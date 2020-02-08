Tetherow Resort

Two of my friends played here for a morning round and had a second round scheduled for another course in Bend. Remembering they have a replay rate I asked if we could get a second time that day. They said sure and booked us 5 hours after our start time. They said with the new GPS systems they have that the pace of play was a lot faster. The GPS are great and they tell you when you are behind pace, but they can’t make you play faster. We say a marshall exactly one time during the round, at the turn, when he told us to relax and enjoy the sun despite being 17 minutes behind pace (for a 4.5 hour round!!!). We were stuck behind 4 groups of foursomes who did not appear to play much golf and were playing a scramble it appeared. While I can’t say for sure, I did not get the impression the Marshall was asking them to to hurry up. We wound up playing in just over 5 hours and had to rush to the pro shop to pay for our second round and go out. There was a fivesome in the first fairway and we were told it was smooth sailing once we got through them. When we got to the second tee there were 4 groups on the hold. We wound up playing that hole as an eightsome in order to try to see if we could get past them. When we got to #3 there was a twosome holding us up. And all we could see in front of them was group after group. I felt like the pro shop should have been honest with us about how busy the course was at that time. We played 36 at two other courses in the area and never had any trouble like this. The only saving grace is they refunded me the greens fee when we quit after #2. The impression I got is that they care about the greens fees and not about the experience of the non-member or someone who is not staying on site. I love the course, but I doubt I will be back.