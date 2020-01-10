Big Cedar Lodge
About Big Cedar LodgeSet in the Ozarks near the entertainment mecca of Branson, Missouri is Big Cedar Lodge, a 4,600-acre natural playground owned by Bass Pro Shops Founder and Ozarks native Johnny Morris. Since originally opening as a small riverfront resort in the 1920s, today Big Cedar Lodge is one of the largest U.S. golf resorts with three regulation-length courses, two short courses, a remarkable driving range and putting course (as well as mini golf). Morris has amassed a legendary group of golfers to design his golf product: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods. Morris also acquired an 18-hole course originally designed by Tom Fazio. The resort overlooks Table Rock Lake and has a marina as well as a variety of outdoor activities to choose from including shooting, fishing, horseback riding and much more. There is a kids adventure club and plenty of things for the family to do outside, including pickleball and six swimming pools and hot tubs. Accommodations range from guest rooms and suites to cabins and glamping. New in 2021 are the remodeled Angler's Lodge and the new 1- to 4-bedroom Buffalo Ridge cottages overlooking Payne's Valley, the new course by Woods. Missouri's Big Cedar Lodge and Top of the Rock facilities have made the Ozarks of southeast Missouri one of the country's most coveted golf escapes.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Big Cedar Lodge
-
Hollister, MissouriResort4.882352941210
-
Hollister, MissouriPublic4.42868
-
Hollister, MissouriPublic4.739764705923
-
Hollister, MissouriSemi-Private4.280529411824
-
Hollister, Missouri5.06
Images from Big Cedar Lodge
Videos about Big Cedar Lodge
Companion Content
Companion Content
Companion Content
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Course Not Designed for Cart Paths Only!
This is the second time I have played this course. The first time was 3 yrs ago when it had just opened. It rained before we played so cart path only was expected. The problem is that this course is absolutely not designed for cart paths only. The fairways are huge so the walks are LONG! And, there are many places where you cannot see over a hill, and it's too far to walk up and back to know what trouble may lie ahead. These courses overdo the cart path only thing. It wasn't that wet, but there were some bad spots. They could have had 5 or 6 holes as CPO, or use the 90 degree rule. Sure they are protecting the course, but what about the golfers who drive many miles to get to Branson and pay premium prices to play these courses. No consideration is given to the quality of the experience. I can't really rate the course because I have never played it yet under "normal" conditions. And, we were receiving messages from the clubhouse constantly advising us how far behind the pace of play we were. Give me a break! Poor golf experience...again! I honestly can't imagine going back, an I certainly couldn't recommend this course to anyone.
Mixed Bag
Course Condition was as good as public gets. Play was slow, but exactly as advertised. Greens are HUGE and fast so time on greens will take more than normal. 2 biggest disappointments were GPS in carts were very inaccurate. Consistently off by 10-20 yards. We completely stopped using them by hole 4-5 and used range finder or phone apps. Just frustrating when you spend 250 and the GPS is wrong. Our GPS watches did not synced to the course either. We did finally find a phone app that had the course registered. In the parking lot, the kid helping us even said oh yea the GPS yardage is wrong. Fix them, turn them off, or at the very least tell us. We just over paid $250 to play and you don't have the professionalism to warn us about the GPS. Ruined our first 4-5 holes. Course was beautiful and the condition was just as beautiful, but I don't think I would ever pay $250 to play it again. It isn't in that category.
Best Course by Far at Big Cedar Lodge
Out of the 3 18 hole courses you can play at Big Cedar (Paynes Valley, Ozark National, Buffalo Ridge Springs)... Buffalo Ridge is THE BEST. Out of the 3 courses... I'd play Buffalo Ridge 8 times, Ozark National once and Paynes Valley once. Buffalo Ridge by far the best at Big Cedar. 110% recommend.
