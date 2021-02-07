Sawmill Creek Resort

Fairways and greens are money. Wet today but nobody to blame for that it happens but greens rolled true and fairly fast. Played from the blue tee’s. Not just Sawmill but many courses maybe don’t look back there enough. Par 3 5th has a tree that is just right there taking out any sort of draw. Must actually cut it and playing from there it’s 158 yards. Not the club for shot shaping. But other that it’s worth the trip and day to check it out