What's New on GolfPass
The Golf Fix
Better Wedge Play – Thomas Tactics
6:55
Build A Better Game: Swing Checkpoints
Checkpoint #1 – The Setup
9:24
The Golf Fix
Ball Striking – Fat and Thin Shots
9:24
The Golf Fix
Longest Year Ever – Clubhead Speed
7:52
The Swing Gym
The Swing Gym: Season 2 Introduction
1:28
On Tour/On Course
Ron White
18:09
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill
21:59
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E8: Putt Puttz, Holiday Golf Gifts and Nick Jonas
15:34
Private Lessons
The Miz
21:38
Private Lessons
J.R. Smith
20:40
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Introduction
1:08
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Driver – Heel Miss
4:58
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E7: Rain Check, Text Context, Best Golfer Ever and Billy Horschel
17:26
Ask Como
More Power with a Short Swing
3:29
Pop-Up Golf Clinic with Rory McIlroy
Segment 1 - Wedge Warm-Up
5:52
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E6: Lucky Lyle, Unexpected Golf, Distance and Nick Dougherty
17:03
Home Course Advantage
Liam Eyer
20:48
Ask Nathalie
Laid Off At the Top
4:52
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Nathalie Sheehan
27:24
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Brandon Canesi
27:02
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E5: Stroke Saver, Golf Subconscious, Mashed Potatoes, and Nick Faldo
17:27
Home Course Advantage
Daniela Andrade
20:22
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Preston Combs
26:48
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Trillium Rose
28:22
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E4: Lost Club, Barry’s Ball Bodega and Rob Riggle
16:37
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE

See why our members love GolfPass!


GolfPass Testimonial
“If you if you play golf, you can't not be a GolfPass member. The value you get from it is incredible and I don't understand why I didn't sign up sooner. It's just been fantastic.”
Patrick, GolfPass Member

Watch anywhere, anytime

GolfPass is available on multiple devices including iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Roku.
Frequently Asked Questions

What is GolfPass?

GolfPass makes it easier to play more and play better by bringing together the best of golf - including monthly tee time credits, instruction from top tour pros and their coaches, original shows and more - into one membership. Other benefits include a monthly $10 tee time credit, waived booking fees and tee time protection on 10 tee time bookings, 25% more Rewards points on qualifying rounds through GolfNow and TeeOff, a free TaylorMade gift, 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply) and more.

Does GolfPass offer a trial membership?

Yes, and it is free. If at the end of your trial you wish to keep GolfPass, your membership will automatically continue for as long as you choose to remain a member. Cancel any time with two clicks online before your free trial period ends and you will not be charged.

What benefits will I receive as part of my GolfPass free trial?

GolfPass+ Free Trial: Once your free trial starts, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge, including one (1) booking up to four (4) players with waived fees on GolfNow. In addition, you will have unlimited access to all GolfPass video content.

GolfPass Video: Once your free trial starts, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass Video free of charge. You'll be able to enjoy streaming world-class instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches, plus GolfPass originals and Golf Channel classics, at home or on your mobile device.

What benefits will I receive at the end of my free trial?

At the end of your GolfPass+ trial, you will be charged for the GolfPass+ annual membership for the applicable annual rate ($99), plus any applicable taxes. Once this happens, all your GolfPass+ benefits will be available, including your $10 monthly tee time credits, waived fees and tee time protection on 10 tee time bookings, 25% more Rewards points on qualifying rounds through GolfNow and TeeOff, a free gift from TaylorMade, and 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply).

If you have a GolfPass Video free trial, you will be charged for the GolfPass Video annual membership for the applicable annual rate ($49), plus any applicable taxes. Once this happens, you will continue to have full access to stream anywhere with the free GolfPass app.

Will I be notified before my membership renews?

Yes. All annual members are notified via email as early as 30 days ahead of renewal date. You can conveniently make sure auto-renewal is enabled so none of your exclusive benefits are interrupted. You can manage your renewal settings from your account online or receive assistance from our Member Care team.

Can I cancel my GolfPass membership?

In the event you need to cancel, you may do so by contacting Member Care via telephone (subject to call center hours) or by turning off your ‘Auto-Renew’. With auto-renew turned off, your membership will expire automatically when your subscription is scheduled to end. For full terms & conditions and to determine if you’re eligible for a refund, click here. Annual GolfPass subscription payments are refundable within the first thirty (30) days if you have not used any available GolfPass membership benefits following your purchase.

Free Trial Terms & Conditions

GolfPass+
This "One Free Week of GolfPass+" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge (the "Trial") including one (1) booking with waived fees on GolfNow. At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass+ Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($99) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. The 'Monthly tee time credit', ten (10) waived booking fees, ten (10) Cancellation Protection, $40 TaylorMade promo code, access to Peacock Premium and any other promotional gift will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun.

GolfPass Video
This "One Free Week of GolfPass Video" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass free of charge (the "Trial"). At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass Video Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate ($49) plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. Any applicable promotional gifts will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun.Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

Peacock Premium Terms & Conditions:
Eligible GOLFPASS+ subscribers may receive up to twelve months (your “Access Period”) of Peacock’s ad-supported, video on demand offering currently branded as Peacock Premium (“Peacock Premium”) for personal, non-commercial use, subject to all applicable terms and conditions, at no additional charge (a $4.99/month retail value) (the “Offer”).  The Offer starts on June 15, 2022 and ends on December 31, 2023 (“Offer Period”).  GOLFPASS will email eligible GOLFPASS+ subscribers a Peacock promo code (the “Code”) and special link for redemption of the Offer.  Codes are void if not redeemed by March 31, 2024.

You are only eligible to redeem this Offer if you: (i) are a new or existing GOLFPASS+, GOLFPASS+ VIP or GOLFPASS Monthly subscriber; (ii) remain in good standing as a paying GOLFPASS+ subscriber during the Access Period; (iii) are 18 years of age or older; (iv) provide Peacock with a valid payment method; and (v) reside in the United States.  Offer excludes GOLFPASS Video subscribers, Golfpass subscribers while on a free trial and Peacock subscribers billed through a third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon).  Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock must contact Customer Care by clicking here to redeem Offer.  Your access to Peacock Premium may be revoked if you no longer meet all applicable eligibility requirements.

Redemption of the Code and your use of Peacock Premium during and after your Access Period (if applicable) is subject to the Peacock Terms of Use, available at peacocktv.com/terms and Peacock Privacy Policy, available at peacocktv.com/privacy, and the terms hereof.  

Unless you cancel before the end of your Access Period, when your Access Period expires, you will be charged for your Peacock Premium subscription at the then-current monthly fee (plus tax), which will auto-renew on a monthly basis unless and until you cancel Peacock Premium.  To cancel your subscription, see peacocktv.com/cancellation.  In the event of cancellation, no credits or refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid.  

While supplies last. Programming and content subject to change.  Peacock reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time and for any reason. After such time, Peacock shall not be obliged to accept redemptions or any further attempts to use any Code. If lost or stolen, cannot be replaced. No cash value, except as required by law. Not valid with any other Offer. One-time use only; limit one Code per GOLFPASS account. Not for resale; void if sold, transferred or exchanged.

