Landmand Golf Club
About Landmand Golf ClubLandmand Golf Club debuted in 2022 in Homer, Nebraska, to rave reviews. The course offers on-site cabins for those who want to stay the night, explore the area and get in multiple rounds. Despite the dramatic bunkers and subtle contours, Landmand is an easily walkable course through the prairie land. The cabins offer a ‘homey’ feel, with private porches furnished with Adirondack chairs, covered parking for your carts, dining tables, as well as a full kitchen and washing facility. Landmand is near the Sioux Gateway airport, as well as a variety of scenic parks, the Anderson Family’s Old Dane 9-hole course, and the downtown excursions of Sioux City.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Landmand Golf Club
Images from Landmand Golf Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 09/21/2022
-
#18 Photo submitted by KJCMD on 09/09/2022
-
#3 Photo submitted by KJCMD on 09/09/2022
-
#12 Photo submitted by KJCMD on 09/09/2022
-
#5 Photo submitted by KJCMD on 09/09/2022
-
Landmand Golf Club, hole 3 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/17/2022
-
Landmand Golf Club, hole 17 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 08/17/2022
Big and Bold
Landmand is easily the boldest golf course I've ever played. Every hole is massive in scale with bold design features that create a roller coaster round of golf!
The first thing you'll notice as you drive up to Landmand is everything, except the clubhouse, is turned up to 11. From the oversized flag at the top of the hill that you can see from miles away, to the massive, putting green that is shared with the 18th green, it's golf in overdrive!
The golf course itself is very playable, yet still challenging. The fairways and greens are fairly easy to hit in regulation, but that doesn't mean pars and birdies are plentiful. The sheer size of the greens, along with the undulation, brings 3 and 4 putts into play. You have to be in control of your ball to get in the right spots to score.
Landmand is already really good, and it'll be outstanding in a year or two as it grows in. With the course being so new there are still bare spots and thin spots. Additionally the greens have some maturing to do.
Landmand only elevates the already fantastic Nebraska golf scene. Must play if you can make the trek to Homer NE.
Top Ten One-Off
A windy day was still astounding at this top-of-the-world all-time Top Ten layout. There is a reason the flag sticks are topped with Windsocks! Beautiful. Challenging. Like opening a present at each tee box. Tip: Buy the course guide - many holes play with different strategies than meet the eye of the range finder. Landmand is stunning. And a Blast!
One of the boldest golf courses you can play
I was fortunate to take part in Landmand's opening weekend of play. It puts the newest pin in the American map for adventurous traveling golfers to pursue as they explore the country in search of interesting courses.
Calling Landmand merely "interesting" undersells it to a huge degree. It enjoys a spectacular hilltop property that grants dozen-mile views of the surrounding countryside, and draws golfers' attention back to its features relentlessly, thanks to one the wildest sets of greens in world golf. Slopes and contours the likes of which most golfers have never seen - in addition to capricious winds, firm turf and wide playing corridors - mean tremendous variety in how each hole might play one day to the next. Luckily, there are onsite cabins for golfers who want to play multiple rounds across multiple days.
In keeping with the golf course, the overall feel at Landmand is relaxed and fun. Embrace the golf course's eccentricity and you will have a wonderful time, as I did.