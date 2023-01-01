Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa joins Jim "Bones" Mackay on the course to show how he thinks his way around the links. Morikawa gives insight to how he visualizes each shot, plus he breaks down how he strategizes for approach shots to the green with maximum margin of error. He also goes into the fairway bunker to assess different lies and how much risk he is willing to take with each one. Jim "Bones" Mackay hosts from Las Vegas.
Different Driver Trajectories with Collin Morikawa
Four-time PGA Tour winner and PGA Champion Collin Morikawa demonstrates three different types of driver setups.
- Lower the tee on narrow holes
- Visualize the shot you want to hit before you step in
- Swing at your normal speed when downwind
Morikawa on Golf Today
