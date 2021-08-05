Wild Horse Golf Club

Maybe it's hard to call a course that is ranked in the top 100 in the US a hidden gem, but after playing here I feel like I've been let in on a secret. I played here as part of a 2 day Play the West mini trip when I was in Lincoln visiting family. I wasn't sure what to expect in the middle of Nebraska, even as someone who spent the first 20 or so years of my life there I was skeptical.

Driving up to the course it is pretty unassuming, the clubhouse follows along, not spectacular but very well kept. Checking in everyone was very friendly and helpful. The range was well kept with nice balls laid out for us to use. The practice green I thought was interesting, donut shaped with a nice slope and lots of flags so you could easily practice any putt you'd like. The greens were quick and the practice green was consistent with those on the course.

The course was in fantastic condition. I would put it up with any of the myrtle beach, Pinehurst, or Scottsdale courses I have played. The fairways were in great condition, I think I had one shot during the whole day that was on a slightly bare lie. The greens were quick but rolled very true, just needed to be aware of the wind affecting the speed more than I'm used to. The most memorable thing to me was the fringe and fairways leading up the greens, absolutely flawless and perfect for putting, chipping or whatever you need to do .

I loved the course design, there were a few holes that it wasn't obvious where the hole was going, and some shots you can't see land and with the wind wreaking havoc on the ball it did create some confusion on where your ball might be. There is a good mix of short and long holes so with the wind you'll have some easy holes and some holes where you're coming in with pretty long clubs.

Pace of play was good. It's a course with generous fairways but if you are in the rough you will have a hard time finding your ball. So if you or the group in front of you are struggling the pace could get slow. That said even with a few extended searches in our twosome we played in about 4:10.

Back in clubhouse after the round every person there was friendly and ready to chat about the course and other courses in the area.

This was a fantastic experience and there is no doubt I'll be back next time I'm in Nebraska, and probably every time after that as well.