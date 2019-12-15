The Ledges
About The LedgesThe Ledges has matured into an excellent stay-and-play golf community in St. George. More than 85 vacation rental homes have been built since 2014. They’re ideal for buddies trips or vacations with other couples. Full kitchens, outdoor patios with BBQs and rooms with their own bathrooms are all part of the luxuries. The club's Fish Rock Grille will even cater dinner or you can dine at the clubhouse instead. The course overlooks the scenic red rocks of the Snow Canyon State Park during a memorable back nine.
Reviews
Great Morning Round
The course is in great shape and is a fantastic grip it and rip it layout. Best course in St. George area for those who prefer that style of play versus target golf where you can only hit driver off of half the par 4s.
Big drivers has the green light on all but the par 3s at The Ledges.
Great course, couple of quirky holes/greens
First time playing this course. Never had to wait, course was in very good shape, everyone we met was very friendly. Scenery was spectacular!
PRE MOTHER"S DAY FUN:
TREATED THE WIFE TO A ROUND OF GOLF, SHE LOVED THE COURSE, A VERY NICE GOLF COURSE. SHOT MY LOWEST ROUND IN A WHILE.
Very scenic location
Tough fast greens almost gimmicky tough on a few holes due to excessive slopes but overall a great experience. Will definitely play here again if I’m in the area. I agreed with the gripes about the gps sensor on the carts, if you are not careful it dies and force you to backup with the irritating beeps, usually near the greens when someone is putting.
Golf Day
Beautiful resort and golf course . Very well landscaped and maintained !
Roads closed to course
No one let us know we could not get through to course due to blocked roads for Iron Man Bike race. Very unhappy to miss the opportunity to play here.
Disappointed
Had a awful experience playing here . From the over sensitive golf carts to the rude and condescending Marshall, put the 80.00 price tag on it and you come up with awful. The course knew good and well that tee times after 3pm are going to finish after 7pm, and yet at 7 the harassment started from the Marshall to hurry up because they wanted to go home . We finished inunder the allotted time , but the groups behind us were kicked off prior to finishing. Very in professional. Our group dropped 1500.00 dollars on this course and some of our groups were not allowed to finish. Never again. Don’t waste your money on this place, there are more than plenty of other courses in the area that are nicer, less expensive and more welcoming.
Could use cart signs in the fairways to tell you when to exit the fairway rather than shutting the cart down and requiring putting the cart in reverse.
The tee times are too frequent. We were up against the group in front and constantly being driven into from behind. The 2nd hole par 3 was the start of a real bottleneck.
No apparent bathrooms on the back nine
Disappointing
First off, the staff and facility were excellent. The problem I encountered began at the practice facility and was the same on the course - and that was thin grass. Don't know if it is that way all the time or just for right now. The course layout was ok, but the greens were too firm - didn't want to hold a shot in (I'm a 2 handicap). The greens were fast and mostly brown in color. When my wife and I got to number nine and the water on the left side looked like a swamp, we decided to quit. Could be we visited at the wrong time of the year.