The Ledges

1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George, Utah 84770, US
(435) 634-4640
Location Map

About The Ledges

The Ledges has matured into an excellent stay-and-play golf community in St. George. More than 85 vacation rental homes have been built since 2014. They’re ideal for buddies trips or vacations with other couples. Full kitchens, outdoor patios with BBQs and rooms with their own bathrooms are all part of the luxuries. The club's Fish Rock Grille will even cater dinner or you can dine at the clubhouse instead. The course overlooks the scenic red rocks of the Snow Canyon State Park during a memorable back nine.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2006
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Ledges

Reviews

4.2
199 Reviews (199)

Reviewer Photos

The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ewaldvogel
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003435441
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u996947994
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Morning Round

The course is in great shape and is a fantastic grip it and rip it layout. Best course in St. George area for those who prefer that style of play versus target golf where you can only hit driver off of half the par 4s.

Big drivers has the green light on all but the par 3s at The Ledges.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mjdnovak
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Karlw144
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course, couple of quirky holes/greens

First time playing this course. Never had to wait, course was in very good shape, everyone we met was very friendly. Scenery was spectacular!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004815002
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
CoachGen
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005789137
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
livolsi
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
wcswingers
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

PRE MOTHER"S DAY FUN:

TREATED THE WIFE TO A ROUND OF GOLF, SHE LOVED THE COURSE, A VERY NICE GOLF COURSE. SHOT MY LOWEST ROUND IN A WHILE.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
empty99
Played On
Reviews 116
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very scenic location

Tough fast greens almost gimmicky tough on a few holes due to excessive slopes but overall a great experience. Will definitely play here again if I’m in the area. I agreed with the gripes about the gps sensor on the carts, if you are not careful it dies and force you to backup with the irritating beeps, usually near the greens when someone is putting.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u743460932
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Golf Day

Beautiful resort and golf course . Very well landscaped and maintained !

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
golfretire
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Roads closed to course

No one let us know we could not get through to course due to blocked roads for Iron Man Bike race. Very unhappy to miss the opportunity to play here.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003107047
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
RG83AFF2C3C09EAD2147
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Disappointed

Had a awful experience playing here . From the over sensitive golf carts to the rude and condescending Marshall, put the 80.00 price tag on it and you come up with awful. The course knew good and well that tee times after 3pm are going to finish after 7pm, and yet at 7 the harassment started from the Marshall to hurry up because they wanted to go home . We finished inunder the allotted time , but the groups behind us were kicked off prior to finishing. Very in professional. Our group dropped 1500.00 dollars on this course and some of our groups were not allowed to finish. Never again. Don’t waste your money on this place, there are more than plenty of other courses in the area that are nicer, less expensive and more welcoming.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001396941
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Could use cart signs in the fairways to tell you when to exit the fairway rather than shutting the cart down and requiring putting the cart in reverse.

The tee times are too frequent. We were up against the group in front and constantly being driven into from behind. The 2nd hole par 3 was the start of a real bottleneck.

No apparent bathrooms on the back nine

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159845405
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u274204607
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u205071155
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Disappointing

First off, the staff and facility were excellent. The problem I encountered began at the practice facility and was the same on the course - and that was thin grass. Don't know if it is that way all the time or just for right now. The course layout was ok, but the greens were too firm - didn't want to hold a shot in (I'm a 2 handicap). The greens were fast and mostly brown in color. When my wife and I got to number nine and the water on the left side looked like a swamp, we decided to quit. Could be we visited at the wrong time of the year.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
The Ledges Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159897143
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
