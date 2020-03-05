Thousand Hills Resort
About Thousand Hills ResortThousand Hills Resort in Branson, Missouri, features an 18-hole golf course with adjacent condominiums, cabins and lodges available for rent through stay-and-play packages. Guests of the resort have access to indoor and outdoor pools, pro shop, a tennis court, additional sporting courts and the Mulligan's Snack Bar. Condos start with a King Suite with mini kitchen and separate living room. The lodges opened in 2019 and feature 7-10 bedrooms, geared for large groups. Units are located both at the golf course and on the lake. The golf course is just 5,111 yards, making it a beginner-friendly alternative to the Branson area's many championship golf courses.
Fun Course!
Thousand Hills is a fun course just right off the strip in Branson. Its just a few minutes from most major hotels and attractions. The course is unique that its a par 66. The course is short but good iron and wedge play is the key to having a fun time at thousand hills. Great little course off the strip and would definitely recommend.
LIKE PLAYING THE COURSE, ITS REALLY CLOSE AND BEING A LOCAL WE HAVE OUR RATES.
No marshal
The course was in great condition greens very nice .the down side is that we played on a monday afternoon and quit after 13 holes and 3 bours 45 minutes would have been over 5 hours to play a course with 9 par 3 holes
Had a blast.
We play this course often and always have a good time. The only complaint this round is as much about other players as anything else. The greens looked like they had been in the hail storm. Ladies and gentlemen, please fix your ball marks! I fixed mine and at least 4-5 others, per hole.
Beautiful day for golf!
Thousand Hills has been very impressive with how they have adapted to the "social distancing" ordinance and making sure that the course is in great shape. The modified flag / hole and bunker set ups are not that big of an inconvenience and a great solution to keep everyone playing. We had a fun round!
Wet day but fun!
Decided to take advantage of the only nice day in the forecast and get a round in even though it was very wet. Once the sun came out this course let it's beauty shine. Rain the previous overnight had the creeks flowing! I had the course to myself for the first few holes and even though it was wet had an enjoyable round at my own pace. This course has 9 Par 3's, 8 Par 4's and 1 Par 5 hole on #18 to finish your round with. It may seem short on paper but it has some very unique challenges due to the hilly terrain and abundance of water. The layout is such that you feel like your on a secluded resort, not located in the center of one of the largest tourist towns in the country. Thousand Hills is a great value, especially for us local VIG (Very Important Golfers) members. A local rewards program that provides us with discounts on tee times, food, merchandise in there well equipped pro-shop and during the season opportunities to play monthly tournaments. A great place to play and to stay for your next golf vacation. You can get some great golf in and your non-golfers won't be upset, because there is plenty to keep them busy with shopping and attractions galore.
Definitely recommend that you give Thousand Hills a try!
Fun Course that IS Hilly
Wife and i played and had a fun time. It is hilly and don't think walking is an option unless you're 20! I would like to see some steps from cart path to greens and some tee boxes... very steep walk up and down and somewhat slippery. A few holes are quirky as they tried to stuff this course into limited space. And it will play tougher than you would think looking at the card.
Best value in Branson.
This is a nice layout that is always in great shape! The only drawback can be the pace of play at times. During the peak season you will see some large groups.. We ended up behind a group of SEVEN on the back nine on this particular Sunday... But it's a great course nonetheless, if you can catch it uncrowded.
Surprising hidden gem - play it!
A great example of why length is not required to make a course interesting or challenging. This course is short, featuring lots of par 3 holes, but it's beautiful, challenging, interesting, fun to play. I'm a 12 handicapper and I had all I could handle from the blue tees. I loved the elevation changes and well-protected greens. My wife enjoyed how far forward the red tees were - a great layout for the ladies! Gary in the club house was super helpful.
garunteed to get your heart rate up.
Found course to be overall excellent. Very hilly. Almost Too much hill climbing for a 73 year old. Greens were in very good shape and challenging. Fall view were fabulous.
Training to be a mountain goat
Our ball was never on the same level as the cart path. Greens and tee boxes were above or below the cart path. Cart accessibility to fairways was minimal. Every tee box, fairway and green needs stairs or pathways. Potable water accessibility was terrible. It took us 4 1/2 hours to play because of accessibility.
They are in an area where seniors vacation and yet it is not suitable to people with health or accessibility issues.
Challenging Course
Don't be fooled by the large number of par threes on this course and the 68 par. This is a fun but very challenging course. Not for the golfer who doesn't want to walk and climb slopes. Lots of play staying on cart paths.
Great course
Great place to play. We had several slow players in front of us so our round was longer than normal. We play this course several times a year. Will continue to play here every chance that we have.
Scenic & challenging Par 64
Greens were in excellent condition, but on the slow side. Good mix of holes with lots of challenging shots required. Hole 16 a disappointment in that we could not see the green or flag to know where it was over the tall vegitation in the marsh.
Fun course.
Short course. But challenging holes . Plenty of par threes.
Great course but take your walking shoes
Always enjoy playing thousand hills the staff keeps the course in excellent condition you don't always get to drive to your ball I enjoy walking but it can be challenging at times
the course renumbered some holes to make it quicker and easier to get around the course.
The course is in good shape and the staff is friendly and helpful. I never noticed it before when I played this course ,but they only have 2 drinking fountains on the front holes and a drinking fountain by number 17 tee box, which is the only one with cold water. The day I played the temperature was around 100 and when it is that hot you need to drink a lot of water. On this course you play 1-13 then you are back at the club house. When I got to the clubhouse I was hot and extremely thirsty. The lady running the grill helped to revive me and prepared me for the last few holes by giving me a cold cloth, ice water and water to keep cloth cold. I cannot recommend playing this course in the summer time when it is this hot until they get more cold drinking on the course. Most people that play this course are on vacation ,so what kind of vacation would they have if they overheated one day?
Branso golf
I've played most of the Branson courses and for the money , this is by far my favorite , you don't have to be a long ball hitter , just need a good short game , fairways and greens were in great shape , highly recommend this course
Bring your hiking shoes
The course was in good condition, but in spite of hot dry weather, most holes were closed to carts. So, having a cart was a bit misleading. As the course name implies, it is hilly. As a result of the numerous cart restrictions, you were frequently walking up or down fairly severe hills for all but about 6 holes.
Greens were fast but well kept. Fairways were in great shape, but some were pretty narrow. Frequent play would help learn the nuances of the fairways to better position shots.
We had two foursomes. For a couple of our players the walking was too much.
Very nice course
This course was in very nice condition. Yes, there are hills, but that's what makes the course challenging! I think we've discovered our new "best course" in the Branson area.