Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oregon Golf Resorts

Wildhorse Resort and Casino

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton, Oregon 97801, US
(866) 558-0442
Visit Website
Location Map

About Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Wildhorse Resort and Casino is on Native American tribal ground in eastern Oregon three hours away from Portland. It is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This resort and casino has 300 guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park onsite. It acquired the next door Pendelton Country Club in 2019 and the historic course dating back to 1928 is now an official casino amenity. It joins the Golf Club at Birch Creek, the original golf course amenity that was designed by John Sleidel in 1997. Casino games include over 1,000 slots, bingo and live table games. There is a kids club with sitting services onsite and also a cineplex. There are eight dining options at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino ranging from buffets and a coffee shop to fine dining.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★★
Acres250
Year Opened1995
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Images from Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Wildhorse #11
The greens at Wildhorse Resort & Casino Golf Course are extremely fast, as these two golfers experience on the par 5, 495 yard #11. Bunkers almost completely surround the approach side of the green on this hol
Wildhorse #6
The Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, renowned museum of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, lies just beyond the green on #6, a 395-yard par 4.
Wildhorse #15
More water in a dry landscape - barely seen to the left, water runs along the approach half of the fairway on the 355-yard, par 4 #15, wrapping right around the back of the green in the distance, which slopes into the water. Bunkers provide the excitement
Wildhorse #18
Water and the nearby Blue Mountains provide dramatic backstops to a beautifully maintained course. Water, like this along the course's signature 18th hole, a 408-yard par 4, provides challenge on nine of the course's 18 holes. The bridge crosses the water
Wildhorse #16
It may be the shortest hole at 132 yards, but the par 3 #16 is practically an island green, surrounded by water to the front and left, with a separate water hazard to the right leaving a narrow bridge of fairway between tee and green.
Wildhorse Clubhouse
The clubhouse at the golf course at Wildhorse Resort & Casino includes a pro shop with a full array of top brands of golf apparel and equipment, as well as the Clubhouse Grill restaurant.
Wildhorse #5
Seen up close and personal....the water to the left and bunkers to the front and right protect the green on #5, a 465-yard par 5. The clubhouse can be seen in the distance.
Wildhorse Practice Area
Two beautifully maintained practice putting greens are large and undulating. This one, located near the entrance road to the clubhouse, includes a practice sand trap. Pitching is allowed around this practice green.
Wildhorse #18
Wildhorse #18
Wildhorse #2
Go for it or play safe on #2? This risk-reward hole includes the intrusion of a wheat field between the tees and the green, seen in the distance, and a lineup of bunkers just to the right of the intruding grain. To be safe, play the 325-yard, par 4 hole l
Wildhorse #8
At 145 yards it's the second shortest par 3, but #8 provides its own excitement in the form of a formidable duck pond and a full surround of bunkers, seen beyond the water.
Pendleton CC
A cloudy view from Pendleton Country Club
Pendleton CC
A view of a green at Pendleton Country Club
The GC at Birch Creek
A sunny day view of a hole from The Golf Course at Birch Creek. The GC at Birch Creek
Pendleton CC: #7
A view of the 7th green at Pendleton Country Club

Reviews

4.0
6 Reviews (6)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Wildhorse Resort Golf Course
30d91562-f63a-53cd-868c-c4b2479c2695
David1684852
Played On
Reviews 219
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Alberta Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Wildhorse Resort GC

A few miles east of Pendleton is the Wildhorse Resort & Casino GC. There is a new clubhouse in development onsite but at the moment it is still a work in progress. My check in with the pro shop was indifferent.

The course was in good playing condition, a relatively open course with rolling countryside. Each hole has five large, flat tee boxes to choose from. The rough is manageable. There are mature trees scattered about the course and the water hazards and good bunkering will provide that extra challenge to golfers.

With the Wildhorse Casino and RV park onsite you could easily stay an extra day.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Wildhorse Resort Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rpruck
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Worth the trip to northeast Oregon

My wife and I played the Whitehorse Golf Club and were not sure what to expect even though it was out choice to play it as the Oregon rep on our USA Golf tour. While it may not get the large course rankings it maybe should as it was a well maintain and very playable course. They had recently punched the greens and were very upfront about that when I had made the reservations. By the time we played them the greens were in decent shape but still showing signs of the work. The rest of the course was in great shape and the layout was nicely done. The course was not crowded so pace of play was excellent. We did catch up to a slower group and they allowed us to play through with no issue at all.
The staff was very pleasant and with the conditions of the course I would say hard working as it really was in great shape. While probably not in the most popular place it is worth a drive to play this course if you are near the area. There is also a hotel and casino on the same property so can make it in to a nice little overnight if desired.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Golf Course at Birch Creek
Default User Avatar
rtylerb2
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Great course for the money

I played with three friends and we had a great time. We paid only $20 a piece on their winter rates. The course is fun and the staff was really accommodating. After golf we had a burger and a beer in the restaurant. The food was great and the prices were reasonable. Don't miss this small town golf experience.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Golf Course at Birch Creek
Default User Avatar
louisejewell
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Walked

nice course for walking and in great shape

This country setting was lovely, surrounded by a few horse farms and fields, lots of scenery and a few deer crossed the fairway. Played on a quiet weekday and had a great round. Course has wide fairways and large fairly level greens. Enough of a challenge for me but no lost balls. Fairways and greens in good condition, rough is deep and to be avoided. Overall, a nice place to spend the afternoon walking and sharpening your game. The price was right for the daily golf now deal.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
The Golf Course at Birch Creek
Default User Avatar
kevincovert
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great Course

I really enjoyed playing 18 holes here. The staff was extremely nice and the food was great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Wildhorse Resort Golf Course
9edb12c9-eece-51a7-b170-b06141390ecc
tommyphils
Played On
Reviews 47
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Arizona Advisor
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Out of Place Oasis in the Desert

One would never expect to find such a beautiful facility essentially in the middle of nowhere, but it's here. As with most links-style courses, poor shots can be very punitive, but those shots have to be VERY bad. A good score can be had. Just keep it in play. The fairways are pretty generous. The greens are large, but above average undulations. The guys I was matched with, were on an annual trip from Spokane. The stay and play deal they had was amazingly affordable. I was envious. I could have played multiple rounds at this jewel without much arm twisting if I didn't have to be somewhere else.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me