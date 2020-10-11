Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oklahoma Golf Resorts

Winstar World Casino and Resort

About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
777 Casino Avenue, Thackerville, Oklahoma 73459, US
(800) 622-6317
Visit Website
Location Map

About Winstar World Casino and Resort

The WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville started as a bingo hall on the Texas-Oklahoma border in 1991 but has grown into the largest casino resort in the world. Nowhere else features a larger collection of electronic games – more than 8,100, plus 100 table games, a 55-table poker room, bingo and more. The 1,399-room hotel complex houses 19 restaurants and 12 bars, a spa and shopping. The 36-hole WinStar Golf Club includes a state-of-the-art golf academy. Both the Scissortail and Redbud courses were expanded to 18 holes in 2017 by D.A. Weibring, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour. The 3,500 Global Event Center regularly showcases big events.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1991
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Winstar World Casino and Resort

Oklahoma's Winstar World Resort & Casino
Sponsored Content
Spotlight on WinStar World Resort & Casino
The home of the World Long Drive Championship is home to 36 holes, state-of-the-art instruction and 24/7 entertainment.
2 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
WinStar Golf Club
Articles
An academy of higher learning: WinStar Golf Club in Oklahoma
WinStar Golf Club not only features and excellent golf course, but it's also home to one of the best golf academies in the state of Oklahoma.
3 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Winstar World Casino and Resort

Reviews

4.1
249 Reviews (249)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
ajjvtljp
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

If You Like to Lose Golf Balls . . .

If you go into the first rough, the chances of find you ball is less than 50%. If you go into the second rough, forget about it.
Liquor prices are the highest I have paid this year.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
u690864464
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Most of the course is good

Some repairs are going on, but compared to all other courses this is in pretty good shape for a drought.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
Will6459354
Played On
Reviews 2
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good greens, rough fairways

Greens are in good shape but the fairways are very poor with staff trying to get the track back in shape. There are a lot of areas with fresh sod in the fairways and around the greens. The sod is raised higher than the turf around it which will stop your roll and give you awful bounces.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
stevebert2714
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very rough shape right now

There are a lot of areas with fresh sod in the fairways and around the greens. The sod is raised higher than the turf around it which will stop your roll and give you awful bounces in the middle of the fairway. Rough is high and course was pretty wet (seemed to not drain well). Played with my wife who likes to hit the ball and roll it up to the green got so mad that quit because 12 or so greens had sod before and the ball would just stop in it. We should have been told about the course conditions before paying $75 per person to play.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
tjp007
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A tale of two courses

While the scissor tail is a work in progress, and coming along nicely. The current condition reflects in the recent reduced pricing . But overall best value and fun. Not to over look that this courses does host college golf tournaments. The roughs are brutal, as you will not find your ball if it comes in there. The other course red bud is the better of the two. Win star is great!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
9milpilot
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good future

The course staff are very helpful and friendly. Facility is clean and maintained. Pro shop is small but nice. The course did not measure up to the $100 green fee though. I was told a fungus has done damage to the course and large chunks of tee boxes and fairway had been cut out for reseeding. I’m glad they are trying to work on that but in the mean time green fees should reflect that condition. There were large areas that their summer heat had cooked the turf. We were also stuck behind a group that were extremely slow. On a par 5 on the back 9 there were 2 groups in the fairway, 2 groups on the tee box and this group stayed in the green for a total of 12 minutes. When we called the clubhouse at the turn to get some help we were told they weren’t off pace but by a couple of minutes. This was very frustrating and all but killed the entire round. Not sure I will be back. Good possibilities in the future but disappointing for now.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
AaronDinwiddie
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Needs Work

The course design, layout, amentities (bathroom/water) were great. The course however is under maintenance. Fairways were extremely wet, uncut grass (high), lots of raised patched sod. Made it so that drives were not going to roll after the land. Traps were in good shape. Greens weren't too bad. A few were sandy and firm, but could still put. Staff and clubhouse/bar were all great. I think in due time the course will be in great shape. Just wanted to share specifics if you decide to play. I would go back but it will be a while. Maybe next summer.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
jzmcgill
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent Greens

There are new sod patches in the fairways and the cut length is longer trying to keep everything alive, but it’s definitely playable. The staff is working hard to fully recover the course from last year’s freeze kills and they’re doing a great job. The greens roll fast and true; they’re excellent.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
u314159795077
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
u314164610907
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Disappointed

Both times I've attempted to play this course, it was cart path only. My friend has M.S. and is just not able to do the walking necessary. I understand that after a torrential downpour cart path only is to be expected. However, a trace of rain or none at all shouldn't constitute the inconvenience. The staff was apologetic, but it would've been nice to know before the hour drive to go there.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
loudmouthred
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Been a while since I played Winstar

We arrived early and were greeted by my favorite Cart attendant. He quickly loaded our clubs and had us headed to check in. This was my first time back since the Clubhouse reopened. It’s a fresh look and still has the same basic layout as before it closed a few years ago. They did eliminate the lockers and showers in the men’s room which was disappointing since I travel from an hour away and enjoyed that after a hot day on the course. I probably won’t go to the Casino afterwards if I’m sweaty and greasy with sunscreen. The practice facilities were in top notch condition except it was time to move the tees on the range as most of the grass had been dug up from others that morning earlier or they had not moved them from the day before. The chipping and putting greens were excellent. We got to go early and were sent to Redbud which is said to be in better shape than Scissortail which we had made our reservation. There were a number of bare spots on every hole from either the summer drought or the winter freezes that hadn’t recovered. The greens were firm and fast, very few shots at the pins held their place. The tee boxes were in great shape and the rough is deep enough to swallow your ball with an incredible appetite. Had one grumpy cart attendant when we made the turn because we asked for ice since the cooler by the course was empty. The beverage carts were plentiful on a hot day and the ladies were very nice. The pace of play was poor. We waited on every hole by the time we reached the third tee. I’m a little disappointed that there was no Marshall.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
dean3366171
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
ajjvtljp
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A Great Experience

The course is in great shape and the staff, especially the cart girls, were all just great!
The course layout is a little bland since the land underneath it is also bland, and because this is a newer course - meaning that the trees still require some growth.I am sure the other, more expensive course is nicer.
But the service made up for it. Our carts were driven to us at our car. I came with ice and two bottles of water. The driving range is free. The clubhouse is much better than most in the Dallas area. They put money into this course, as evidenced by how green everything is in the middle of a drought.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
bobbyg76177
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Disappointed

Overall, Course was not in very good shape, which is surprising since I have played it many times before.. I would not return until they have fixed the issues.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
Ross5249050
Played On
Reviews 24
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
u000007761541
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hot and dry

Considering the hot and dry conditions the course was in very good shape.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
u000001461672
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Monday...oops!

Matts only in warmup, and some wet areas around course. Like the irritation system was put in by someone like me..a novice.
No starter all day.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
u4945254
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
Default User Avatar
eaz5000
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Redbud in great shape

Redbud is in great shape, watering every day.
Only negative is no shower in clubhouse.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail
Default User Avatar
u314164343437
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

It would have been nice to know that all the green were sanded and fairway resoded

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me