Great for Buddies Trip
Besides the round taking 6 hours.... my buddies and I had a great time. Fairways are quite wide, similar to that of Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley. Can putt from anywhere. Marshals did a terrible job of keeping people on pace. Should not have taken 6 hours to play.... 19th hole is by far one of the coolest/if not THE coolest golf hole in the United States. Roughly 140yards out, make sure you pick the right club! Small landing pad! We did have a great time, but pace of play was atrocious. Hopefully this is something that can be fixed in the months & years to come.
Greens weren't the best
Greens were recently aerated so we did get a better rate than originally had thought. Coore/Crenshaw classic. Greens were only down side of playing at Ozark National.
Amazing
First time playing this course and it did not disappoint. A challenging par 3 course with fantastic views. Surprisingly there wasn’t many people playing the course so we could really soak in the views and admire the course. I highly recommend playing if you are staying at big cedar.
Great par 3 Course!
First time playing at big cedar, and it didn’t disappoint. Very walkable course with some nice scenic views. The course set up was nice and the staff was friendly and helpful. Will definitely try to play again in the future. It was first weekend of it being open so the course needed a little work, but still in good shape for the time of year.
Ozark National is straight out of the Coore/Crenshaw playbook: wide playing corridors, ample slopes to funnel balls toward greens and pins, short par 4s and reachable par 5s.
Caught this place on a cold day and it rained the final five holes, which was disappointing. Would definitely like to play it in-season when it is greened up, but the place still played firm and fast.
Played the gold tees, which are ~6,600 yards. From there, the par 5s, except for No. 9 were all reachable, offering up opportunities to gain a stroke back from par.
The par 3s provide two similar length holes, one super-short one and the beastly 200+-yard 12th, which boasts the largest green on the property. Of note, the tree that provided some visual discomfort on No. 2 is no longer there.
The greens were impeccable. So pure.
I paired this course with Buffalo Ridge Springs the day before and the contrast the two courses provide are discerning. ON allows for more creativity, while BRS asks for more precise shots.
Not hard to realize post-round why this Big Cedar property has consistently been ranked as Missouri’s top-rated public course for years. That perch may be threatened by the recent emergence of Ozarks National and Payne’s Valley to the fold, but Tom Fazio has made sure Buffalo Ridge Springs will always have a seat at that table.
Fazio blends dramatic elevation change (primarily off the tee box) with stunning natural table rock formations and deceptive green complexes to make this course a formidable challenge.
The first thing you encounter walking from the parking lot is the expansive, panoramic views despite not being at the highest point of the property (Payne’s Valley’s clubhouse that it shares with Gary Player’s Mountaintop 13-hole short course lays claim to that).
The fairways were dormant and thin, so ball-striking can be an issue this time of year. The bent grass greens, however, were as pure as you can find anywhere. I mentioned the deceptive nature of them. I would highly recommend taking a look at putts, and perhaps green side chips, from behind your ball, as well as the hole. Numerous times I was unclear about break until confirming from the other side of the hole. This might keep you from looking silly on lag putts. Beware of numerous false fronts as well. The pin placements I encountered today seemed to bring all of them into play. And I paid the price. None more so than the par-5 14th, which may be the best hole on the property. It certainly is one of my favorite that I’ve played in my travels. Played a good drive and textbook layup, only to have my wedge spin off the front of the green and make bogey.
Finally, there are some nuances that make this course stand out from most. Live buffalo herd in the pasture adjoining the first fairway. And the tips tee markers are buffalo skulls. Additionally, there are several covered bridges connecting the cart path. Pretty unique.
Would Have Been Better with Better Weather
Played the course today with my wife, and I will preface that the weather was a challenge for playing golf at all. with wind gusts of 30-40 MPH it made the experience a little rough. The course was in good shape for November, the fairways were cut very short and the ground was hard.
the greens were true and fast,and the layout was good. We were a little disappointed that the first experience was that of pulling up to a tent and then driving through construction to get to the "clubhouse". The range was nice and the starter was able to get us off early which was good since the weather turned cold and rainy on 17. I would like to play the course again when the weather is nice. My advice would be if it is supposed to be windy, and or cold, I would pass on this course for the 300 dollars that we spent, there could have been a much more enjoyable experience in the area. Will try again when the weather is good. Free Hot Dogs and snacks at the turn was nice however.
