Titleist’s new GT Drivers are now available at select fitting locations, so you can finally experience the driver you’ve been waiting for. Take a GT Test Drive to find the model, shaft and settings that unlock your best performance. Book a GT Test Drive near you.

With an unmatched selection of products and technology, along with a wealth of fitting knowledge, your Titleist Fitting Specialist will provide you with a Tour-quality fitting experience that can deliver immediate benefits for your game.

Dial in your driver—or your entire bag—with a Titleist Custom Fitting today.

See what makes a Titleist fitting unlike anything else.

Titleist Fitting Videos

3:43
A New Class of Drivers
2:58
GT Drivers First Impressions
4:06
Speed is Only the Beginning
2:53
Solving the Puzzle - Pam
2:14
Derek - Hybrid vs. 7 Wood
2:48
Sean - Finding the perfect irons for you
2:45
Adam - Fixing low left fairway woods
2:53
Taylor - What wedge gaps are best?

Titleist Golf Ball Fitting

1:11
3 Ways to find the ball best fit for you
2:52
The Titleist Golf Ball Selector Tool
2:06
Find Out: Titleist Pro V1
2:00
Find Out: Titleist Pro V1x
1:29
Find Out: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash

New Titleist Equipment for 2025

4:42
Titleist GT280 Mini Driver
Golf Gear Report
5:14
Titleist GT Drivers
Golf Gear Report
6:21
Titleist GT Fairway Woods and Hybrids
Golf Gear Report
6:54
Scotty Cameron Studio Style Putters
Golf Gear Report
7:26
Titleist Vokey Wedges
Golf Gear Report
6:01
Scotty Cameron Phantom Putters
Golf Gear Report
5:15
Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x
Golf Gear Report
3:40
Titleist Research and Development
Golf Gear Report
Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • $50 promo code to use on Golfballs.com
    • $120 in monthly Anytime Tee Time Credits (12 at $10 each)
    • Waived GolfNow convenience fees on 10 tee time bookings
    • Tee time protection on up to 10 tee time bookings
    • GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
    • 12 months of Peacock Premium included, with live tournament coverage (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
    • More member-exclusive savings and perks
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlroy
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app

