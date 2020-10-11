Winstar World Casino and Resort

We arrived early and were greeted by my favorite Cart attendant. He quickly loaded our clubs and had us headed to check in. This was my first time back since the Clubhouse reopened. It’s a fresh look and still has the same basic layout as before it closed a few years ago. They did eliminate the lockers and showers in the men’s room which was disappointing since I travel from an hour away and enjoyed that after a hot day on the course. I probably won’t go to the Casino afterwards if I’m sweaty and greasy with sunscreen. The practice facilities were in top notch condition except it was time to move the tees on the range as most of the grass had been dug up from others that morning earlier or they had not moved them from the day before. The chipping and putting greens were excellent. We got to go early and were sent to Redbud which is said to be in better shape than Scissortail which we had made our reservation. There were a number of bare spots on every hole from either the summer drought or the winter freezes that hadn’t recovered. The greens were firm and fast, very few shots at the pins held their place. The tee boxes were in great shape and the rough is deep enough to swallow your ball with an incredible appetite. Had one grumpy cart attendant when we made the turn because we asked for ice since the cooler by the course was empty. The beverage carts were plentiful on a hot day and the ladies were very nice. The pace of play was poor. We waited on every hole by the time we reached the third tee. I’m a little disappointed that there was no Marshall.