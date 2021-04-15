Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oregon Golf Resorts

A sunny day view from Gearhart Golf Links.
About Gearhart Hotel

McMenamins Gearhart Hotel is a historic property on the Oregon coast just northwest of Portland. In addition to the hotel dating back to 1890, it is located overlooking one of the country's oldest golf courses, Gearhart Golf Links. Overnight guests are eligible for discounted green fees. Accommodations include rooms in the original building or in the new Annex built in 2018. McMenamin's specializes in pubs and bars and you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Sand Trap Pub; the Pot Bunker bar, featuring antique golf clubs and memorabilia; or visit the Sand Bar for beer and burgers. In the new hotel annex, there is a Swingers Lounge Golf & Fitness Center, a virtual golf center from Foresight golf and a 20,000-square-foot putting green full of humps and bumps.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1890
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
Fitness CenterYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Gearhart Hotel

Images from Gearhart Hotel

Gearhart Golf Links clubhouse
View of the clubhouse from the 18th fairway at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links
A sunny day view from Gearhart Golf Links. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #1
The opening hole is a straight-ahead par 4. The fairway is wide and relatively flat so give it a ride! Your approach shot will be to a flat green that is guarded by one bunker to the right front. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #2
Hole #2 is a dogleg left with trees and houses left and mounds and trees right. A bunker to the left front and along the back guards the gre Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #3
Doesn't look like there's a flat lie from tee to green on the 3rd. The fairway rolls left and right the entire way. A huge mound with a very deep bunker guards the front of the green. The top of the flag can barely be seen. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #4 - green
A huge mound with a very deep bunker guards the front of the 4th green. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #5 - green
Hole #5 is one of two holes with a water hazard. The water is to the left of the green. No sand on this one. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #6
View of the 6th green at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #7
#7 is the second and last hole with a water hazard. Similar to hole #5 except it's straight away and the water is on the right side of the green. No sand on this one either Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links #8
View of the 8th green at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: #9
View of the 9th fairway at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: 10th green
View of the 10th green at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: 11th hole
View of the 11th hole at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: #12
View of the 12th hole at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: #16
View of the 16th hole at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart Golf Links: 17th green
View of the 17th green at Gearhart Golf Links Gearhart Golf Links

Reviews

4.9
3 Reviews (3)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Gearhart Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Montana02115
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Incredible Course

Would play here again and again. Challenging greens and interesting shots all day long. Having it attached to the McMenamins hotel is fantastic. Bunker bar is an incredible place to grab a beer after the round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Gearhart Golf Links
Default User Avatar
RmB2942533
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome

Such a great layout. Conditions were perfect! A must play on the Oregon coast.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Gearhart Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Golfomatic66
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0

Great Coastal Course

What a great surprise from years ago when this course was a cow pasture. This is a fun, well maintained course that has some easy to very challenging holes. Cost to play seems a bit high at times compared to what you would get at some of the Golfnow courses. The 19th hole is a mcmennanins bar and that makes it a great place to play.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Easy
