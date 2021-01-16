JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

$500 round with two junior golfers, which is fine but the experience better be worth it!

No beverage cart running in dead of summer. Pro shop didn't know, b/c I asked and they said it was.

Starter failed to mention to load up on drinks.

No water on the course!? In the dead of summer?!

Did not see any staff on the course until #9.

I asked again about beverage cart. He said no and drove off. Didn't offer to get us anything. We paid $500?

Greens were Slow, like 7 on the stimp slow. Course otherwise in good condition.

They sent me a bot survey where I shared the same details and left contact info. No one followed up.

I'll never pay for a round at TPC San Antonio again. Shame, because the Canyons is a good course. The Oaks is so-so, but it was the resort course that day.

Might be time to start staying at La Cantera, shame because some good memories we've had at the JW.