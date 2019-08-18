About Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort Sprawling out across 2,750 acres, Palmas del Mar is one of the largest master-planned resort and real estate developments in the Caribbean. The gated community, located in southeast Puerto Rico roughly 35 miles from San Juan, is stocked with shopping, spas, 20 restaurants, an English-language Palmas Academy (Pre-K through 12th grade), a 60-acre tropical rain forest, 32 different neighborhoods, a marina, beach club, a 20-court tennis complex, equestrian center and 36 holes of golf by Rees Jones and Gary Player. Residents whiz around the community in golf carts. Beyond the Wyndham's accommodations, Surfside Palmas Resorts also rents out homes, villas, apartments and more.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 2750 Year Opened 1992 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental, Fractional Ownership Pool Outdoor, Adults Only Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Marina Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No