Renewal Points

Available to GolfPass+, GolfPass VIP, and GP Flex Annual members only. Members must have auto-renew enabled prior to their renewal date to qualify. Points will be awarded after the successful renewal is processed and are issued once per renewal cycle.

Profile Points

Available to users with an incomplete profile who add both a valid phone number and birthday. Points will be awarded after profile completion is finalized.

Welcome Points

Points are awarded upon first-time account creation only and apply to new GolfNow or GolfPass accounts created during the promotional period.