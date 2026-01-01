

Your Golfer Quiz results are ready to work for you.



GolfPass+ gives you the perfect mix of personalized improvement tools and money-saving features. Dive in risk - free for 7 days and discover how unlimited lessons plus real - world perks can transform your game.

Key Benefits:



More rounds, less cost—$120 annual tee time discount ($10/month on GolfNow).

Fee-free bookings—First 10/year (up to 4 players), penalty-free cancel/adjust.

Rewards—GolfPass Points on rounds for extra discounts.

Pro instruction—Unlimited videos from Rory McIlroy and elite coaches.

Golf entertainment—Ad-free series, highlights, instant tips/drills anytime on the app.

"I really enjoy all of the instructional videos... Great job and keep up the good work." – Vance B, GolfPass+ member