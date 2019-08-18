Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort
About Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf ResortSprawling out across 2,750 acres, Palmas del Mar is one of the largest master-planned resort and real estate developments in the Caribbean. The gated community, located in southeast Puerto Rico roughly 35 miles from San Juan, is stocked with shopping, spas, 20 restaurants, an English-language Palmas Academy (Pre-K through 12th grade), a 60-acre tropical rain forest, 32 different neighborhoods, a marina, beach club, a 20-court tennis complex, equestrian center and 36 holes of golf by Rees Jones and Gary Player. Residents whiz around the community in golf carts. Beyond the Wyndham's accommodations, Surfside Palmas Resorts also rents out homes, villas, apartments and more.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2750
Year Opened1992
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental, Fractional Ownership
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort
Humacao, HumacaoResort4.01
Humacao, HumacaoResort0.00
Reviews
4.0
Played On 08/18/2019
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging