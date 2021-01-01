About Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club The classic Gothic building that's now the 57-room Bertram Inn was built in 1930-1931 as a school. Overnight packages allow guests to enjoy two rounds on the private Jack Nicklaus course, plus the amenities - three restaurants, tennis, spa, outdoor pool and fitness center.



Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 130 Year Opened 1930 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes

Golf courses at Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club Glenmoor Country Club Canton, Ohio Private 0.0 0 Write Review