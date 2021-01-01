Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Minnesuing Acres

About
Courses
Reviews
8084 Minnesuing Acres Drive, Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin 54849, US
(715) 374-2262
Visit Website
Location Map

About Minnesuing Acres

Minnesuing Acres is more an executive retreat than a resort for a group buddies trip, but it has components of both. It is located on the shores of Lake Minnesuing with all sorts of activities: archery, boating (pontoons, fishing and skiing), canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, mountain biking, and golf on a par-3 course and driving range. The Lodge must be rented out by the group and is all-inclusive with meals and more.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1961
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesSuite, Room
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Minnesuing Acres

Reviews

No reviews

