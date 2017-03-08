Firestone Country Club
About Firestone Country ClubGuests of Firestone Country Club can stay in onsite villas, featuring 61 well-appointed rooms offering spectacular views of the golf courses, or in the 30 dormitory-style rooms inside the clubhouse. Dining options include the 1929 Grille & Legacy Pavilion and casual 55th Hole Bar. Its flagship layout, the South Course, was originally designed by Bert Way in 1929 and considerably revamped by Robert Trent Jones in 1960. The South has hosted numerous PGA Championships, World Golf Championships and is the current site of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. There’s also the North Course, a Robert Trent Jones design and past site of professional tournaments, and the West Course, a links-style Tom Fazio design that hosts the Ohio Senior Open each year. The world-class facility also boasts a heated driving range and the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9, a well-manicured short course suitable for all golfers.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Firestone Country Club
-
Akron, OhioPrivate
-
Akron, OhioPrivate
-
Akron, OhioPrivate
Images from Firestone Country Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
As the course returns to the iconic Firestone CC water tower. Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
No. 17 Par 3 Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
Lots of water near the turn Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
No. 1 tee 49/50 of the worlds best golfers on the driving range behind the fence. Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
Great Experience
Loved playing Firestone's South course. Great weather, great pace of play, and had a great time. Beverage cart girl was awesome, starter was very, very nice, the pro shop guys were friendly, and our forecaddie (Avery) was tremendous. One of the best forecaddies I've been able to use. It was my first time in Ohio, and it was a treat getting to tee it up at Firestone.
BEAUTIFUL
Great experience playing this course for the first. Everything was pristine! Greens are fast
Wowza - Member for a Day GolfNow Event
Gotta get to this course to cross it off your list in Akron, OH. Greens were some of the fastest I've played all year and in such great condition. Geese were plentiful so that is the only knock I had on the conditions in the fact that the geese left you alone but their droppings were an issue on about 3 to 5 holes.
Course was so green, it rained for first 3 holes but then turned out to be a great golf day. Should have played the blues but enjoyable round from the white tees and got into trouble not exactly knowing the aiming points but the course is stacked up with plenty of rough in between holes so A-OK for a erratic driver like me. I scored well with some great 100-125 yard shots which greens rolled so true. Great day, go play in this event thru GolfNow if you can.
My favorite at Firestone
I've played the North Course at Firestone a few times as part of the ClubCorp program. The course consistently delivers on conditioning, pace of play, and challenge. It doesn't receive the national recognition of the South Course, but it has a much more interesting layout. Surprisingly, the few large ponds out front impact 10 of the 18 holes. It's really great use of the water. There's also a hill that runs through the middle of the course that makes for a handful of interesting holes.
My only complaint is I consistently get started off the 10th tee, which makes for a difficult starting stretch. The 10th hole ends up being an awkward wedge into a water guarded green, the 11th is a mid iron Par 3 completely over water, and the 12th, 13th and 14th are a few brute Par 4s. If given the choice, I would definitely recommend starting on the front 9 to ease your way into the round.
Overall, the staff is always friendly and the golf is on point. Paired with the great facilities at Firestone, it's always an enjoyable afternoon. Highly recommend.
Love this course
This course is much more playable for the average Joe than the South Course. Layout is great and everything about the experience was awesome.
Any time you get the offer....
to play a course of this caliber, you take that and run with it. There is a reason they keep this place private, and that is to preserve the pristine beauty of the tees and greens on this gem of a course. Teeing off on number one, while 49 of the top 50 golfers in the world are on the driving range gearing up for the Bridgestone Invitational about 100yds away is an exhilarating experience in itself. I am very grateful that GolfNow.com had sent me the invitation to play during the limited "member for a day" offer. Championship magic is deeply rooted in the soil of this fine set of buckeye state golf courses.
-
As the course returns to the iconic Firestone CC water tower. Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
No. 17 Par 3 Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
Lots of water near the turn Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
-
No. 1 tee 49/50 of the worlds best golfers on the driving range behind the fence. Photo submitted by bbbprogolfer on 08/03/2017
Well run
Well organized, a bit slow at times. Were told we had to play the white T's. Would have been good to know that before paying $125.00.
Best course I have ever played on!
Course in great shape and ever hole was challenging from tee to green. It was fun thanks!
Firestone
Great course well organized
An Unexpected Treat
I never thought I'd get an opportunity to play Firestone North through Golf Now. Everything turned out wonderfully, resulting in a perfect afternoon of golf in Akron, OH. This course is such a treat to play, the Firestone staff is so cordial and relaxed, the weather was beautiful, and the pace of play exactly to our liking. At the age of 57,one of the most enjoyable rounds of golf I have yet to experience.... and I got to treat my son to his first round at Firestone to boot.
Challenging fun course
This was my first time at Firestone cc. I have to say I enjoyed every minute of it. The staff was very friendly when we arrived. The course was in excellent shape. Fairways and greens were 10/10. Shot selection is key here. The course is a great mix of holes where you need to accurately place your ball, and others that are more forgiving. A little expensive but if I had another opportunity to golf at Firestone there's no way I could pass it up.
Beautiful course beautiful day
The north course at Firestone is more picturesque than its more famous sister course. The holes down around the water are some of the nicest looking I have ever played with 18 having the most discussion as to how much water you want to take on to shorten your next shot and decide to go for it!! Greens have some subtle breaks but were not overly fast a definite to play again.
FIRESTONE
Been wanting to play this course for a long time. GolfNow promo made it possible. Thank you!
Super course conditions
If you have a chance to play Firestone north do not. I repeat. DO NOT, pass it up! A totally enjoyable day from staff treatment to course conditions. Two cuts of rough, fairways that set your ball up, and manicured receptive greens. A memorable experience in only positive ways, even without any birdies!
Firestone is Over-Rated!
Folks, don't believe the hype. Firestone Country Club is a joke. The Driving range is a goat patch. The range balls looked like they were 5 years old. The tees were beat up, the greens were slow, the bunkers looked like they hadn't been raked in a week. The clubhouse looked remodeled but the locker room looks outdated and smelled. The food is over priced and the service was slow and the food served cold. Seriously, this was a really bad experience. I don't know how they host a PGA event. Save your money and go play a course that worth it because this one isn't. The greens were slower than most muni courses! Pathetic! I will never play there again and I recommend you don't either. This place is not worth the hype or the money.
Great Course
I don't know what course the other reviewer played, but this course was in great shape both times I played it in 2013. The driving range is tremendous, I don't know if the reviewer that gave it a 1 was on a controlled substance but the staff was great and the locker room was fine, it is a bit dated but really cool, This is one of my favorite courses that I have played, and I have been priviledged to play some amazing major venues and some exclusive private clubs and this course, though shorter than the south course is still a spectacular test of golf.
No Twitter, just FaceBook
Great review, shared on twitter, do you have a handle?