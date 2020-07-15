Wolf Creek Resort

Wolf Creek is a pretty decent course. Front 9 is definitely the best of the two. Great views, especially some of the green sites. Not a very tough course, but because of the elevation change on some of the holes, distance control is key. The course was in pretty good shape. There were some wet and muddy spots on the fairways but it didn't really impact the way I played. If you're ever up in the Eden area, I highly recommend playing here.