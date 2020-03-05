Thousand Hills Resort

Decided to take advantage of the only nice day in the forecast and get a round in even though it was very wet. Once the sun came out this course let it's beauty shine. Rain the previous overnight had the creeks flowing! I had the course to myself for the first few holes and even though it was wet had an enjoyable round at my own pace. This course has 9 Par 3's, 8 Par 4's and 1 Par 5 hole on #18 to finish your round with. It may seem short on paper but it has some very unique challenges due to the hilly terrain and abundance of water. The layout is such that you feel like your on a secluded resort, not located in the center of one of the largest tourist towns in the country. Thousand Hills is a great value, especially for us local VIG (Very Important Golfers) members. A local rewards program that provides us with discounts on tee times, food, merchandise in there well equipped pro-shop and during the season opportunities to play monthly tournaments. A great place to play and to stay for your next golf vacation. You can get some great golf in and your non-golfers won't be upset, because there is plenty to keep them busy with shopping and attractions galore.

Definitely recommend that you give Thousand Hills a try!