Wild Horse Golf Club
About Wild Horse Golf ClubThe Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg has earned a reputation as one of the best value or bargain rounds in golf. The 6,955-yard course, designed by Dan Axland and Dave Proctor, has landed on Top 100 lists a handful of times since debuting in 1998. It delivers a quintessential “Cornhusker” experience, roaming through open fields surrounded by high fescue prairie grasses. Recently constructed cabins offer the opportunity to stay and play. The 1,500-square-foot cabins feature multiple layouts with a large living room, dining area and kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave and coffee area. Choose from four bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom and 32-inch flat-screen, satellite TV; two full extra-large beds in six bedrooms or 1 queen bed in two bedrooms. Guests can bring their own food since the clubhouse has a limited number of items on its menu.
going back home
Love this course. Every time I've played fairways are great; plenty of 'slope'; greens are some of the most challenging I play. Love the natural character of the course. Rough was reasonable this time of year. Maybe consider a local course rule as rough gets tougher lateral drop and one stroke; will keep pace of play where it should be.
Fell a Little Flat for Me
The course is in excellent condition from tee to green, but beyond that, lacks anything that would make it a special or worth a trip out to play. Holes were somewhat on the bland side and not really challenging for the most part. Pace of play was poor and had lengthy waits on most shots, especially on the back 9. If this were my local course, would play more often, but not really worth a trip out. At $79, not a bad price, but have played better tracks for less money.
One of the Best Courses I've Played
I used to say this was the best course, $ for $, that I've played. Honestly it's just simply one of the best. Worth seeking out. Try to play at least 36 because surely you'll play better the second time around. The price has crept up, but it's still very worth it.
The rough is thicker than I can recall it being ever out there. Greens were running as fast as ever. The greens and the run up to the greens are very firm as well making for a real challenge around the green complexes.
This course can seem fairly tame at times, but you really need to be on your guard. The fairways are wide and generous but the lack of an intermediate rough can make moderate golfers a bit leery visually. Often you won't find your ball in the "wooga" or you'll just want to take an unplayable lie even if you find it. The fast and hard greens can make it a bit tough to commit to lines and pace and makes comfort and confidence tough to find. This can carry over to full shots as well.
Often you hear, don't be above the hole, but it is especially true here. Especially with a windy day on tap. There's just something special about this course. This small town has a lot of pride in it and for good reason. It's a must play.
Wooga Walkin
The greens were lightning fast and very challenging with many breaks and some tough pin placements. The fairways were big and bunkered, but managed to miss them and get into the wooga way too often. Beautiful course and the staff was extremely pleasant and helpful.
Solid Course Great Conditions
Course was in great shape and I enjoyed overall experience. However, I was not wowed by the overall experience as I was hoping to be. It is still a very good course, but not top tier good. What holds it back IMO is the flatter terrain and greens that lack some of the character the architects produced at Batside.
Wildhorse Golf Course
The course was just outside of Gothenburg Ne just off I-80 and easily accessible.
Clubhouse personnel friendly and helpful.
Free range was a nice plus.
Few golfers that day and had no problem teeing off arriving about noon.
Carts were clean but needed new brakes.
The teeboxes are well maintained marked with cattle skulls. Played the middle tees (4 options)
Fairways were generous/ Grass was uniform/weed free
Very few trees and no water hazards but still challenging.
Greens had just had fall treatment and sand dressing.
The greens still ran fast with challenging elevation changes and undulation. Some quick steep-breaking putts on most holes with tricky pin positions.
The windy conditions and the greens were the real challenge for this gem of a course out in the midwest prairie.
Will definitely play again
Natural golf at it's finest!
One of my favorite courses ever. Natural golf using the terrain of the land in Central Nebraska, definitely a "hidden gem" and MUST PLAY! Always in perfect condition. Add to your bucket list!!!
Great course
Maybe it's hard to call a course that is ranked in the top 100 in the US a hidden gem, but after playing here I feel like I've been let in on a secret. I played here as part of a 2 day Play the West mini trip when I was in Lincoln visiting family. I wasn't sure what to expect in the middle of Nebraska, even as someone who spent the first 20 or so years of my life there I was skeptical.