Great course. Staff is clueless.
First time playing Payne’s Valley. Not another course I’ve played like it in the world. Great layout. Not a hard course from the right tees. Great shape. Pace of play ridiculously slow. Never picked up. But the staff is clueless how to run a golf course. Actually it’s easy to believe none of them play golf. The starter and the pro shop staff didn’t even know if it was cart path only or whether it was open. Our frost delay seemed like it was a sudden and unthinkable natural tragedy. No one knew how to handle it. The starter didn’t have a radio to the driving range that is almost a mile away. Couldn’t call people to the tee. And at the range they had almost a hundred yards available on the practice tee open and yet had only 8 stalls open with 40+ golfers waiting to warm up for two golf courses. Then they ran out of balls. Obviously. And no one was around to refill or direct traffic. In sum the management is awful. The course is great.
Was expecting more.
Parking and cart pickup was at a temporary tent a distance from the clubhouse. Staff was friendly and the range was nice. Would have liked to have been told about the practice area for bunker shots but not a big deal. The clubhouse is quite small with only one bathroom. Unfortunately it was cart path only, although it wasn’t wet. It made for a rather lengthy round and was difficult to locate the ball occasionally.
The course design left a lot to be desired. There were too many blind shots, and many holes weren’t shaped well. I think if you played the course a few times it would be better. I was disappointed in the condition of the fairways. They were thin in many areas. Over time this will likely improve as the course matures.
I have played Buffalo Ridge and it is a much better design, and actually more picturesque. I would prefer it and Payne’s Valley.
Very challenging, scenic track
This is one of the 3 destination courses at Big Cedar Lodge. Lots of construction going on in area due to proximity to Payne’s Valley, the new Woods designed course. Very long course with big elevation changes and blind shots, particularly off the tee (makes it hard on first timers). Fairways are wide and with good reason - if you are in the rough, you are dead. Pros - Staff were very friendly and very accommodating. Tee boxes and fairways were in excellent shape. From a scenery standpoint, very tough to beat this course (will be even better when construction on Payne’s Valley And surrounding area is complete). Cons - Pace of play was really bad, largely due to Course allowing 5 somes in October. You just cannot do that in October in my opinion, especially when players paying a premium to play your course. If you put a target stick in the middle of a fairway of a blind tee shot with instructions to hit at the stick, the advice needs to be solid, and it isn’t on at least two tee boxes. Greens in only fair condition, largely due to unrepaired ball marks. The driving range is great, but the clubhouse only has one bathroom which is a little odd. All in all, glad I played it and would do so again if rate was a little more reasonable. If you are asking mid to low $200s for a round in MO, should be close to a perfect course.
The course is beautiful. Tried to make tee time online couldn't do it. Website wouldn't let me. Spent an hour on phone just to make tee time. Then got email confirmation saying I didn't have tee time. Had to call again and finally got email confirmation. The staff were not helpful. When you arrive there was nobody to help unload bags. The guy at the door told me to unload the bags over there and just pointed where to put them. Went to pay and you have to download a QR reader app to sign liability waiver. I asked if I could just sign a piece of paper and lady behind the counter told me that this was the modern era and no I could not. My friend I was playing with didn't have one on his phone so had to go through process of downloading it for him to play.. Had to park about 300 yards down hill which was where the carts were located but then had to walk back to the clubhouse only to end up waiting for a cart. Starter finally came to get us(4some). Asked if we had carts. Told him we did not. He brought one in which the batteries were dead. Then gets a cart which had been used and not cleaned and not recharged. Cart died at end of round. Restaurant closed before every one was finished playing with no other facilities close. The course was ok but service was nonexistent. Wouldn't go back. Heard multiple people with similar complaints.
