About Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf ResortThe Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort in Nisswa is one of the anchor golf resorts of the Brainerd area. It is a lakeside retreat filled with activities and 45 holes of golf. Guests can choose from shuffleboard, bocce ball, family wagon rides, paddleboards, kayaks, yoga, indoor pools, a lakeside pool, waterslide, hot tubs, ziplining, biking, bingo, sand volleyball, fishing, pontoon boat cruises, horseback riding, bonfires, a kids club and tennis and pickleball courts. A spa and eight different restaurants allow the adults to enjoy their vacation, too. The 27-hole Pines course and The Preserve have both been recently renovated. The remodeled clubhouse at The Preserve features one of the best deck views in Minnesota. Lodging is spread across several hundred acres, allowing guests to choose their experience and how much space they need, from a studio on Roy Lake or a boutique hotel to a five-bedroom home on the golf course.
Great Tournament Track or just for friendly play
Played in Minnesota Net Team Championship
What a great place to hold this event.
Great holes that have potential to make my all time great holes Lakes Number 5 and 7
5 is short downhill dogleg right over water.
7 is 155 yard par 3 over water with big boulders surrounding the green and water
Great elevation changes and greens have great Sunday hole locations.
Nice Pro Shop and Food and Beverage
Awesome - Minnesota Golf
Great Routing of Holes
This ranks in my top 50 courses played
Great Par 3's
Nice to open with a Par 5 and slide into a short Par 3.
Hole 4 Great layup with uphill dogleg left
Hole 14 challenging but sneaky short
Great finishing hole 18 - bonus its a par 5.
Mike Morely knew what he was doing when shaping this track, he moved just enough dirt to make it look natural.
It is a must play - will play again.
Gimmicky holes, but fun to play
First off, we come here every year as part of a guys "Ryder Cup weekend". This year was no different, except for the weather. Thunderstorms started at 2am, and didn't let up until we were through 9 holes and yet we were told to play away as our tee times were not going to be pushed back due to weather. Keep in mind, I noted there were thunderstorms, with a lot of lightning and we were told to play. This did not sit well with myself or my group and I understand we had this event planned several months in advance, but putting our lives on the line to keep our tee times is not something I ever plan to do again. We played cart path only, which slowed the pace of play down a ton, and the pro shop sent out twosomes in between our group at the turn, for whatever reason (twice - we played 36 holes this day). This is my first "bad" experience with the GVL group, so I'm not going to hold it over their heads too much, but I felt like they could've handled the day's weather and our play much better. We were thankful to not only live another day (a large birch tree fell during the storms across the cartpath near the clubhouse) but also to get all of our rounds in at this course. The course is always in immaculate condition, and this weekend was no different. I'm not a fan of hitting irons off the tee on Par 5's but if that's your thing, this course has that in spades as many of the holes are less than driver (there's also a Par 3 where you could hit driver off the tee if you're not very long)
If you're playing in Nisswa, play here
Very friendly course for players of all skill levels. We played a "Ryder Cup" style match with 16 players and always have a blast when coming to this course. The greens are tricky to read, especially the 13th & 14th greens as they slope the opposite of how you think, but other than that this place is a treat to play. Staff is always friendly and helpful and the food at the turn is good and at a fair price.
Grand View Lodge (The Pines) - The Brainerd O.G. Still Delivers
The Good: The Pines, a 27-hole resort course affiliated with Grand View Lodge about 15 minutes north of Brainerd, is a solid Joel Goldstrand design that many consider the modern Godfather of the Brainerd golf boom. I played the Woods/Marsh combo, which is widely considered the best two-nine routing on the course. The Woods is the more scenic of the two nines, with two beautiful short, downhill Par 3’s and an eye-popping closing Par 5 9th with a pond (and wooden eagle nests) by the green. The Marsh nine is more sporty, with several downhill drives leading to uphill, tough approaches. Excellent short Par 4’s. Very good fairway and course conditions, as well as some of the most challenging, undulating greens in the Brainerd area. Nice, accommodating staff will ensure you have a nice, leisurely walk in the park. Freddy’s Grille is a decent little restraint inside the eclectic clubhouse. Nice GPS on the carts is a good touch!
