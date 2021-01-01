Private Clubs

Imagine the lifestyle for your family at your very own private golf and country club. Golf Advisor is partnering up with some of the top clubs around the world to provide you the latest information on each club's offering. Get in touch with someone from the club and learn if one of their membership options is right for you. Or, host your next event at one of these properties. Browse by state or by club below.

When you are looking for your perfect golf or country club, you need to know more than just the course's slope and rating. You need the inside scoop about all the amenities and programs the membership has to offer. Golf Advisor takes you inside the club and helps you make one of the most important decisions there is: what club should you join? We help you see the club and learn about recent property upgrades or the big plans for the future. We share club history with you and help you connect with the staff for your final analysis. Our Private Clubs pages on Golf Advisor will guide you in making the best membership decision for you and your family.

Featured Clubs
Geronimo at Desert Mountain Club
Arizona Private Clubs
Desert Mountain Club
Learn more and browse real estate and membership information at Desert Mountain Club, located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #18
Georgia Private Clubs
Reynolds Lake Oconee
Timbers Kauai
Hawaii Private Clubs
Timbers Kauai
Querencia
Mexico Private Clubs
Querencia Private Golf & Beach Club
Learn about the lifestyle at Querencia Golf & Beach Club, an exclusive Cabo oasis.
Browse Private Clubs by State
Desert Mountain Club - No. 7 - walking
Arizona Private Clubs
Silver Creek Valley Country Club
California Private Clubs
Tumble Brook CC - Green Nine: #9
Connecticut Private Clubs
Delaware Private Clubs
Sawgrass Country Club pool.jpg
Florida Private Clubs
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Georgia Private Clubs
Timbers Kauai exterior view and golf course
Hawaii Private Clubs
Elgin CC: #1
Illinois Private Clubs
Brookridge GCC
Kansas Private Clubs
Calvert Crossing GC
Louisiana Private Clubs
Cattail Creek Country Club
Maryland Private Clubs
Querencia - view
Mexico Private Clubs
Belvedere Golf Club
Michigan Private Clubs
Hazeltine National Golf Club To Host 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Minnesota Private Clubs
Bellerive Country Club
Missouri Private Clubs
Manchester CC
New Hampshire Private Clubs
Mid South Club - no. 1
North Carolina Private Clubs
Pronghorn Golf Club
Oregon Private Clubs
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Cassique Kiawah Island Club putting green
South Carolina Private Clubs
Westhaven Golf Club
Tennessee Private Clubs
Meadowbrook CC
Virginia Private Clubs
More Private Golf Clubs and Communities
Learn more about the membership experience at our partner private clubs.
Philmont Country Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Philmont Country Club
Get to know Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Orange-Tree-Golf-Club-Membership.jpg
Florida Private Clubs
Orange Tree Golf Club
Get to know Orange Tree Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Yardley Country Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Yardley Country Club
Get to know Yardley Country Club in Buck's County, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
latrobe country club classic: Season 2019
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Latrobe Country Club
Get to know Latrobe Country Club near Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Longue Vue Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Longue Vue Club
Get to know Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Westborough Country Club
Missouri Private Clubs
Westborough Country Club
Get to know Westborough Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Pine Valley Country Club Golf
North Carolina Private Clubs
Pine Valley Country Club
Get to know Pine Valley Country Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Kings Creek Country Club
Delaware Private Clubs
Kings Creek Country Club
Get to know Kings Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Walnut Creek Country Club
Michigan Private Clubs
Walnut Creek Country Club
Get to know Walnut Creek Country Club in South Lyon, Michigan. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Cattail Creek Country Club
Maryland Private Clubs
Cattail Creek Country Club
Get to know Cattail Creek Country Club in Glenwood, Maryland. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Jacksonville Golf and Country Club
Florida Private Clubs
Jacksonville Golf and Country Club
Get to know Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Heathrow Country Club.jpeg
Florida Private Clubs
Heathrow Country Club & Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes
Get to know Heathrow Country Club & Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Andalusia Country Club
California Private Clubs
Andalusia Country Club
Get to know Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Toscana Country Club
California Private Clubs
Toscana Country Club
Get to know Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Rio Verde Country Club
Arizona Private Clubs
Rio Verde Country Club
Get to know Rio Verde Country Club in Rio Verde, Arizona. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Manchester Country Club
New Hampshire Private Clubs
Manchester Country Club
Get to know Manchester Country Club in Bedford, New Hampshire. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Clearfield Curwensville Country Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Clearfield Curwensville Country Club
Get to know Clearfield Curwensville Country Club in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Silverado Country Club
California Private Clubs
Silverado Country Club
Get to know Silverado Country Club in Napa, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Gallery Golf Club
Arizona Private Clubs
The Gallery Golf Club
Get to know The Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Tiburon Golf Club
Florida Private Clubs
Tiburon Golf Club
Get to know Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Club at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Florida Private Clubs
The Club at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Get to know The Club at Hammock Beach in Pam Coast, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club
