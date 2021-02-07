Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Ohio Golf Resorts

Sawmill Creek Resort

400 Sawmill Creek Drive West, Huron, Ohio 44839, US
(419) 433-3800
Location Map

About Sawmill Creek Resort

The completely renovated Sawmill Creek Resort by Cedar Point Resorts will reopen in 2022 near Sandusky, boasting 239 guest rooms and suites, a marina, beach, conference centers, restaurants, a Tom Fazio golf course, shops and 50 acres of undeveloped land on the shores of Lake Erie. Three restaurants, Salmon Run, Trapper’s Deli and Mulligan’s Pub, keep guests happily fed. The 6,700-yard, par-71 course is bordered by Sawmill Creek, Lake Erie and the Sheldon Marsh Nature Preserve. Only 10 minutes away is Cedar Point, one of the Midwest’s largest theme parks.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres235
Year Opened1972
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sawmill Creek Resort

Reviews

4.0
187 Reviews (187)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000004700787
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
dckeith14
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

A good course for all levels

Sawmill Creek is a good course. The course has 4 tee boxes providing that truly differ in length. The course has open holes and tight holes. So the big hitters can have fun as well as the crafty precision golfers. The greens are fast, and have breaks. Don't be above the hole.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
larrypicard5074
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Sawmill Creek

Pro shop is being remodeled. Course is in decent shape. Greens roll well. Pace of play was a problem. Course not busy but a twosome backed up 5 groups behind them. Saw a marshal but obviously he’s for show.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
WPHILLIPT
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000004413661
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000007369826
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Sawmill

Fairways and greens are money. Wet today but nobody to blame for that it happens but greens rolled true and fairly fast. Played from the blue tee’s. Not just Sawmill but many courses maybe don’t look back there enough. Par 3 5th has a tree that is just right there taking out any sort of draw. Must actually cut it and playing from there it’s 158 yards. Not the club for shot shaping. But other that it’s worth the trip and day to check it out

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u812908416
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
Josh7936456
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good deal

For the hot deal price it’s a better course than all others at that price. Pro shop and restaurant closed which dampens things. Went out after a big rain storm and had to play the front twice. The back is a bit more engaging. Course is close to my home and is difficult and I hope to continue to play it once every couple weeks.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000004413661
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hard work paying off

Sawmill Creek’s conditions were the best I’ve seen in a decade. They’ve always had the best golf course layout in Erie County, and now the conditions are on par with the course. Well done.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000004413661
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
BMrks0125
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great first time

Buildings were under construction, but signs help to point you in the right direction. Staff was extremely friendly, upbeat, and helpful. It had rained almost a solid week before and the course was still in great shape. Only number 12 was cart path only. My playing partner and I had the course almost to ourselves, so we practiced some bunker shots and no one bothered us. Greens were challenging, but fair. Would 100% recommend this course, and I’ll be going back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
Ulike28
Played On
Reviews 88
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Good and Bad

Course looks great, but still has some major issues on a few holes on the back 9 with flooding. The course is currently working on a drainage solution but I don't know the completion date. So if you dont mind a few bad holes, then great.

We had the entire course to ourselves today,, so pace wasnt an issue...played 18 holes in 2hrs...

Would of been nice if the flags were different colors to know the location or pin pattern and location on the greens...

Friendly staff, and fast carts...

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the team. Thanks for visiting Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club, and we hope to see you again in the future.

Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
mhebel78
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
jmvest06
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Needs a lot of work.

First off staff was super friendly but couldn’t play hole 1. Started on back 9 had diseased fairways on a couple holes - water in lakes was scummed over and putrid. Clubhouse and bathroom werein trailers. For what they charge it’s pretty bad - even with a group golfer. May be a good course in a few years but needs a lot of work - which it looks like they are doing - it’s just not there yet

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club!

Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000006510628
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u812908416
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
magnumpy
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
Golfg721
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Sawmill Creek Golf & Racquet Club
Default User Avatar
u000004413661
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice comeback

Over the years Lake Erie has been a challenge for a couple of Sawmill’s holes (primarily #12). . But I appreciate the effort Sawmill is making to rectify the drainage problem on that hole. Today, it was a little beat up but when the work is finished, it will be a championship par 5 and Sawmill will once again be the best course in Erie County.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
