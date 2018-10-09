The Retreat, Links & Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch

Decided to take advantage of Silvies $350 Buddy Stay and Play Special and make a trip up. Played the Craddock on the first day and the Hankins on the second. So review is really of both. I was a little concerned that being this is a "reversible" course, I would feel like I was playing the same track over again. On the second morning, we teed off on the Hankins and hit to the 17th green for the Craddock from the day before. After this, never really had the feeling I was playing the same course. There are 9 holes that are exclusive to one or the other course. The course, on some parts, had a links feel to it, especially on the Craddock. Overall, playing conditions were good, although the fairways looked like they were getting a little stressed and brown from the long dry summer. Being this is the first full summer open, greens are still very thin and extremely fast and unreceptive. This is one reason I gave the course a "somewhat challenging" rating. This was especially true on the 16th (if I remember correctly) 160 yard downhill par 3 on the Hankins. I unintentionally hit slightly right of the green into the rabbit brush, which I think was a better play since I would have rolled off the back had I hit the green, and hitting short means being in the bunker or uphill pitch. As it was, I was able to hit a short pitch out of the brush and salvage par. Bunkers are also lined with tall grass. Unfortunately, if you don't hit clean into the bunker, you'll be landing in it and feel more like you're playing an Open Championship. Not a complaint, but adds to the challenge and ambiance of the course. We enjoyed the scenery and solitude of the course and pretty much had it to ourselves both days. No water hazards are on either course. Overall, like the layout and the course has a lot of nice holes. However, it lacked the one or 2 "wow" holes that set it apart from other premium courses. The Pro Shop, although somewhat small, is really nice and has a great view of the valley. This is where you'll eat breakfast if you choose to stay here. The staff at the resort are extremely friendly and really go out of their way to make you feel welcome and have a great time. The cabins are excellent. Spacious with big screen TV's and all amenities and nice views of the resort. The 7 course dinner experience was well worth the money. If you're thinking about driving to Burns or John Day for a cheaper dinner, don't! The $350 special did not include food or other amenities. So it will cost you a couple hundred more for meals, drinks, and other activities besides golf. All in all, for what I paid, a great experience and would absolutely visit again.