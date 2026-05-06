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Members Month is here!
Your GolfPass Points are worth double when applied toward a GolfPass+ Annual membership.
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Peacock: Ltd. time. Not incl. in free trial. After 12 mos., plan auto-renews at then-current retail price (+ tax) until you cancel. Must redeem w/in 12 mos. Terms apply.

Take your game to the next level with a GolfPass+ Annual membership

Play more golf all year with $120 worth of monthly tee time promo codes, waived fees, tee time protection, GolfPass Points, and exclusive instruction from tour pros and their coaches.
No Fees
Waived Convenience Fees
You'll enjoy waived convenience fees on 12 GolfNow tee time bookings, for up to 4 players each booking. (That's up to 48 players' tee times!)
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Tee Time Protection
When plans change, you can modify or cancel up to 12 tee time reservations up to one hour before play without penalty.
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$10 Monthly Tee Time Promo Codes
That’s $120 in tee time promo codes a year to go play golf any time, any day you want, eligible on thousands of GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Times.
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Earn and Redeem GolfPass Points
Earn Points on GolfNow and TeeOff bookings and redeem them any time, any day to save on Hot Deals and TeeOff DEAL Times. Access GolfPass Points now on your GolfPass+ member dashboard.
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Access to Expert Instruction
Play better golf with video lessons from today's top Tour pros and coaches including Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry, Michelle Wie West, Nathalie Sheehan, and more.
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12 Months of Peacock Included
Stream live sports events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more! (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. See terms below.)
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Your insider pass to Peacock

Live Sports
Live Sports
All-new Peacock Originals
All-new Peacock Originals
Movies
Movies
Watch Yellowstone on Peacock
TV Shows
Daily News
Daily News

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is GolfPass?

GolfPass makes it easier to play more and play better by bringing together the best of golf - including monthly tee time credits, instruction from top tour pros and their coaches, original shows and more - into one membership. Other benefits include a monthly $10 tee time credit, waived booking fees and tee time protection on 10 tee time bookings, GolfPass Points on qualifying rounds through GolfNow and TeeOff, and 12 months of Peacock at no additional cost (currently $7.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply). See terms below.

Does GolfPass offer a trial membership?

Yes, and it is free. In order to receive the seven (7) day free trial, you must have a payment method on file. Upon expiration of the 7-day free trial, you will be automatically charged the applicable rate for your subscription (monthly or annual, depending on which you chose), and your subscription will automatically renew for the same duration (monthly or annual) at the then-current rate until you cancel. To avoid being charged, cancel prior to the expiration of the 7-day free trial. To cancel, go to the Manage Membership page and turn auto-renew off. 

Within the GolfPass and GolfPass + free trial, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass free of charge with unlimited access to all GolfPass video content. 

The GolfPass+ free trial also offers one (1) booking for up to four (4) players with waived fees on GolfNow. 

What benefits will I receive as part of my GolfPass free trial?

GolfPass+ Free Trial: Once your free trial starts, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge, including one (1) booking up to four (4) players with waived fees on GolfNow. In addition, you will have unlimited access to all GolfPass video content.

GolfPass Video: Once your free trial starts, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass Video free of charge. You'll be able to enjoy streaming world-class instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches, plus GolfPass originals and Golf Channel classics, at home or on your mobile device.

What benefits will I receive at the end of my free trial?

At the end of your GolfPass+ trial, you will be charged for the GolfPass+ annual membership for the applicable annual rate ($119), plus any applicable taxes. Once this happens, all your GolfPass+ benefits will be available, including your $10 monthly tee time credits, waived fees and tee time protection on 10 tee time bookings, GolfPass Points on qualifying rounds through GolfNow and TeeOff, and 12 months of Peacock ($7.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply) See terms below.

If you have a GolfPass Video free trial, you will be charged for the GolfPass Video annual membership for the applicable annual rate ($49), plus any applicable taxes. Once this happens, you will continue to have full access to stream anywhere with the free GolfPass app.

Will I be notified before my membership renews?

Yes! All annual memberships get notified via email as early as 30 days ahead of the renewal date. You can conveniently with two clicks make sure ‘Auto-Renew’ is enabled so none of your exclusive benefits are interrupted. To avoid auto-renewal/cancel, go to the Manage Membership page and turn auto-renew off prior to your renewal date. 

Can I cancel my GolfPass membership?

To cancel your subscription, go to the Manage Membership page and turn auto-renew off prior to your renewal date. Your cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of your current subscription period and you will continue to have access to your membership until that date (unless otherwise noted). 

Refunds:  Monthly GolfPass memberships are non-refundable and there are no refunds or credits for partially used periods. Annual GolfPass memberships payments are refundable only under the following circumstances: (1) You cancel your annual GolfPass membership within the first thirty (30) days of purchase; and (2) You have not used any available GolfPass membership benefits following your purchase of the annual GolfPass membership. There will be no refunds or credits for partially used periods, for either monthly or annual GolfPass Memberships. 

