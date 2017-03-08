Firestone Country Club

Gotta get to this course to cross it off your list in Akron, OH. Greens were some of the fastest I've played all year and in such great condition. Geese were plentiful so that is the only knock I had on the conditions in the fact that the geese left you alone but their droppings were an issue on about 3 to 5 holes.

Course was so green, it rained for first 3 holes but then turned out to be a great golf day. Should have played the blues but enjoyable round from the white tees and got into trouble not exactly knowing the aiming points but the course is stacked up with plenty of rough in between holes so A-OK for a erratic driver like me. I scored well with some great 100-125 yard shots which greens rolled so true. Great day, go play in this event thru GolfNow if you can.