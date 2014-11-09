Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Ohio Golf Resorts

Quail Hollow Resort

A sunny day view of a hole at Quail Hollow Country Club.
11080 Concord Hambden Road, Painesville, Ohio 44077, US
(440) 710-0876
Visit Website
About Quail Hollow Resort

The Quail Hollow Resort, part of Wyndham’s Trademark Hotel Collection, unlocks access to the 36-hole Quail Hollow Country Club northeast of Cleveland. The hotel features an indoor and outdoor pool, restaurant, comfy rooms and plenty of meeting/banquet space. Conveniently located off I-90, Quail Hollow is near downtown attractions like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the state’s wine region, where you can experience tastings and tours at Ferrante Winery, Debonne Vineyards and more.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres700
Year Opened1984
Number of Units100-300

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

4.4
7 Reviews (7)

Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
Default User Avatar
Ulike28
Played On
Reviews 88
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Great Course

Great Course, wished it was open to the public more often...

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
Default User Avatar
LORIDAWN56
Played On
Reviews 153
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 50 Contributor
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
Default User Avatar
LORIDAWN56
Played On
Reviews 153
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 50 Contributor
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
Default User Avatar
Ulike28
Played On
Reviews 88
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing

Great Course

This is by far one of the best courses I've played in awhile. Great layout, pace was great due to slower players allowing me to play through. Starter was helpful with explaining the course layout...Free range balls...its always nice when a country club opens their course to the public...if I has to say one bad thing, a sign from hole to 7 to 8 was missing so I didnt know which way to go....GPS on the charts would be nice as well...lol

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
Default User Avatar
LORIDAWN56
Played On
Reviews 153
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 50 Contributor

Course has fun/challenging holes and very decent conditions

Staff was friendly and course was fun to play. Thanks for letting us be a member for a day!!!

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
580e4545-09c6-5379-aaab-92cf07c5fd14
jmc1958
Played On
Reviews 100
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 100 Contributor
Cleveland Advisor
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

More resort than Country Club

The layout is very good, Somewhat linksy in nature as you do not return to the clubhouse after nine, but there are plenty of trees to remind you that you are in NE Ohio. There are numerous forced carries to contend with. Tom and Jay have done a good job visually from the teeing areas to confuse you enough on where to place your tee shot on many of the holes, which adds to the challenge of this course. The sand traps need attention, some were bare and muddy, others had been edged with a ton of sand dumped in them but not raked out properly which pretty much guaranteed that you were getting shoes full of sand since it was so deep. Hole #6 is a drivable par 4, a Weiskopf design trait. The overall conditions are not up to country club standards, I have played muni's in the area that are better conditioned (Manakiki, Sleepy Hollow) Being a ClubCorp property you have members playing also, some of whom appear to resent the club being open to resort play.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Quail Hollow Country Club - Weiskopf/Morrish
68271fbe-f961-536e-b220-f38e955ee105
Kyle4442229
Played On
Reviews 69
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Challenge Accepted

The Weiskopf is carved with the lay of the land. There isn't a golf hole that looks out of place. The only problem with this golf course is it's not very walkable if you like to walk. I would suggest riding a golf course.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