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GolfPass+ Annual - Double GolfPass Points Offer
Based on your GolfPass Points balance on [Date], eligible users with a GolfPass Points balance of a minimum redemption threshold in their GolfNow account will be able to apply all or a portion of their GolfPass Points toward the purchase of a new GolfPass+ membership on the GolfNow website or mobile app. GolfPass Points can be used towards the purchase of a GolfPass+ membership, up to the full amount, including any applicable taxes. A valid GolfNow account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout, at which point the GolfPass Points balance must be selected to be applied. GolfPass Points cannot be applied to purchases made via guest checkout. GolfPass Points are worth double the value when applied towards a GolfPass+ membership, offer expires 8/31/2026. Following the first twelve (12) months, your GolfPass+ membership will automatically renew on an annual basis and your credit card on file will be charged at the then-applicable rate plus any applicable taxes unless you turn automatic renewal off on your account page before your renewal date. GolfPass Points and/or Account credits cannot be applied towards renewal payments. Any GolfPass+ benefits, including but not limited to the 'Monthly tee time promo code' ($10 per month, up to $120 total), ten (12) waived booking fees, ten (12) Tee Time Protection, and/or access to Peacock, will only be provided after any free trial has ended and your paid membership has begun. GolfPass Points are non-transferable and have no cash value outside of a GolfNow or GolfPass purchase. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfNow reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

GolfPass+ Annual
This "One Free Week of GolfPass+ Annual" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass+ Annual subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ Annual free of charge (the "Trial") including one (1) booking with waived fees on GolfNow. At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass+ Annual Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($119) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. The 'Monthly promo code', twelve (12) waived booking fees, twelve (12) Tee Time Protections or other promotional gift will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

GolfPass Video
This "One Free Week of GolfPass Video" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass free of charge (the "Trial"). At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass Video Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($49) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. Any applicable promotional gifts will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun.Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

Peacock x GolfPass Terms and Conditions

MODIFIED AS OF APRIL 21, 2026

After your paid qualifying GolfPass+ subscription has begun, eligible GolfPass+ subscribers will receive a code (the “Code”) that grants access to Peacock’s ad-supported, video on demand offering currently branded as Peacock Premium (“Peacock Premium”) subject to all applicable terms and conditions, for 12 months (“Access Period”) at no charge (currently a $10.99/month retail value). This Code is valid for 12 months from the date received and is subject to early termination (the “Redemption Period”). Code becomes void once redeemed or expired and must be redeemed by the last date of the Redemption Period. Eligible GolfPass+ subscribers who continue to meet the eligibility requirements below will receive a new Code upon a qualifying GolfPass+ subscription renewal.

You can start your Access Period by signing up for Peacock Premium at the Offer redemption link emailed to you by GolfPass and using this Code at the time of enrollment. You are only eligible to redeem this offer if you: (i) are a new or existing GolfPass+ Annual or GolfPass+ VIP Annual subscriber (each, a “Subscriber”); (ii) remain in good standing as a paying Subscriber during the Access Period; (iii) are 18 years of age or older and reside in the United States; and (iv) provide Peacock with a valid payment method. Offer excludes GolfPass subscribers on a free trial, GolfPass Video subscribers, and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon).

Redemption of this Code and your use of Peacock Premium during and after your Access Period (if applicable) are subject to the Terms of Use, available at peacocktv.com/terms, and Privacy Policy, available at peacocktv.com/privacy, and the terms hereof. Programming and content subject to change. Unless you cancel or enter a new Code received from a qualifying GolfPass+ subscription renewal before the end of your Access Period, when your Access Period expires, you will be charged for your Peacock Premium subscription at the then-current monthly fee (plus applicable taxes and fees), which will auto-renew on a monthly basis unless and until you cancel. To cancel your subscription, see peacocktv.com/cancellation. In the event of cancellation, no credits or refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid.

While supplies last. Peacock reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time and for any reason. After such time, Peacock shall not be obligated to accept redemptions or any further attempts to use any Code. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No cash value, except as required by law. Cannot be combined with any other offer, including any offer redeemed in the past 12 months. One-time use only; limit one Code per GolfPass account. Not for resale; void if sold, transferred or exchanged.

Disclaimer:

Limited time offer. Excludes GolfPass subscribers on a free trial, GolfPass Video subscribers, and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon). Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock must take additional steps to redeem offer. After offer ends, plan auto-renews at the then-current retail price (plus tax) until you cancel. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply: Offer Terms. Peacock promotional code expires after 12 mos.

Peacock © Peacock TV LLC. All other programs and/or marks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

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