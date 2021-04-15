About Gearhart Hotel McMenamins Gearhart Hotel is a historic property on the Oregon coast just northwest of Portland. In addition to the hotel dating back to 1890, it is located overlooking one of the country's oldest golf courses, Gearhart Golf Links. Overnight guests are eligible for discounted green fees. Accommodations include rooms in the original building or in the new Annex built in 2018. McMenamin's specializes in pubs and bars and you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Sand Trap Pub; the Pot Bunker bar, featuring antique golf clubs and memorabilia; or visit the Sand Bar for beer and burgers. In the new hotel annex, there is a Swingers Lounge Golf & Fitness Center, a virtual golf center from Foresight golf and a 20,000-square-foot putting green full of humps and bumps.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1890 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Room Fitness Center Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No