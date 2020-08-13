Minnesota National
About Minnesota NationalThe Minnesota National Golf Course is a unique property with 27 holes, an RV park with 49 hookups and lake access, a restaurant and two townhomes and an executive log home available for stay-and-plays. The townhomes can sleep two foursomes – eight guests – and the home 10 guests. Shillelagh's Tap & Grill serves a full menu of food, plus nine craft beers on tap. Joel Goldstrand designed the Championship course, plus the shorter, par-33 Savanna nine.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Minnesota National
-
McGregor, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.676825
-
McGregor, MinnesotaSemi-Private5.01
Images from Minnesota National
Reviews
Hidden Gem, wish it wasn't so remote
This course is fantastic from a scoreability and challenging perspective. We played the course twice, and just knowing how the course played the 2nd time, resulted in a 7 shot swing (for the better). Pay attention to the directions on the cart for each hole, as it is very helpful. Also make sure you're taking proper lines off the tee as trying to cut off more or less can result in some penalty strokes. This course is literally in the middle of nowhere, which is great when it comes to playing a well maintained course, but driving from this course to Nisswa (where our golf trip was finishing the weekend) was quite the challenge as it's all backroads. You won't find a better course for the price, I can tell you that.
Gorgeous
First time and will be back! What a gorgeous course. Slightly harder than I normally play but happy to lose a few balls when the course is so nice.
Very challenging
I live about 40 miles away, and finally ventured out to try this gem. It’s a beautiful course that has a little bit of everything. I usually shoot low 90’s and on a bad day lose 2 balls. Here I shot well over a hundred and lost more balls than I have all season. It’s not a forgiving course, an errant tee shot is pretty much gone for good. The course was in great shape, hand mowed greens that rolled fantastic and were in great shape. The grounds crew here must all be seasoned vets because the course was pristine all the way around. We had a 5:30 tee time on a Saturday evening ( took advantage of their twilight special) and basically had the course to ourselves. The only complaint is the deer flies were awful, the course is surrounded by wetlands and we must have came during a recent hatch because they were almost unbearable. I’ll definitely be back and most likely have my game humbled again!
Great course
Very nice course. The layout is challenging. Greent a little slow, but no complain. We played on Labor Day and not too many players. Wish more people play to make the beautiful course worth it. Perhaps it is too far from the Twin Cities ( 2 hours and 30 mins) and it is literally in the middle of no where.
Northwoods Gem
This might be the most under-appreciated course in the state. Great layout with woods, rolling fairways and ponds. The course was in excellent condition and the staff friendly.
Adding a second course would make it a destination but I don't know if that's viable or not.
However, pace of play was terrible on my back 9 due to a couple of groups that bogged things down.
To remedy this I suggested to the staff that they make the Yellow Tees the White Tees and make the White Tees another color like Orange.
Reason being is that the vast majority of male golfers will gravitate to the Whites but they are a bit too long here at almost 6,400 yards for most golfers.
The current Yellow tees at 5,900 yards and slope 126 is still a very fair test for most golfers.
As a result, the slow golfers were holding up everyone else partially because they were playing the White Tees when they should have been playing the Yellows but the stigma of Yellow tees being "Senior" tees inevitably pushes people to the Whites.
By making the Yellow Tees White the course is going to naturally get most players playing up a tee which is appropriate at this course. They will then most likely shoot better scores, have more fun, and play faster.
The course wins under this scenario and players are more likely to return because they had more fun and shot a better score.
I should also note that this course has a very nice area to hold outdoor weddings.
A Must Play
Went up for a "Ryder Cup" weekend with 11 other guys. Course was in perfect shape and was so much fun to play. Staff was very courteous and helpful. Had carts with our groups name on them and made us feel like we were the only ones on the course. Stayed at one of the townhomes on the course and that was perfect as well. Will be coming back again, hopefully soon!!!!
Fabulous course
I have been wanting to play this course for some time only thing I can say is don't put it off any longer book your tee time and you will not be disappointed excellent condition beautiful fairways and greens with beautiful scenery it's a must play!!!
MN Nat'l
One of the best courses in the northern MN. 5 sets of tees, many forced carries, ample bunkers, wonderful scenery etc. Greens can be a bit slow early season, but overall no complaints. Large clubhouse with all amenities as well.
Beautiful!!
This course was everything I was hoping it would be, and then some. My dad and I played the day after they opened for the season and it was in great shape for early in the season. The greens were a little shaggy, but I know they will be much quicker once the season gets into full swing. The wind was very strong the day we played, which caused me to use long irons more than I would have preferred, but it just added to the challenge. The course has some very unique holes that beg for accurate tee shots, a few forced carries of 150+ yards. The course offers five sets of tees on each hole, which can drastically change your attack angle on a number of holes. All in all, this is a very nice course and I can't wait to play it again. Hopefully the wind will cooperate better next time.
