dunes trip and it knocked it out of the park! It was in OUTSTANDING condition and the layout was amazing! the greens rolled fast and true and if Im honest it was better conditioned than Tullymore by far! Cant recommend this place enough.

Easily worth double what we paid.

From the tee boxes to the fairways to the green. Perfect.

Do not pass on playing Bucks Run

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ianmoews21
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Josh7168019
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
1.0

Course would not honor this purchase!

I bought a ridiculously cheap round that was advertised on GolfNow but the course would not honor it because golfnow screwed up the rates. Not happy!!! I understand that it did seem a little cheap but why is that my problem I just thought perhaps it was a hot special deal!

Bucks Run Golf Club
hellonewman68
hellonewman68
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Best in Mid Michigan

I grew up in Mid Michigan, and wish I would have found this place sooner. This is a course you would expect to find closer to Gaylord. Perfectly manicured course with quick greens. A great test of golf. If the wind is up, this course can be a bear. I will definitely play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
zach4639393
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Bucks Run Golf Club
Default User Avatar
elliottdigison
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Pristine

One of the best courses in Michigan. Hands down. A must play

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
