Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club
4191 Glenmoor Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, US
(330) 966-3600
About Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country ClubThe classic Gothic building that's now the 57-room Bertram Inn was built in 1930-1931 as a school. Overnight packages allow guests to enjoy two rounds on the private Jack Nicklaus course, plus the amenities - three restaurants, tennis, spa, outdoor pool and fitness center.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres130
Year Opened1930
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Golf courses at Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club
Images from Bertram Inn at Glenmoor Country Club
A view from a tee at Glenmoor Country Club. Glenmoor CC
A view of the driving range at Glenmoor Country Club. Glenmoor CC
A view of the 9th hole at Glenmoor Country Club Glenmoor CC
A view of the 18th hole at Glenmoor Country Club Glenmoor CC
A sunny view of green #8 at Glenmoor Country Club Glenmoor CC