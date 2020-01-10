Big Cedar Lodge

The course is beautiful. Tried to make tee time online couldn't do it. Website wouldn't let me. Spent an hour on phone just to make tee time. Then got email confirmation saying I didn't have tee time. Had to call again and finally got email confirmation. The staff were not helpful. When you arrive there was nobody to help unload bags. The guy at the door told me to unload the bags over there and just pointed where to put them. Went to pay and you have to download a QR reader app to sign liability waiver. I asked if I could just sign a piece of paper and lady behind the counter told me that this was the modern era and no I could not. My friend I was playing with didn't have one on his phone so had to go through process of downloading it for him to play.. Had to park about 300 yards down hill which was where the carts were located but then had to walk back to the clubhouse only to end up waiting for a cart. Starter finally came to get us(4some). Asked if we had carts. Told him we did not. He brought one in which the batteries were dead. Then gets a cart which had been used and not cleaned and not recharged. Cart died at end of round. Restaurant closed before every one was finished playing with no other facilities close. The course was ok but service was nonexistent. Wouldn't go back. Heard multiple people with similar complaints.