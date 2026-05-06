Choose the right plan for your game
Review features and pricing to get started with the membership that works best for you.
Ad-Free Video Streaming for 50% OFF
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
- ✓ Exclusive Member Pricing
- ✓ Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
- ✓ Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
- ✓ Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
Ad-Free Video Streaming for 50% OFF
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
- ✓ Exclusive Member Pricing
- ✓ Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
- ✓ Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
- ✓ Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
Renews at $49/year after the first year unless canceled.
Ad-Free Video Streaming
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
- ✓ Exclusive Member Pricing
- ✓ Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
- ✓ Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
- ✓ Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
Ad-Free Video Streaming
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
- ✓ Exclusive Member Pricing
- ✓ Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
- ✓ Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
- ✓ Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
*Credit card will be charged after free trial
Ad-Free Video Streaming + Tee Time Benefits
All the benefits of GolfPass Video, plus:
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ $120 in GolfNow/TeeOff tee time promo codes ($10 monthly)
- ✓ Waived fees on 12 bookings (up to 4 players per reservation)
- ✓ Tee time protection on up to 12 tee time bookings
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ 12 months of Peacock Premium ($10.99/mo. value)
Ad-Free Video Streaming + Tee Time Benefits
All the benefits of GolfPass Video, plus:
- ✓ Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
- ✓ $120 in GolfNow/TeeOff tee time promo codes ($10 monthly)
- ✓ Waived fees on 12 bookings (up to 4 players per reservation)
- ✓ Tee time protection on up to 12 tee time bookings
- ✓ Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
- ✓ 12 months of Peacock Premium ($10.99/mo. value)
Renews at $119/year unless canceled. GolfPass Points cannot be applied to renewals.
Ad-Free Video Streaming + Tee Time Benefits
All the benefits of GolfPass Video, plus:
- ✓ $10 GolfNow/TeeOff promo code each month
- ✓ Waived fees on 1 booking each month (up to 4 players per reservation)
- ✓ Tee time protection on 1 booking each month
Ad-Free Video Streaming + Tee Time Benefits
All the benefits of GolfPass Video, plus:
- ✓ $10 GolfNow/TeeOff promo code each month
- ✓ Waived fees on 1 booking each month (up to 4 players per reservation)
- ✓ Tee time protection on 1 booking each month
*Credit card will be charged after free trial
Compare plans
GolfPass Video AnnualGET 50% OFF
View Benefits
|Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
|✓
|Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
|✓
|Exclusive Member Pricing
|✓
|Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
|✓
|Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
|✓
|Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
|✓
|Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
|✓
|Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
|✓
GolfPass+ AnnualUNLOCK SAVINGS
View Benefits
|Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
|✓
|$120 in GolfNow/TeeOff tee time promo codes ($10 monthly)
|✓
|Waived fees on 12 bookings (up to 4 players per reservation)
|✓
|Tee time protection on up to 12 tee time bookings
|✓
|Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
|✓
|12 months of Peacock Premium ($10.99/mo. value)
|✓
|
Compare plans
|
GolfPass Video Annual
Renews at $49/year after the first year unless canceled.
|
GolfPass+ Annual
Renews at $119/year unless canceled. GolfPass Points cannot be applied to renewals.
|Double the value of your GolfPass Points toward a GolfPass membership
|✓ —
|✓
|Watch Big Break, Feherty, and other GOLF Channel favorites
|✓ —
|✓
|Exclusive Member Pricing
|✓ —
|✓
|Travel credit for stay-and-play packages ($100 max value)
|✓ —
|✓
|Earn $10 for every friend you refer (up to $100)
|✓ —
|✓
|Earn and redeem GolfPass Points for more savings
|✓ —
|✓
|Thousands of ad-free video instruction tips
|✓ —
|✓
|Stream GolfPass anywhere, anytime
|✓ —
|✓
|
$120 in GolfNow/TeeOff tee time promo codes ($10 monthly)
GolfPass+ Annual plan only
|—
|✓
|
Waived fees on 12 bookings (up to 4 players per reservation)
GolfPass+ Annual plan only
|—
|✓
|
Tee time protection on up to 12 tee time bookings
GolfPass+ Annual plan only
|—
|✓
|
12 months of Peacock Premium ($10.99/mo. value)
GolfPass+ Annual plan only
|—
|✓
|$10 GolfNow/TeeOff promo code each month
|—
|✓
|Waived fees on 1 booking each month (up to 4 players per reservation)
|—
|✓
|Tee time protection on 1 booking each month
|—
|✓
Total:$0Try 7-days free