Arizona Private Clubs
Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club
Get to know Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club in Wickenburg, Arizona. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Minnesota Private Clubs
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Get to know Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Country Club of Lexington
South Carolina Private Clubs
Country Club of Lexington
Get to know Country Club of Lexington in Lexington, South Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Haig Point Club
South Carolina Private Clubs
Haig Point Club
Get to know Haig Point Club in Daufuskie Landing, South Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Tamarisk Country Club
California Private Clubs
Tamarisk Country Club
Get to know Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Westmoreland Country Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Westmoreland Country Club
Get to know Westmoreland Country Club in Export, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club
Florida Private Clubs
Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club
Get to know Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Banyan Cay Golf Club
Florida Private Clubs
Banyan Cay Golf Club
Get to know Banyan Cay Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Elgin Country Club
Illinois Private Clubs
Elgin Country Club
Get to know Elgin Country Club in Elgin, Illinois. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Meadowbrook Country Club
Florida Private Clubs
Meadowbrook Country Club
Get to know Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond, Virginia. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Rancho La Quinta Country Club
California Private Clubs
Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Get to know Rancho La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Cripple Creek Country Club
Delaware Private Clubs
Cripple Creek Country Club
Get to know Cripple Creek Country Club in Dagsboro, Delaware. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Quarry at La Quinta
California Private Clubs
The Quarry at La Quinta
Get to know The Quarry in La Quinta, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Dellwood Country Club
Minnesota Private Clubs
Dellwood Country Club
Get to know Dellwood Country Club in Dellwood, Minnesota. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Heidelberg Country Club
Pennsylvania Private Clubs
Heidelberg Country Club
Get to know Heidelberg Country Club in Bernville, Pennsylvania. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Calvert Crossing Golf Club
Louisiana Private Clubs
Calvert Crossing Golf Club
Get to know Calvert Crossing Golf Club in Calhoun, Louisiana. Learn about membership, golf and events.
BallenIsles Country Club
Florida Private Clubs
BallenIsles Country Club
Get to know Ballenisles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Virginian
Virginia Private Clubs
The Virginian
Get to know The Virginian in Bristol, Virginia. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Southern Trace Country Club
Louisiana Private Clubs
Southern Trace Country Club
Get to know Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport, Louisiana. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Clubhouse at Pronghorn
Oregon Private Clubs
Pronghorn Club
Get to know the Pronghorn Club in Bend, Oregon. Learn about membership, real estate, golf, amenities and events.
Westhaven Golf Club
Tennessee Private Clubs
Westhaven Golf Club
Get to know Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club
Florida Private Clubs
Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club
Get to know Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club in Coral Gables, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Reserve Club at Woodside
South Carolina Private Clubs
The Reserve Club at Woodside
Get to know The Reserve Club at Woodside in Aiken, South Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Kingsmill Resort
Virginia Private Clubs
Kingsmill Resort
Get to know Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Springfield Country Club
Massachusetts Private Clubs
Springfield Country Club
Get to know Springfield Country Club in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Learn about membership, golf and events.
ibis-private-club-page-hero.jpg
Florida Private Clubs
The Club At Ibis
Ironwood Country Club - mountain views
California Private Clubs
Ironwood Country Club
The Falls Club
Florida Private Clubs
The Falls Club
Get to know The Falls Club in Lake Worth, Florida. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Club at Savannah Quarters
Georgia Private Clubs
The Club at Savannah Quarters
Get to know The Club at Savannah Quarters in Savannah, Georgia. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Bayside Resort Golf Club
Delaware Private Clubs
Bayside Resort Golf Club
Get to know Bayside Resort Golf Club in Shelbyville, Delaware. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Champion Hills
North Carolina Private Clubs
Champion Hills
Get to know Champion Hills in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Brookridge Golf & Fitness
Brookridge Golf & Fitness
Get to know Brookridge Golf & Fitness in Overland Park, Kansas. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Pine Tree Country Club
Alabama Private Clubs
Pine Tree Country Club
Get to know Pine Tree Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Belfair
South Carolina Private Clubs
Belfair
Get to know Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The S at Rancho Mirage
California Private Clubs
The S at Rancho Mirage
Get to know The S at Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Lakeshore Yacht & Country Club
New York Private Clubs
Lakeshore Yacht & Country Club
Get to know Lakeshore Yacht & Country Club in Cicero, New York. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Valley Country Club
Rhode Island Private Clubs
Valley Country Club
Get to know Valley Country Club in Warwick, Rhode Island. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Corral de Tierra Country Club
California Private Clubs
Corral de Tierra Country Club
Get to know Corral de Tierra Country Club in Corral de Tierra, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Old Overton Club
Alabama Private Clubs
Old Overton Club
Get to know Old Overton Club in Vestevia Hill, Alabama. Learn about membership, golf and events.
