Wildhorse Resort and Casino

My wife and I played the Whitehorse Golf Club and were not sure what to expect even though it was out choice to play it as the Oregon rep on our USA Golf tour. While it may not get the large course rankings it maybe should as it was a well maintain and very playable course. They had recently punched the greens and were very upfront about that when I had made the reservations. By the time we played them the greens were in decent shape but still showing signs of the work. The rest of the course was in great shape and the layout was nicely done. The course was not crowded so pace of play was excellent. We did catch up to a slower group and they allowed us to play through with no issue at all.

The staff was very pleasant and with the conditions of the course I would say hard working as it really was in great shape. While probably not in the most popular place it is worth a drive to play this course if you are near the area. There is also a hotel and casino on the same property so can make it in to a nice little overnight if desired.