Minnesuing Acres
8084 Minnesuing Acres Drive, Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin 54849, US
(715) 374-2262
About Minnesuing AcresMinnesuing Acres is more an executive retreat than a resort for a group buddies trip, but it has components of both. It is located on the shores of Lake Minnesuing with all sorts of activities: archery, boating (pontoons, fishing and skiing), canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, mountain biking, and golf on a par-3 course and driving range. The Lodge must be rented out by the group and is all-inclusive with meals and more.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1961
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesSuite, Room
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No