The Bad: There are WAY too many blind tee shots for my liking. I tend to enjoy courses that are more of a “right in front of you” type of design. The greens are well-conditioned, but many are so undulating that they are almost unplayable. Overpriced at $110 peak season compared to other courses in the area. The bug life and flies on the course are unbearable.
The Verdict: The Pines may be the Brainerd O.G., but it’s been passed by the newer, modern courses during the late 90’s resort golf explosion. A fun, interesting course if you don’t mind several blind tee shots and a two-foot breaking putt on anything over 10-feet away.
Best Hole(s): The Par-4 6th is a beautiful, short Par 4 that has the most expansive view on the Woods nine and requires a precise short-iron approach to one of the longest greens on property. The Par-4 4th hole on the Marsh nine is one of my favorites in all of a Brainerd. A downhill precise drive is required to attack this hidden green from the tee box. A mesmerizing approach to a well-guarded green with a pond right awaiting errant wedges.
Grand View Lodge (The Preserve) - Solid, Sporty Brainerd Track w/ "Up North" Feel
The Good: The Preserve at Grand View Lodge is a very playable, interesting design just north of the Brainerd, Minnesota area. Designed by former Minnesota native and PGA pro Mike Morley, this parkland track has significant elevation changes and some beautiful scenery. Several memorable Par 5’s and nice quartet of Par 3’s. Excellent conditioned fairways and rough, as well as fairly undulating, tough greens that putt pretty true. Very unique, rustic clubhouse with full restaurant and bar that is managed by extremely nice staff. Decent practice facility that will suffice. Better value compared to the Grand View Lodge’s other course The Pines. Awesome GPS on the carts!
The Bad: A few of the Par 4’s (in particularly the 5th hole) are a little too “sporty” and borderline ridiculous target golf. Several holes require an iron off the tee and then a longer approach than the tee shot. The greens can be overly challenging for the mid-high handicapper. The bug life and flies on this course were unbearable.
The Verdict: The Preserve is a strong option in the Brainerd Lake area with one of the best clubhouse views that you’ll find. More of a “fun walk in the park” type of course compared to other newer courses in northern Minnesota.
Best Hole: The long Par-4 10th hole is gorgeous. A blind, uphill tee shot unveils a downhill approach with an amphitheater backdrop of trees. One of the most dramatic holes in the entire Brainerd area.
Amazing views!
This is by far the best view from a clubhouse in the state. Wide fairways, with gorgeous views, but be prepared... the greens roll fast. Very challenging but rewarding course and super fun to play with friends or by yourself. But don't forget to grab a beverage after your round and take in the view.
This hole has a blind shot!
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge is located in a most beautiful location. Rolling hills of hardwood forests and wonderful lakes. A great test of golf with severely undulating greens that can cost two strokes per hole. I kid you not when I say This Hole Has a Blind Shot. I feel this was the mantra of the day. How many holes? 14, 15? Perhaps. Keep your ball in the fairway and in sight. Hole #1 is a great starting hole. Downhill drive, to uphill green. Par 5. Should be par 6. Even though I parred it. This is a must play course in Northern Minnesota. The Grand View Lodge is exceptional in its layout, service, and amenities. I look forward to returning each year.