Open but challenging! Quick pace.
Many holes to let it fly, but still challenging. Day after 4 inches of rain but was still in great shape. Pace of play was very fast as well.
Best course for the price.
I love playing this course when visiting mc Gregor. It is one of the best values for the quality of the fairways, bunkers, and lay out. The greens still could use some improvement, but they have gotten steadily better over the last 3 years. Many are now running fast and true.
this course was great
I had a great time.This golf course was in great shape and the staff were very nice and courtious. thank you
Course is in great shape.
Course is in better condition than two years ago. New owners have done a great job to bring it back to shape, the way it was when first build.
Thank you for visiting us! Our team has worked very hard to get Minnesota National in the condition it deserves! We are glad that your return visit offered better course conditions and overall experience. Please come see us again in 2015. We're continually improving our facility to offer you the best golf experience around!
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Excellent course
Have played many great courses around the state and this one is in my top 3, it rivals any of the Brainerd courses. The new management has done a superb job at bringing the course back, it is beyond everyone's expectations. With the many tee boxes, I would recommend this track to anyone, at any playing level. I will be back!!!
Thank you for writing such kind words about your experience! We hope to stay in your Top 3 for years to come! Please come see us again in 2015! We have a great line up of events and specials for the season. Visit www.mnnationalgolfcourse.com, or feel free to email us: info@mnnationalgolfcourse.com with any questions!
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Nice course, great value.
Course was wet cuz of all the rain but the greens were fantastic. Nice layout that gives you the opportunity to use your whole bag.
Thank you for your review! Our course certainly offers a variety of challenges and enjoyment. It's all too often we get stuck playing courses that we may only use 50% of our bag, and it's always fun trying to hit unique shots! We wish it were a bit drier for you, but glad that the greens were fantastic! You will have to come see us again in 2015 when the sun is shining!
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
6 players
Shouldn't let 6 players play in the same group. This is the second time I've been stacked up waiting for two groups each hole to tee off. The group behind me actually left early because they couldn't take it any more.
Thank you for your review! We apologize for the pace of play issues that you experienced, but we hope that the rest of your golf trip went well! We are continuously working to remedy these to make your experience the best in the area! Please come see us again in 2015!
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Nice course for the price!!!
Was a nice course with a few quirky holes. But then again most courses have them. Overall nice course for the price!!!
Thank you for your review. There are certainly some quirks, but memorable ones at that! We are happy to hear you're experience was enjoyable! Hope to see you again in 2015!
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Enjoyable golf course
The condition of the course was fantastic and the design is challenging but fair. With the multiple tee boxes the course accommodates various skilled golfers. 100% of our group of thirteen people said they would definitely play again in the future.
Thank you for your kind review! We are elated to hear that the conditions were fantastic during your visit! We hope that will only improve in the season to come! Please come back with your group of to visit us in 2015! Visit our website for great stay and play rates: www.mnnationalgolfcourse.com.
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Great track
Love this course. Tee boxes, fairways, and greens always in great shape, tough but fair, good shots rewarded bad ones can be punished.
Thank you for your review! There are certainly some tough holes out there, but it always makes to good shots feel great! We hope that you come back to see us in 2015!
Best Regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Exceeded Expectations!
Played Minnesota National for the second time in two weeks. Got a great deal on Golf Now and the bang for the buck was terrific. Course conditions were very good. Tee boxes were in great shape greens were good with just a few bad spots. Fairways were generous and in great condition. GPS on the carts is nice. I found the course tips to be very useful and accurate. Pace of play was good. We (twosome) played the front in about 2:15 in pretty heavy traffic and the back was a quick 1:30 with very little traffic.
I have played two different sets of tees and the difference is significant. The tips are very tough, the blues are challenging. The white tees are a good fit for most average players and the yellows are good for a little confidence building. The yellow tees take out a lot of the forced carries and a considerable amount of length.
In general, I like the feel of the course. It gives you a sense of challenge without the harshness of some of the north woods courses. Although the holes are bracketed by trees in most all cases, there is enough room to accommodate a less than perfect strike. The course is not close to anything so a healthy car ride is probably in your future to get there. I drove 50 minutes from our cabin and felt like it was worth it. I had read some negative reviews previously so I was pleasantly surprised and the course exceeded my expectations.
Thank you for your generous review! We are very pleased to hear that your experience exceeded your expectations! The car ride can be a bit long, and we offer a great variety of stay and play packages! For more information visit: http://www.mnnationalgolfcourse.com/play-and-stay-packages/
We hope you come back to visit in 2015 and we can exceed your expectations yet again!
Best Regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf
Brad,
Thank you for your kind review! We are glad to hear that you had a great experience. We hope you'll come back and visit us again this season! 2015 is going to be filled with a lot of great events and specials! Don't forget to visit our website: www.mnnationalgolfcourse.com for more info.
Best regards,
Kristopher Boike - Director of Golf