Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club

A view of a green at Glenmoor Country Club
4191 Glenmoor Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, US
(330) 966-3600
Visit Website
About Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club

The classic Gothic building that's now the 57-room Bertram Inn was built in 1930-1931 as a school. Overnight packages allow guests to enjoy two rounds on the private Jack Nicklaus course, plus the amenities - three restaurants, tennis, spa, outdoor pool and fitness center. 

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres130
Year Opened1930
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes

Golf courses at Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club

