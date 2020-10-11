Winstar World Casino and Resort
About Winstar World Casino and ResortThe WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville started as a bingo hall on the Texas-Oklahoma border in 1991 but has grown into the largest casino resort in the world. Nowhere else features a larger collection of electronic games – more than 8,100, plus 100 table games, a 55-table poker room, bingo and more. The 1,399-room hotel complex houses 19 restaurants and 12 bars, a spa and shopping. The 36-hole WinStar Golf Club includes a state-of-the-art golf academy. Both the Scissortail and Redbud courses were expanded to 18 holes in 2017 by D.A. Weibring, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour. The 3,500 Global Event Center regularly showcases big events.
If You Like to Lose Golf Balls . . .
If you go into the first rough, the chances of find you ball is less than 50%. If you go into the second rough, forget about it.
Liquor prices are the highest I have paid this year.
Most of the course is good
Some repairs are going on, but compared to all other courses this is in pretty good shape for a drought.
Good greens, rough fairways
Greens are in good shape but the fairways are very poor with staff trying to get the track back in shape. There are a lot of areas with fresh sod in the fairways and around the greens. The sod is raised higher than the turf around it which will stop your roll and give you awful bounces.
Very rough shape right now
There are a lot of areas with fresh sod in the fairways and around the greens. The sod is raised higher than the turf around it which will stop your roll and give you awful bounces in the middle of the fairway. Rough is high and course was pretty wet (seemed to not drain well). Played with my wife who likes to hit the ball and roll it up to the green got so mad that quit because 12 or so greens had sod before and the ball would just stop in it. We should have been told about the course conditions before paying $75 per person to play.
A tale of two courses
While the scissor tail is a work in progress, and coming along nicely. The current condition reflects in the recent reduced pricing . But overall best value and fun. Not to over look that this courses does host college golf tournaments. The roughs are brutal, as you will not find your ball if it comes in there. The other course red bud is the better of the two. Win star is great!
Good future
The course staff are very helpful and friendly. Facility is clean and maintained. Pro shop is small but nice. The course did not measure up to the $100 green fee though. I was told a fungus has done damage to the course and large chunks of tee boxes and fairway had been cut out for reseeding. I’m glad they are trying to work on that but in the mean time green fees should reflect that condition. There were large areas that their summer heat had cooked the turf. We were also stuck behind a group that were extremely slow. On a par 5 on the back 9 there were 2 groups in the fairway, 2 groups on the tee box and this group stayed in the green for a total of 12 minutes. When we called the clubhouse at the turn to get some help we were told they weren’t off pace but by a couple of minutes. This was very frustrating and all but killed the entire round. Not sure I will be back. Good possibilities in the future but disappointing for now.
Needs Work
The course design, layout, amentities (bathroom/water) were great. The course however is under maintenance. Fairways were extremely wet, uncut grass (high), lots of raised patched sod. Made it so that drives were not going to roll after the land. Traps were in good shape. Greens weren't too bad. A few were sandy and firm, but could still put. Staff and clubhouse/bar were all great. I think in due time the course will be in great shape. Just wanted to share specifics if you decide to play. I would go back but it will be a while. Maybe next summer.
Excellent Greens
There are new sod patches in the fairways and the cut length is longer trying to keep everything alive, but it’s definitely playable. The staff is working hard to fully recover the course from last year’s freeze kills and they’re doing a great job. The greens roll fast and true; they’re excellent.
Disappointed
Both times I've attempted to play this course, it was cart path only. My friend has M.S. and is just not able to do the walking necessary. I understand that after a torrential downpour cart path only is to be expected. However, a trace of rain or none at all shouldn't constitute the inconvenience. The staff was apologetic, but it would've been nice to know before the hour drive to go there.
Been a while since I played Winstar
We arrived early and were greeted by my favorite Cart attendant. He quickly loaded our clubs and had us headed to check in. This was my first time back since the Clubhouse reopened. It’s a fresh look and still has the same basic layout as before it closed a few years ago. They did eliminate the lockers and showers in the men’s room which was disappointing since I travel from an hour away and enjoyed that after a hot day on the course. I probably won’t go to the Casino afterwards if I’m sweaty and greasy with sunscreen. The practice facilities were in top notch condition except it was time to move the tees on the range as most of the grass had been dug up from others that morning earlier or they had not moved them from the day before. The chipping and putting greens were excellent. We got to go early and were sent to Redbud which is said to be in better shape than Scissortail which we had made our reservation. There were a number of bare spots on every hole from either the summer drought or the winter freezes that hadn’t recovered. The greens were firm and fast, very few shots at the pins held their place. The tee boxes were in great shape and the rough is deep enough to swallow your ball with an incredible appetite. Had one grumpy cart attendant when we made the turn because we asked for ice since the cooler by the course was empty. The beverage carts were plentiful on a hot day and the ladies were very nice. The pace of play was poor. We waited on every hole by the time we reached the third tee. I’m a little disappointed that there was no Marshall.
A Great Experience
The course is in great shape and the staff, especially the cart girls, were all just great!
The course layout is a little bland since the land underneath it is also bland, and because this is a newer course - meaning that the trees still require some growth.I am sure the other, more expensive course is nicer.
But the service made up for it. Our carts were driven to us at our car. I came with ice and two bottles of water. The driving range is free. The clubhouse is much better than most in the Dallas area. They put money into this course, as evidenced by how green everything is in the middle of a drought.
Disappointed
Overall, Course was not in very good shape, which is surprising since I have played it many times before.. I would not return until they have fixed the issues.
Hot and dry
Considering the hot and dry conditions the course was in very good shape.
Monday...oops!
Matts only in warmup, and some wet areas around course. Like the irritation system was put in by someone like me..a novice.
No starter all day.
Redbud in great shape
Redbud is in great shape, watering every day.
Only negative is no shower in clubhouse.
It would have been nice to know that all the green were sanded and fairway resoded