GOLFPASS BONUS TEE TIME CREDIT OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Two Bonus Tee Time Credits Promotion Terms & Conditions

This "Two Bonus Tee Time Credits Promotion" offer (the "Offer") is only valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers. Offer is valid beginning 1/24/23 and runs through 2/7/23. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout, at which point the Offer will be automatically applied. Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. If starting The Offer via a free trial, a valid GOLF account with credit card must still be used at the time of checkout. Once The Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge (the "Trial") including one (1) waived fee with a booking on GolfNow. At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass+ membership with full benefits will begin and you will be charged $99 for The Offer. You will receive your two (2) additional $10 Monthly Tee Time Credits via email within 24 hours of beginning the paid membership. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. Following the first twelve (12) months, your GolfPass+ Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate for twelve (12) months (currently $99) plus any applicable taxes unless you turn automatic renewal off on your account page before your renewal date. The 'Monthly tee time credit' ($10 per month, up to $120 total, plus two (2) additional $10 Monthly Tee Time Credits per the special offer), ten (10) waived booking fees, ten (10) Tee Time Protection, and $40 TaylorMadeGolf.com store credit toward any TaylorMade gear or other promotional gift will only be provided after the paid membership has begun. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.