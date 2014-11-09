Quail Hollow Resort
About Quail Hollow ResortThe Quail Hollow Resort, part of Wyndham’s Trademark Hotel Collection, unlocks access to the 36-hole Quail Hollow Country Club northeast of Cleveland. The hotel features an indoor and outdoor pool, restaurant, comfy rooms and plenty of meeting/banquet space. Conveniently located off I-90, Quail Hollow is near downtown attractions like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the state’s wine region, where you can experience tastings and tours at Ferrante Winery, Debonne Vineyards and more.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Quail Hollow Resort
-
Concord, OhioSemi-Private4.35714285717
-
Images from Quail Hollow Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Great Course
Great Course, wished it was open to the public more often...
Great Course
This is by far one of the best courses I've played in awhile. Great layout, pace was great due to slower players allowing me to play through. Starter was helpful with explaining the course layout...Free range balls...its always nice when a country club opens their course to the public...if I has to say one bad thing, a sign from hole to 7 to 8 was missing so I didnt know which way to go....GPS on the charts would be nice as well...lol
Course has fun/challenging holes and very decent conditions
Staff was friendly and course was fun to play. Thanks for letting us be a member for a day!!!
More resort than Country Club
The layout is very good, Somewhat linksy in nature as you do not return to the clubhouse after nine, but there are plenty of trees to remind you that you are in NE Ohio. There are numerous forced carries to contend with. Tom and Jay have done a good job visually from the teeing areas to confuse you enough on where to place your tee shot on many of the holes, which adds to the challenge of this course. The sand traps need attention, some were bare and muddy, others had been edged with a ton of sand dumped in them but not raked out properly which pretty much guaranteed that you were getting shoes full of sand since it was so deep. Hole #6 is a drivable par 4, a Weiskopf design trait. The overall conditions are not up to country club standards, I have played muni's in the area that are better conditioned (Manakiki, Sleepy Hollow) Being a ClubCorp property you have members playing also, some of whom appear to resent the club being open to resort play.
Challenge Accepted
The Weiskopf is carved with the lay of the land. There isn't a golf hole that looks out of place. The only problem with this golf course is it's not very walkable if you like to walk. I would suggest riding a golf course.