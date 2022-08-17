Landmand Golf Club

Landmand is easily the boldest golf course I've ever played. Every hole is massive in scale with bold design features that create a roller coaster round of golf!

The first thing you'll notice as you drive up to Landmand is everything, except the clubhouse, is turned up to 11. From the oversized flag at the top of the hill that you can see from miles away, to the massive, putting green that is shared with the 18th green, it's golf in overdrive!

The golf course itself is very playable, yet still challenging. The fairways and greens are fairly easy to hit in regulation, but that doesn't mean pars and birdies are plentiful. The sheer size of the greens, along with the undulation, brings 3 and 4 putts into play. You have to be in control of your ball to get in the right spots to score.

Landmand is already really good, and it'll be outstanding in a year or two as it grows in. With the course being so new there are still bare spots and thin spots. Additionally the greens have some maturing to do.

Landmand only elevates the already fantastic Nebraska golf scene. Must play if you can make the trek to Homer NE.