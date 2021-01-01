About Minnesuing Acres Minnesuing Acres is more an executive retreat than a resort for a group buddies trip, but it has components of both. It is located on the shores of Lake Minnesuing with all sorts of activities: archery, boating (pontoons, fishing and skiing), canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, mountain biking, and golf on a par-3 course and driving range. The Lodge must be rented out by the group and is all-inclusive with meals and more.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1961 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual Room Types Suite, Room Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No