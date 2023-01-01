Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa joins Jim "Bones" Mackay on the course to show how he thinks his way around the links. Morikawa gives insight to how he visualizes each shot, plus he breaks down how he strategizes for approach shots to the green with maximum margin of error. He also goes into the fairway bunker to assess different lies and how much risk he is willing to take with each one. Jim "Bones" Mackay hosts from Las Vegas.