Sawmill Creek Resort
About Sawmill Creek ResortThe completely renovated Sawmill Creek Resort by Cedar Point Resorts will reopen in 2022 near Sandusky, boasting 239 guest rooms and suites, a marina, beach, conference centers, restaurants, a Tom Fazio golf course, shops and 50 acres of undeveloped land on the shores of Lake Erie. Three restaurants, Salmon Run, Trapper’s Deli and Mulligan’s Pub, keep guests happily fed. The 6,700-yard, par-71 course is bordered by Sawmill Creek, Lake Erie and the Sheldon Marsh Nature Preserve. Only 10 minutes away is Cedar Point, one of the Midwest’s largest theme parks.
Huron, OhioPublic/Resort3.9676470588187
A good course for all levels
Sawmill Creek is a good course. The course has 4 tee boxes providing that truly differ in length. The course has open holes and tight holes. So the big hitters can have fun as well as the crafty precision golfers. The greens are fast, and have breaks. Don't be above the hole.
Sawmill Creek
Pro shop is being remodeled. Course is in decent shape. Greens roll well. Pace of play was a problem. Course not busy but a twosome backed up 5 groups behind them. Saw a marshal but obviously he’s for show.
Sawmill
Fairways and greens are money. Wet today but nobody to blame for that it happens but greens rolled true and fairly fast. Played from the blue tee’s. Not just Sawmill but many courses maybe don’t look back there enough. Par 3 5th has a tree that is just right there taking out any sort of draw. Must actually cut it and playing from there it’s 158 yards. Not the club for shot shaping. But other that it’s worth the trip and day to check it out
Good deal
For the hot deal price it’s a better course than all others at that price. Pro shop and restaurant closed which dampens things. Went out after a big rain storm and had to play the front twice. The back is a bit more engaging. Course is close to my home and is difficult and I hope to continue to play it once every couple weeks.
Hard work paying off
Sawmill Creek’s conditions were the best I’ve seen in a decade. They’ve always had the best golf course layout in Erie County, and now the conditions are on par with the course. Well done.
Great first time
Buildings were under construction, but signs help to point you in the right direction. Staff was extremely friendly, upbeat, and helpful. It had rained almost a solid week before and the course was still in great shape. Only number 12 was cart path only. My playing partner and I had the course almost to ourselves, so we practiced some bunker shots and no one bothered us. Greens were challenging, but fair. Would 100% recommend this course, and I’ll be going back.
Good and Bad
Course looks great, but still has some major issues on a few holes on the back 9 with flooding. The course is currently working on a drainage solution but I don't know the completion date. So if you dont mind a few bad holes, then great.
We had the entire course to ourselves today,, so pace wasnt an issue...played 18 holes in 2hrs...
Would of been nice if the flags were different colors to know the location or pin pattern and location on the greens...
Friendly staff, and fast carts...
Needs a lot of work.
First off staff was super friendly but couldn’t play hole 1. Started on back 9 had diseased fairways on a couple holes - water in lakes was scummed over and putrid. Clubhouse and bathroom werein trailers. For what they charge it’s pretty bad - even with a group golfer. May be a good course in a few years but needs a lot of work - which it looks like they are doing - it’s just not there yet
Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club!
Nice comeback
Over the years Lake Erie has been a challenge for a couple of Sawmill’s holes (primarily #12). . But I appreciate the effort Sawmill is making to rectify the drainage problem on that hole. Today, it was a little beat up but when the work is finished, it will be a championship par 5 and Sawmill will once again be the best course in Erie County.
We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the team. Thanks for visiting Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club, and we hope to see you again in the future.