Tiger sets a high bar at Payne's Valley
Tiger might not get a better piece of land or a better owner to work for than his first public effort in the United States. Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops who owns Big Cedar Lodge, gave Woods the budget to create an epic 19-hole experience in the Ozarks. You read that right. This is an experience, not just a round of golf.
The fairways are as wide as humanly possible, allowing golfers to swing away. It's his green complexes and elevation changes that defend par. The water features at the par-5 4th, par-3 10th, par-5 18th and par-3 19th are stunning. They don't feel like gimmicky, Trump-made waterfalls. They at least fit into the natural terrain, falling off of rocks that characterize the region.
The 19th hole, a 137-yard par 3 to an island green, will be the highlight of the round, followed by the wild cart ride along the cliffs back to the hilltop clubhouse.
Famous Dave's does a nice job serving quality food in the clubhouse. All in all, a day you won't forget.
Tight compared to its sister courses
Tom Fazio's redesign of the old Branson Creek course set the golf boom ablaze at Big Cedar Lodge. Visitors are greeted at the clubhouse with sweeping views of the Ozarks. Real buffalo roam along the left side of the first fairway. It's quite the scene.
Buffalo Ridge Springs probably ranks as the hardest and most narrow course at the resort. It's loaded with twisting fairways guarded by scenic water features. It's a glorious cart ride from start to finish. If you can finish with one ball, you've played some stellar golf.
The most fun you'll have at Big Cedar Lodge
Mountain Top gets the par-3 formula just right. It's fun, fast, interesting, playable, walkable, challenging, scenic and flat-out cool.
It's as good for beginners as it is for buddies looking for more golf before or after a regulation round. There's no water or cross hazards, other than the occasional bunker guarding a front portion of the green but not the entire thing. The stretch from the downhill 7th to the rocky 8th and 9th is simply fantastic. The 13th green is made to funnel shots toward the pin, so take aim for that hole-in-one!
If I had a minor complaint, it would be to ask for a little more variety of yardages. From the tips, there's only two holes playing between 125 to 170 yards. Those are the scoring clubs I need work on (along with many other golfers). Thankfully, your group can likely mix tees up to find the perfect match for your game.
Mountain Top shares a clubhouse with Payne's Valley, so playing both would make for one of the best 1-2 punches in resort golf.
A tougher-than-expected C&C design
Phil Mickelson's BOMBs made Ozarks National look easy during the win in his PGA TOUR Champions debut. It isn't so simple for amateurs to go low. It's probably the toughest Coore & Crenshaw resort course I've played. With no rough, if you miss the fairway, the ball will bound into impossibly long grasses.
The front nine delivers what you'd expect from this dynamic architectural duo. It's filled with scoring opportunities with three par 3s, three par 5s and a pair of short par 4s. The back nine, however, felt like a penal parade of long par 4s (462, 440, 428, and 425 yards) with less variety. Maybe this issue can be solved with some combo tees. Most golfers will play from the golds (6,510 yards) since the whites (5,903 yards) look too short on the card. I love the inclusion of a comfort station with free ice cream, chips, snacks and hotdogs. Groups pass it several times, so nobody leaves Ozarks National hungry.
One tough par 3
Top of the Rock will wow and intimidate you at the same time. It's a demanding test of golf. No matter how short the hole, there's always an obstacle in the way of par, a bunker, water hazard or slope of the green.
I'd recommend you play it twice before worrying about how poorly you scored the first time around. So much elevation change creates a lot of guess work with club selection. Plus, much of the first time you play is spent looking around at the scenery. Maybe the second time you can focus on executing the proper shot.
Great course except...
My friend and I drove 2 hours to play this course. We needed to use the restroom upon arrival. To our astonishment there was only one bathroom at the club house for men and women. One stool! Outstanding course, friendly employees, but why on earth would you only have one bathroom? Johnny Morris screwed this one up!