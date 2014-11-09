Quail Hollow Resort

The layout is very good, Somewhat linksy in nature as you do not return to the clubhouse after nine, but there are plenty of trees to remind you that you are in NE Ohio. There are numerous forced carries to contend with. Tom and Jay have done a good job visually from the teeing areas to confuse you enough on where to place your tee shot on many of the holes, which adds to the challenge of this course. The sand traps need attention, some were bare and muddy, others had been edged with a ton of sand dumped in them but not raked out properly which pretty much guaranteed that you were getting shoes full of sand since it was so deep. Hole #6 is a drivable par 4, a Weiskopf design trait. The overall conditions are not up to country club standards, I have played muni's in the area that are better conditioned (Manakiki, Sleepy Hollow) Being a ClubCorp property you have members playing also, some of whom appear to resent the club being open to resort play.