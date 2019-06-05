Wildhorse Resort and Casino
About Wildhorse Resort and CasinoWildhorse Resort and Casino is on Native American tribal ground in eastern Oregon three hours away from Portland. It is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This resort and casino has 300 guest rooms and suites as well as an RV park onsite. It acquired the next door Pendelton Country Club in 2019 and the historic course dating back to 1928 is now an official casino amenity. It joins the Golf Club at Birch Creek, the original golf course amenity that was designed by John Sleidel in 1997. Casino games include over 1,000 slots, bingo and live table games. There is a kids club with sitting services onsite and also a cineplex. There are eight dining options at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino ranging from buffets and a coffee shop to fine dining.
Golf courses at Wildhorse Resort and Casino
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 2, Par 4, 371 yds
-
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 5, Par 5, 520 yds, 80 yds out
-
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 8, Par 3, 167 yds
-
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 10, Par 4, 400 yds
-
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 16, Par 3, 172 yds
-
Wildhorse Resort GC, Hole 18, Par 4, 474 yds
A few miles east of Pendleton is the Wildhorse Resort & Casino GC. There is a new clubhouse in development onsite but at the moment it is still a work in progress. My check in with the pro shop was indifferent.
The course was in good playing condition, a relatively open course with rolling countryside. Each hole has five large, flat tee boxes to choose from. The rough is manageable. There are mature trees scattered about the course and the water hazards and good bunkering will provide that extra challenge to golfers.
With the Wildhorse Casino and RV park onsite you could easily stay an extra day.
Worth the trip to northeast Oregon
My wife and I played the Whitehorse Golf Club and were not sure what to expect even though it was out choice to play it as the Oregon rep on our USA Golf tour. While it may not get the large course rankings it maybe should as it was a well maintain and very playable course. They had recently punched the greens and were very upfront about that when I had made the reservations. By the time we played them the greens were in decent shape but still showing signs of the work. The rest of the course was in great shape and the layout was nicely done. The course was not crowded so pace of play was excellent. We did catch up to a slower group and they allowed us to play through with no issue at all.
The staff was very pleasant and with the conditions of the course I would say hard working as it really was in great shape. While probably not in the most popular place it is worth a drive to play this course if you are near the area. There is also a hotel and casino on the same property so can make it in to a nice little overnight if desired.
Great course for the money
I played with three friends and we had a great time. We paid only $20 a piece on their winter rates. The course is fun and the staff was really accommodating. After golf we had a burger and a beer in the restaurant. The food was great and the prices were reasonable. Don't miss this small town golf experience.
nice course for walking and in great shape
This country setting was lovely, surrounded by a few horse farms and fields, lots of scenery and a few deer crossed the fairway. Played on a quiet weekday and had a great round. Course has wide fairways and large fairly level greens. Enough of a challenge for me but no lost balls. Fairways and greens in good condition, rough is deep and to be avoided. Overall, a nice place to spend the afternoon walking and sharpening your game. The price was right for the daily golf now deal.
Great Course
I really enjoyed playing 18 holes here. The staff was extremely nice and the food was great.
Out of Place Oasis in the Desert
One would never expect to find such a beautiful facility essentially in the middle of nowhere, but it's here. As with most links-style courses, poor shots can be very punitive, but those shots have to be VERY bad. A good score can be had. Just keep it in play. The fairways are pretty generous. The greens are large, but above average undulations. The guys I was matched with, were on an annual trip from Spokane. The stay and play deal they had was amazingly affordable. I was envious. I could have played multiple rounds at this jewel without much arm twisting if I didn't have to be somewhere else.