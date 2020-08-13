Minnesota National

This might be the most under-appreciated course in the state. Great layout with woods, rolling fairways and ponds. The course was in excellent condition and the staff friendly.

Adding a second course would make it a destination but I don't know if that's viable or not.

However, pace of play was terrible on my back 9 due to a couple of groups that bogged things down.

To remedy this I suggested to the staff that they make the Yellow Tees the White Tees and make the White Tees another color like Orange.

Reason being is that the vast majority of male golfers will gravitate to the Whites but they are a bit too long here at almost 6,400 yards for most golfers.

The current Yellow tees at 5,900 yards and slope 126 is still a very fair test for most golfers.

As a result, the slow golfers were holding up everyone else partially because they were playing the White Tees when they should have been playing the Yellows but the stigma of Yellow tees being "Senior" tees inevitably pushes people to the Whites.

By making the Yellow Tees White the course is going to naturally get most players playing up a tee which is appropriate at this course. They will then most likely shoot better scores, have more fun, and play faster.

The course wins under this scenario and players are more likely to return because they had more fun and shot a better score.

I should also note that this course has a very nice area to hold outdoor weddings.