Classic Northern Minnesota Course
The Pines at Grand View Lodge includes three nine-hole tracks named Lakes, Woods, and Marsh. We played Lakes and Woods, so this review is limited to those nines. I should start by noting that there weren't any real lakes evident on the course, but there were woods all over, and there were probably more oaks than pines. That's about the only thing we found to object to on this course. The fairways were adequately wide, gently rolling, and in great condition. And, of course, they were lined with trees. So many trees that in order to speed up play the course has adopted a local rule that a ball lost in the woods is to be played as a ball lost in a lateral hazard. Take a one stroke penalty, but don't go back to the original spot and hit another ball. Although we didn't really get a feeling of great elevation changes, the rolling terrain results in several blind tee shots. Happily, the GPS provided on the electric carts shows the position of the carts in the group ahead, including yardage to each cart so you won't tee off until they are out of range. The greens were fast, but not excessively so. They were mostly large and slightly undulating. You can play a run-up shot to many of the greens. Having played a spectacular northern Minnesota course the day before, I wasn't really overwhelmed by the Pines. However, the course really is a very attractive track and stands on its own with several truly memorable holes. Two of these are among the shortest holes on the course. The par 3 7th hole on the Lakes nine plays to 148 yards from the white tees. There is water all along the left side from just in front of the tee all the way to the side of the long narrow green, and a steep hill borders the green on the right. A bailout to the right may hit a grassy part of the hill and run down to the green, setting up a birdie putt. However, part of the hillside is lined with timbers so if your ball happens to hit these there is no telling where your ball may end up. On the same nine, the 320 yard (from the white tees) par 4 5th is a little gem. You have a blind tee shot over a ridge and it's all downhill past the ridge. A water hazard lies at the bottom of the hill only about 220 yards away. Because of the elevation change your ball will go much farther, so a long iron or hybrid is all you should need to lay up to wedge distance to the green that is nicely sloped from back to front. On the Woods nine, the par 5 9th with water on the front left of the green is a visually appealing hole, but my favorite on this nine was the par 4 7th that plays 347 yards from the white tees. A deep ravine requiring a 180 yard carry covers the right half of what should be fairway, leaving only a narrow strip of fairway on the left. One member of our group failed to carry the ravine by only about three yards, which left him with a steep uphill lie and a precarious stance. Happily, he managed to make contact with the ball and not lose his balance. On the approach shot, you're faced with the big ravine's little brother protecting the right front of the green and a bunker just short of the green. It's probably better to be long than short, but if you're too long you'll have some work to get down in two. This was the first time I'd played this course, but next time I'm in the Brainerd Lakes area, it will definitely be on the agenda.
Outstanding Northern Minnesota Resort Course
The Preserve at Grand View Lodge is a classic northern Minnesota golf course, with rolling hills, lush tree-lined fairways, and the occasional marsh or water hazard. The course is downright gorgeous, with many elevated tees looking down at undulating fairways and views that will knock your socks off. A preview of what lies in store may be seen from the patio off the clubhouse pub. From here you can see parts of four holes, and get an impression of the rolling terrain and tree coverage you will encounter. Most of the greens are elevated above the fairway with false fronts so your approach shots need to land on the green in order to be putting in regulation. The greens are large, undulating, and difficult to read with surprising subtle breaks. And they are fast! Everyone in our group had at least one downhill putt go screaming past the hole, with several putts going clear off the green. We were playing a two-man team format, but even with two players reading putts there were many four-footers (and even some two-footers) missed. Our group consisted of seniors, so we played the white tees at 6,177 yards, but longer hitters might want to play the back (green) tees at 6,611 yards or the blue tees at 6,408 yards. With such a uniformly beautiful course, it's difficult to pick favorites, but one three-hole stretch does stand out. The par 3 13th hole plays to 148 yards from the white tees. The tee is significantly elevated above the smallish green that is protected by a bunker on the right. If you pull your tee shot slightly, it might be caught by a large tree that overlooks the left side of the green. You'll be taking less club than indicated by the yardage, but be sure to check the wind before choosing your club. The 276 yard par 4 14th is a pretty little hole with a nice view from the elevated tee. You won't need to hit driver here, just hit a long iron or fairway wood to a good yardage and (if you can read your putt and control the speed) secure your par. The dogleg right par 4 15th is 385 yards from the white tees, but plays shorter than that, especially if you can cut the corner with your drive. It's not an easy hole, but that just makes a par feel more satisfying. This was my first time playing the Preserve, but it certainly won't be the last.
Top notch experience
Course is in outstanding condition, greens are fast and smooth. Layout is a more traditional design, but is interesting and challenging. Staff is very friendly (shout out to Steve the starter). GPS on the carts was a nice touch and very accurate. Lunch at the grill a treat.
Would highly recommend.
superb golf course
we played this course on my birthday...a gift from my wife..wonderful day on a great course spent together