Driving up to the course it is pretty unassuming, the clubhouse follows along, not spectacular but very well kept. Checking in everyone was very friendly and helpful. The range was well kept with nice balls laid out for us to use. The practice green I thought was interesting, donut shaped with a nice slope and lots of flags so you could easily practice any putt you'd like. The greens were quick and the practice green was consistent with those on the course.
The course was in fantastic condition. I would put it up with any of the myrtle beach, Pinehurst, or Scottsdale courses I have played. The fairways were in great condition, I think I had one shot during the whole day that was on a slightly bare lie. The greens were quick but rolled very true, just needed to be aware of the wind affecting the speed more than I'm used to. The most memorable thing to me was the fringe and fairways leading up the greens, absolutely flawless and perfect for putting, chipping or whatever you need to do .
I loved the course design, there were a few holes that it wasn't obvious where the hole was going, and some shots you can't see land and with the wind wreaking havoc on the ball it did create some confusion on where your ball might be. There is a good mix of short and long holes so with the wind you'll have some easy holes and some holes where you're coming in with pretty long clubs.
Pace of play was good. It's a course with generous fairways but if you are in the rough you will have a hard time finding your ball. So if you or the group in front of you are struggling the pace could get slow. That said even with a few extended searches in our twosome we played in about 4:10.
Back in clubhouse after the round every person there was friendly and ready to chat about the course and other courses in the area.
This was a fantastic experience and there is no doubt I'll be back next time I'm in Nebraska, and probably every time after that as well.
Prairie Golf at its Finest
I made a point of driving through Gothenburg specifically to play this track, and it didn't disappoint.
I teed off as a single at 7:30, and was finished by 10:15. There's nothing finer than walking a great course, and WH is designed to be walked. No long walks from green to tee ... in most cases, it was a few steps to the next tee box.
The greens were as pure and true as I've seen anywhere. The variety of holes was excellent.
I think the SSE wind was coming in the opposite direction of the prevailing wind ... all of the short par 4's were downwind, and all of the long par 4's were upwind. Still, a great track.
This course is for golf purists. If you're looking for cart paths, go elsewhere.
Prairie Golf at its Finest
As part of a golf and sightseeing trip that spanned from Kansas City to Rapid City, Wild Horse was my second golf stop on the trip. Having read about Wild Horse being one of the best value golf courses in the country, my expectations were sky high. After you turn of the enter the property, you know you are at a unique place. For as far as the eye can see, prairie lands with with absolutely stunning sand blowouts that are quite common in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. Although the clubhouse isn't anything large or flamboyant or anything like a clubhouse you would see in the pretentious northeast, it is what you expect and want from a public course in Gothenburg, Nebraska. In sum, the vibes this place gives off are incredible. Finally, after warming up on the all grass practice facilities, we headed for the first tee. Our twosome virtually had the course to ourselves. We took our time weaving through the dunes, playing a wide variety of low and high shots that had to avoid deep, penal, linksy bunkers while taking into account the harsh winds and fast and firm soil. Although Wild Horse is appealing to the eye and, what makes this course a gem is the playability combined with the amount of fun shots at your disposal. As a 9 handicap who was playing more like a 15 at the time, I carded a 77 while hitting many mediocre shots that ended up being excellent due to the contours of the course. Modern golf course architecture is moving in the direction of being more fun and playable, and Wild Horse is a great example of this, and should be played on any trip to the Sand Hills.
Brilliant & Fun
Superb course! prairie-links, in a gorgeous setting, and a steal at the price! awesome design- looks hard but plays easy; and short holes have interesting features. this course rocks! absolutely worth the trip!
Incredible condition. Great links course.
Nicest fairways I've played in all year, which was impressive considering it was the end of August. Greens are hard and fast, so bring your spin game and slow putter. The fairways are nice and wide, but good luck if you do find the rough. A must play.
