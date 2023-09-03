Members Week Social Giveaways

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are eighteen (18) or older as of August 28, 2023. The Members Week Social Giveaway (“Promotion”) will commence on August 28, 2023 at 12:01 A.M. Eastern Time (“ET”) and continue through September 3, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Promotion Period”). During the Promotion Period, GolfNow, LLC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (collectively “Sponsors”) will award up to six (6) total prizes (“Prizes,” each a “Prize”). Each Prize will consist of the following: one (1) GolfPass prize pack. Prizes will be awarded while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. The Promotion will consist of six (6) individual giveaways (each a “Giveaway”). Each Giveaway will begin at a specified time as provided on the Website (defined below) and continue while supplies last (“Giveaway Period”). To enter each Giveaway, during each Giveaway Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the @GolfPass Instagram page located at https://www.instagram.com/GolfPass/ (“Website”) and follow @GolfPass, like the post, and answer the proposed question in the comments section of the Giveaway post that will be posted on Website during each Giveaway Period (“Entry”). For each Giveaway, one (1) random entrant who successfully submits an eligible Entry (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) will be the potential winner (“Winner”), subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsor will notify potential Winner through the Website, and potential Winner will be required to provide their name and contact information, including email address and mailing address. Limit one (1) Prize per person, family or household member. Prizes are redeemable through the end of each Giveaway Period. Sponsors' decision cannot be appealed. Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize, including shipping and handling, is fifty dollars ($100.00). ERV of all Prizes, including shipping and handling, is six hundred ($600.00). The collection and use of personal information collected below will be governed by the Sponsors’ privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy . This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.