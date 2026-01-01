Flop Shot

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Molasses Pitching Motion
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Specialty Shots
Top Tips
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Dead Hand Flop Shot
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‘Swing in the Box’ Flop Drill
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Hit Proper Flop Shots
Ask Rory
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How Rory Hits a Flop Shot
Daily Video Tips
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Flop Shot
3 Keys to Every Shot
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Specialty Short Game – Viewer Questions
The Golf Fix
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Tip 57 - Martin Hall - Toothbrush Flop Shot
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Put Gravity to Work on a Flop Shot
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