Unfortunately cannot go back
I have played this course 10-12 times over the last 7 year, the last time being last summer with a good friend that lives in Western Nebraska. Unfortunately, no more. I see now what some notoriety and success can do. They have raised their rates from the mid-$40 range to $78.00 with a cart. What bothers me the most though is that although they have absolutely NO SPECIALS FOR SENIORS they have no problem giving juniors a special rate of $37.00 for anyone up to 22 years old. Since when is a 22 year old a junior. In addition to that, who do you suppose is going to treat the course better when it comes to fixing ball marks and divots? Me at 73 years old or a 21 year old. Sorry but I am on a fixed income and although the course is absolutely wonderful to play and the facilities are excellent, I can't see going back here to play it again.
Best Value Ever
Wild Horse is a must play for every golfer in a 500 mile radius. I would challenge you to find greens that roll better than Wild Horse. Fairways are wide because if you miss them then you have a lost ball in the tall grass. Love the layout of this course.
There is literally nothing else to do in Gothenburg so you might as well stay on the course and play as much golf as you possibly can. We are heading back as a 16 man group to play in April 18 because you can't beat this golf experience.
Best bargain in America
Hard to find a better deal. Feels like I was stealing from the course with the low rate I was paying. Was lucky to be the only one on the course for one of the two rounds we played. Doesn't feel like Nebraska at all, greens are FAST. Will be back again
Sandhills Links Fun
This is as close to links golf as one can get in the heartland. At least, for a public course it is. Fairways are firm and fast. There is plenty of run and approach shots need to take bounce into play. Fairways are very wide and rightfully so; if you miss one then consider the ball lost in tall grass. You need to hit the correct side of the fairway or your approach is much more difficult. Not a lot of bunkers but they are well placed. The greens are contoured so that aiming at the flag is not always the best option.
This course is not a pushover and if you choose the correct tees you will have appropriate challenge. I played a mix of silver and black. It is also very walkable. Out of the two courses at the Prairie Club and here; this was the closest to links style golf. That's not even taking cost into consideration. This is a great value at under $70 with cart or under $60 walking:
The staff was very nice. All of the necessities are there; driving range, putting green, restaurant, etc.
If you find yourself on I-80, you really owe it to yourself to find the time to enjoy this course. It is a quick and enjoyable round in the heartland.
A stellar golf course in rural Nebraska
Possibly the closest thing you'll find to renowned Sand Hills that is accessible to the public, this course is a gem in the town of Gothenburg. Rugged cavern-like bunkers, fast undulating greens, rough topography, manicured fairways. Be careful if you venture far from those fairways though--sagebrush and tall grass await. The course is a great example of why tracks built on sand are so often successful: good drainage (which minimizes water usage) and firm/fast turf. No wonder most golf courses aerate with sand.
The best course under $50 and its not even close
I have played at least half of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the US and this course holds a special place in my heart.
Put it this way...if this course had a view of the ocean it would be in the Top 5 on everyone's Top 10 list...it's that good.
It is an astonishingly beautiful golf course with great everything...layout, privacy, quiet, bunkers, greens you name it this course has it. It is the epidemy of golf's version of Field of Dreams.
Interesting tidbits...it's one of the hardest golf courses to find, it is literally surrounded by corn fields on a gravel road (Field of Dreams?).
It is unbelievably quiet. I have played the course 5 times and when I have played alone I swear I could have heard my heart beat in the quiet. No cars, no planes flying over and the way the course is laid out you really don't see other groups.
I don't hand out 5 stars often but this one is a no brainer.
Heaven in the heartland
Not many die-hard golfers will randomly seek out Wild Horse in the middle of nowhere Nebraska several hours west of Omaha. Those who do will cherish the experience. Wild Horse keeps its fescue grasses lining the cart paths at least four feet high. Trying to find the next tee box feels like getting lost in a maze. The reward is one cool hole after another. Wide fairways help keep most shots out of the long grass. Wild greens and rugged bunkers fend off scoring attempts. The value for playing such a nice layout is off the charts. This is definitely a bucket-list worthy stop.
The course is one of the best in Nebraska!
Staff friendliness has declined, but it did not stop us from enjoying the amazing course! Just a joy to play, hit any shot you want to, wide fairways, challenging greens, amazing views, and one of the best Nebraska golf courses!