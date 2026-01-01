Collage of GolfPass Video Content
Collage of GolfPass Video Content

All-new ways to rack up Points

You're already earning GolfPass Points when you book. Now, even more of what you do stacks up Points you can use toward free or discounted rounds.
START EARNING

New ways to earn



HOW TO START EARNING

Earn points with every reservation and redeem points as a GolfPass member.

Renewal Points
Available to GolfPass+, GolfPass VIP, and GP Flex Annual members only. Members must have auto-renew enabled prior to their renewal date to qualify. Points will be awarded after the successful renewal is processed and are issued once per renewal cycle.

Profile Points
Available to users with an incomplete profile who add both a valid phone number and birthday. Points will be awarded after profile completion is finalized.

Welcome Points
Points are awarded upon first-time account creation only and apply to new GolfNow or GolfPass accounts created during the promotional period.


Check my Points | FAQs | T&Cs

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