The Club at Seven Canyons
Arizona Private Clubs
The Club at Seven Canyons
Get to know Seven Canyons in Sedona, Arizona. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Silver Creek Valley Country Club
California Private Clubs
Silver Creek Valley Country Club
Get to know Silver Creek Valley Country Club in San Jose, California. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Salina Country Club
Kansas Private Clubs
Salina Country Club
Get to know Salina Country Club in Salina, Kansas. Learn about membership, golf and events.
Private club and lifestyle videos
Private Clubs spotlight: Haig Point
Private Clubs spotlight: Haig Point
1:45
Hole-by-hole tour of Elgin Country Club
Hole-by-hole tour of Elgin Country Club
5:17
Greg Norman's Seven Lakes Ranch
Greg Norman's Seven Lakes Ranch
1:02
Spotlight on Sawgrass Country Club
Spotlight on Sawgrass Country Club
1:20
19th hole: Sawgrass Country Club's Bourbon Basil Smash
19th hole: Sawgrass Country Club's Bourbon Basil Smash
0:55
Scientific study proves golf is good for your health
Scientific study proves golf is good for your health
4:44
Fashion review: Latest golf apparel styles for 2020
Fashion review: Latest golf apparel styles for 2020
7:19
Malbon Golf: Stylish apparel for the golfing lifestyle
Malbon Golf: Stylish apparel for the golfing lifestyle
2:31
Practice putting anytime with Synthetic Turf
Practice putting anytime with Synthetic Turf
2:04
Golf Advisor Trends Report: Surprising declines and rises in real estate
Golf Advisor Trends Report: Surprising declines and rises in real estate
3:23
Latest private club and real estate content
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
9 Min Read
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker
Augusta - city skyline
Articles
5 Min Read
10 best 'little' U.S. golf cities
From Augusta to Reno, these unsung, smaller U.S. cities have major golf scenes. Ready to become a resident?
By Brandon Tucker
Gretzky home - Sherwood Country Club
Articles
1 Min Read
A 'Great' golf home for sale in California
This $22.9-million-dollar estate near Sherwood Country Club has connections to golf, hockey and baseball stars.
By Jason Scott Deegan
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four
Articles
3 Min Read
Make way for hoodies on the golf course
You can win a pro tournament at Wentworth in one. Should you don one for a round at your club?
By Brandon Tucker
creighton-farms-nicklaus-house.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Waiting out the market is a Cool Golf Thing
Someone's about to move into a house built for Jack.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cc-orlando-memberships.jpeg
Articles
7 Min Read
What golf club membership is right for you?
There are all sorts of ways to enjoy the privileges of membership at a golf course, from the muni punch card to private club ownership.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
West Course at Winged Foot
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing the US Open host course a month after the tournament is a Cool Golf Thing
Tee it up for a great cause at Winged Foot and other great clubs.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Seven Lakes Ranch - Greg Norman
Articles
1 Min Read
Shark Shack: Greg Norman selling his Colorado ranch for $40 million
The 11,900-acre property includes a lodge, cottages and saloon.
By Jason Scott Deegan
David Chai Hualalai.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
The most delicious hole in golf
Why not spice up a par 5 with an oyster farm? Or harvest honey from bee hives or tap trees for maple syrup? The golf industry is getting creative and tasty at these courses.
By Brandon Tucker
Querencia residences
Articles
7 Min Read
Cabo: A hot market for home buyers
Golf development is driving lot sales and home construction throughout Mexico's Baja Peninsula.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Private golf course sign
Articles
4 Min Read
Is your country club too stuffy for golf's 21st century?
Private clubs should lighten up their rules to survive in today's climate.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Course at Sewanee walk
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing the long game: New study finds golf can help you live longer
Researchers analyzed data from the Cardiovascular Health Study, a study of risk factors for heart disease and stroke in adults 65 or older, and found golfers fared positively.
By Brandon Tucker
