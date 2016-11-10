The Homestead

First time playing Manitou Passage...probably the last time too.

We're quite fortunate in West Michigan to have so many beautiful and affordable golf courses to choose from which certainly impacts my perception of this course.

GOOD - the staff was incredibly friendly and kind. They did what they could to make the experience better. The course does have a unique layout with some beautiful views. The elevation changes are great. We played on a Sunday morning too (8:30am tee time) and almost had the course to ourselves.

BAD - NO FOOD/BREAKFAST. Nothing in the area is open early so if you have an early tee time, bring your own food. The golf course is not providing anything besides soda, candy bars and granola bars. You'd think with most everywhere else being closed for food options that they'd provide coffee (which they did get us some for free from the staff space...not readily available for purchase though) and some basic food options (bagels, danishes, donuts, etc...). There is NO DRIVING RANGE - only hitting nets. And the nets are too low to take full swings (I'm 6ft tall and would hit the top of the net on my follow-through). Not a great warm-up experience. NO GOLF CART BRAKES - The golf cart brakes don't work hardly at all...when we tried to swap carts we were told all the carts were that way. We had to be careful where we parked on the course to ensure our cart wouldn't roll away or start beeping. BURNED OUT FAIRWAYS / GREENS - the overall layout is nice but the course really seems to be in a downward spiral. Many areas of the course were burned out.

The course is worth playing...just not for $88 for a 18 and a cart. This seemed more like a $40 experience knowing how many other great options are around. I don't anticipate ever playing there again.