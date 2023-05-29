The Cottages at Bucks Run

Played in early Nov during a warm spell. Course was nearly empty but they were still working hard to keep it in good shape and keep the leaves out of play. Lots of water and plenty of trees but I never felt hemmed in or like my drives had to be perfect. Greens were in fantastic condition. I expect they are really fast in the summer but they were still a little fast in Nov and ran true. Loved the mix of shorter par 3s. About the only hole I didn’t like was 18, a very long par 4 with water all down the left side and a forced carry almost right up to the green. I’m a low single digit handicap but only drive the ball about 230 or so. On this day it was dead into the wind so standing on the tee I just made the call to treat it like a par 5.