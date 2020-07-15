Wolf Creek Resort
3718 N Wolf Creek Drive, Eden, Utah 84310, US
(801) 745-3737
About Wolf Creek ResortThe Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah, conveniently located less than an hour from the Salt Lake City International Airport, is a master-planned community. Golfers looking to stay can choose from condos, townhomes and private residences for vacations or even extended stays. The resort fosters an active lifestyle with a golf course, new fitness center, community pools and hot tubs, trails, three ski resorts and the Wolf Creek Adventure Center for equipment rentals and guided tours/adventures. The Links Bistro feeds golfers inside the clubhouse. The golf course boasts nice views of the Ogden Valley, Pineview Reservoir and Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski areas.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres2800
Year Opened1963
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesFractional Ownership
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Wolf Creek Resort
Images from Wolf Creek Resort
Reviews
3.7
Reviewer Photos
Played On 07/15/2020
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Good mountain course
Wolf Creek is a pretty decent course. Front 9 is definitely the best of the two. Great views, especially some of the green sites. Not a very tough course, but because of the elevation change on some of the holes, distance control is key. The course was in pretty good shape. There were some wet and muddy spots on the fairways but it didn't really impact the way I played. If you're ever up in the Eden area, I highly recommend playing here.
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Played On 07/25/2012
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
don't go right after winter. Takes all summer to get fairly good conditions.
Forget the 5 stars. Also forget seeing any tee times available on golfnow they are never offered since they were added to golfnow.
Conditions Poor
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Difficulty Moderate