Madden’s On Gull Lake

The short version: this is, quite simply, a great course. It’s Golf Digests #58 public course, and has been on the list since ’03 with the only real question being; what were the folks at Golf Digest thinking prior to that? Further, the service level (at every level of employee we met, which ranged from an intern to the director of marketing and head pro) bordered on unbelievable. Very few places pull off the “we are truly glad you are here” vibe, without looking like they are trying; at Maddens the enthusiasm was palpable.

While I still like “country club” golf, with the scenic shots and tricky design quirks; I’ve really developed an appreciation for tournament layouts as well. There is something to straightforward golf that appeals to me at a basic level. What The Classic does that I think is somewhat unique is deftly combine the best of both worlds.

It certainly had the club feel, with beautiful holes that captivate the imagination in ways beyond the golf you are playing. Ponds, creeks and covered bridges are just a part of the tapestry that is this course. They even have a “player option” split green on #5 that has two holes. One is on a super-small green which is about 75 yards closer, while the other comes with a far larger landing area; both are protected in front by water. A fledgling tree in the center of the fourth fairway will only add to the intrigue when it develops over the years.

At the same time, Maddens sets up and plays like a tournament ready course and there is plenty of golf to be played here. I thought the blue tees I played were going to be a little short at 6438 for their rating/slope (71.9/136); however, they played to their full measure by using good angles and well placed - but not overly punitive - hazards to defend the holes. The starter said the holes play about 2 strokes tougher than the same distance somewhere else and I’d say he was about right.

I really liked the par 5 starting hole. You can’t see over the horizon, so you don’t really know what you are getting yourself into; however you can absolutely make up some ground on the downhill second shot. I was a bit short off the tee, but with roll had a 217 yard 7 iron approach that put me in position to save par (I failed to do so, but that’s not the point). And yet, while you can get “back in the game;” because of the way the green is protected at the bottom, you really can’t fire into it and make up more than one stroke. It’s just really good design, from my perspective.

This third hole is another interesting creation with a drivable distance (for big hitters) but a very well protected green complete with water in front as well as to the right and waste area behind. I fired at the center of the “fairway” bunker and just cleared it, leaving about 80 yards or so to the pin.

The course itself was in stellar condition with arguably the softest bunkers I’ve played out of in the 40 rounds I’ve played over the last 40 days. The starter told me the greens are fast and true; and, once I stopped trying to read too much into them and listened to his advice my scoring improved significantly. They are deceptively true, if that is a thing. The Classic really appeared to be in “mid-season form,” even though opening day wasn’t that long ago.

My wife and I started out in a cart together; however, because of the number of pictures she was taking for the book, I eventually grabbed my bag and walked the last several holes. I could have easily walked the entire course (and, in many ways wish I had). There is a calmness and serenity about this place and walking the course added to that.

As mentioned above the service level was more than commendable and we truly felt like guests rather than patrons. I went off first so I can’t speak too much to pace of play, but I know the foursome playing behind us wasn’t far behind (and I was playing as a single). I’m told Monday and Tuesday are the best days for getting in a quick round and the weekends can be a tougher get. This makes sense because in addition to having a strong local customer base Maddens is a destination spot that caters to the entire family; with plenty to keep non-golfers pleasantly entertained while rounds are being played. We stayed in a lovely little lake side cabin and were not excited about leaving.

More than a course I’d recommend, I’m already plotting my return!